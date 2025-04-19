Hidden In An Arizona Canyon Is Sedona's Best Spa Resort Offering A Uniquely Healing And Intimate Stay

Sedona, Arizona, has long been hailed as a wellness destination, as it's home to seven energetic vortexes, which many believe to have healing energetic qualities that elevate your inner vibrations, and Mii Amo is the ultimate, luxury spa resort in the area. A vortex (or a concentrated spot of circular, flowing energy) is said to have a positive impact on your mental and physical wellbeing. For this reason, Sedona has attracted people for its unique healing properties — and stunning views — for thousands of years. A high concentration of iron that slowly oxidized over time, combined with quartz in the sandstone cliffs, creates the stunning red rock canyon walls and high electromagnetic energy that the area is known for.

Nestled in the horseshoe-shaped Boynton Canyon vortex, Mii Amo offers a peaceful respite for those looking to disconnect, detox, and take a spiritual journey. Located in one of the most highly concentrated and sacred vortexes in the area, Mii Amo is consistently ranked one of the best spas in Sedona (and the U.S.) by outlets such as Condé Nast Traveler for its wellbeing "Journeys" that are co-created with a "Journey Guide."

Mii Amo is just a 10-minute drive from downtown Sedona, and the closest international airport is Phoenix (PHX), around two hours away by car. The smallest commercial airport, roughly an hour's drive away, is Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG), and the drive passes through Oak Creek Canyon, a famed scenic overlook of breathtaking canyons. Although a stay at Mii Amo resort is definitely a splurge, Tripadvisor reviewer Suzanne T said, "This place is a magical heaven and worth every penny! The journey concept and execution is beautifully held and delivered, and everyone is present and attuned to guests' needs and the energy of this potent canyon."