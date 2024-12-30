You Don't Even Need To Leave The Airport To Experience Your First Authentic German Beer Garden

Munich is famous for its beer gardens, where locals and tourists come together at long communal tables to savor traditional beers. These brews are made according to the strict German beer purity laws dating back to 1516, which stipulate that brewers should use only water, barley malt, and hops. Millions of pints of beer are drunk from Willi Becher glasses — a classic German beer glass with clean lines that taper at the top to concentrate aromas. But the city's most raucous drinkers likely opt for beer by the maß (pronounced "mahs") — the famous dimpled glasses that can hold nearly 34 ounces of beer.

The spiritual home of Munich's beer culture is Hofbräuhaus, established by Duke Wilhelm V of Bavaria in 1589 to address Munich's beer supply, which had somehow fallen below the standards of the aforementioned purity law. Hofbräuhaus moved to its current central location in 1607. It rose through the centuries to become one of the most famous pubs in the world, defying stereotypes of the earnest German character with buzzing crowds and brass bands belting out lively, booming performances.

That's all great, but why wait for taxis, trams, or trains? If you land at Munich International Airport, the action begins just after customs at Airbräu, the world's first airport brewery. Among its wide selection, Airbräu serves Fliegerquell, a hoppy golden lager; Kumulus, a fruity wheat beer; and 1918, a 5.9% lager that commemorates 100 years of the Free State of Bavaria's with its spicy, worty flavor.