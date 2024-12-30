You Don't Even Need To Leave The Airport To Experience Your First Authentic German Beer Garden
Munich is famous for its beer gardens, where locals and tourists come together at long communal tables to savor traditional beers. These brews are made according to the strict German beer purity laws dating back to 1516, which stipulate that brewers should use only water, barley malt, and hops. Millions of pints of beer are drunk from Willi Becher glasses — a classic German beer glass with clean lines that taper at the top to concentrate aromas. But the city's most raucous drinkers likely opt for beer by the maß (pronounced "mahs") — the famous dimpled glasses that can hold nearly 34 ounces of beer.
The spiritual home of Munich's beer culture is Hofbräuhaus, established by Duke Wilhelm V of Bavaria in 1589 to address Munich's beer supply, which had somehow fallen below the standards of the aforementioned purity law. Hofbräuhaus moved to its current central location in 1607. It rose through the centuries to become one of the most famous pubs in the world, defying stereotypes of the earnest German character with buzzing crowds and brass bands belting out lively, booming performances.
That's all great, but why wait for taxis, trams, or trains? If you land at Munich International Airport, the action begins just after customs at Airbräu, the world's first airport brewery. Among its wide selection, Airbräu serves Fliegerquell, a hoppy golden lager; Kumulus, a fruity wheat beer; and 1918, a 5.9% lager that commemorates 100 years of the Free State of Bavaria's with its spicy, worty flavor.
Beer and sausage fresh off the plane at Airbräu
Airbräu's beer garden is Europe's largest roofed beer garden. With approximately 600 seats spread across the Munich Airport Center, this must-visit spot incorporates a mix of traditional Bavarian ambiance with the glass and steel of modern international airports. The garden is especially convivial during peak travel season, especially from May when live music is played every second Sunday in the "Musigarten."
There's room for 400 more people in Airbräu's welcoming and spacious interiors, where the Bavarian vibe is even more pronounced. Rustic design is a defining feature, evoking the warmth and character of Munich's classic beer halls. Solid wood tables, large and small, dominate the rustic tiled floor, offering space for couples, families, and larger groups. There are several themed rooms, including Zirbelstube, which transports visitors to a circa-1897 Alpine lodge made from zirbel pine. There's also the Ballonstube, a squared booth styled as a hot air balloon that evokes the adventure and innovation of the early 20th century.
Brewmaster René Jacobsen has overseen Airbräu's production since 2013, creating popular seasonal beers such as Mayday, a malty wheat beer; Gaudium, a full-bodied festbier; and Aviator, a dark, robust doppelbock beer. If you're running short on time, you can buy bottles, cans, and even barrels of beer from Airbräu's shop. One of the brewery's most popular sellers is Aircraft, a lager that is unfiltered but still light on the palate.
Munich, the home of German beer
Munich, the capital of Bavaria, has arguably the richest beer heritage in all of Germany. The famously walkable city is the home of helles, a pale lager introduced in 1894. Its name, derived from the German word "hell," meaning "pale," reflects its clear, golden appearance. Helles remains a local favorite, celebrated for its balanced and mildly hoppy flavor profile.
Oktoberfest may seem like the leading beer event in the city, but some Germans look down on the festival as commercialized and overpriced. For something more authentic, start early. Drinking alcohol may be viewed negatively by most in the United States, but this is not necessarily true in Munich, where white sausage breakfast — weißwurstfruhstuck — is a staple. The meal consists of white sausages, baked pretzels, sweet mustard, and a glass of wheat beer.
White sausage breakfast and other favorites can be enjoyed at the Chinese Tower Beer Garden at Munich's English Garden, a sprawling park with restaurants, designated zones for legal nudity, and one of Rick Steves' favorite "quirky" experiences. But, before you even get there, you can experience your first authentic beer garden at the airport with Airbräu.