Hidden In An Arizona Canyon Is Sedona's Best Spa Resort Offering A Uniquely Healing And Intimate Stay
Sedona, Arizona, has long been hailed as a wellness destination, as it's home to seven energetic vortexes, which many believe to have healing energetic qualities that elevate your inner vibrations, and Mii Amo is the ultimate, luxury spa resort in the area. A vortex (or a concentrated spot of circular, flowing energy) is said to have a positive impact on your mental and physical wellbeing. For this reason, Sedona has attracted people for its unique healing properties — and stunning views — for thousands of years. A high concentration of iron that slowly oxidized over time, combined with quartz in the sandstone cliffs, creates the stunning red rock canyon walls and high electromagnetic energy that the area is known for.
Nestled in the horseshoe-shaped Boynton Canyon vortex, Mii Amo offers a peaceful respite for those looking to disconnect, detox, and take a spiritual journey. Located in one of the most highly concentrated and sacred vortexes in the area, Mii Amo is consistently ranked one of the best spas in Sedona (and the U.S.) by outlets such as Condé Nast Traveler for its wellbeing "Journeys" that are co-created with a "Journey Guide."
Mii Amo is just a 10-minute drive from downtown Sedona, and the closest international airport is Phoenix (PHX), around two hours away by car. The smallest commercial airport, roughly an hour's drive away, is Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG), and the drive passes through Oak Creek Canyon, a famed scenic overlook of breathtaking canyons. Although a stay at Mii Amo resort is definitely a splurge, Tripadvisor reviewer Suzanne T said, "This place is a magical heaven and worth every penny! The journey concept and execution is beautifully held and delivered, and everyone is present and attuned to guests' needs and the energy of this potent canyon."
What makes Mii Amo Sedona's best wellness and spa resort
By 2028, wellness tourism is projected to jump to $1.3 trillion, up from nearly $700 billion in 2019, according to the Global Wellness Institute. As more and more travelers seek wellness experiences, spa resorts are in high demand. For over 20 years, Mii Amo has been a leader, curating wellness journey packages that can be either two, three, four, seven, or 10 nights long. For travelers (over 16) who are seeking resort wellness experiences or considering a wellness getaway in the United States, Mii Amo provides the gold standard with its all-inclusive offerings in a secluded, private environment.
At Mii Amo, casitas and suites feature canyon views with indoor or outdoor fireplaces. Guests can take in the stunning landscape while lounging at the pool or hiking in the canyon. In addition to luxurious accommodations, each package is inclusive of fresh juices, smoothies, tea, and coffees; three daily meals at Hummingbird, the on-site restaurant; a daily spa or Trail House credit; consultations, lectures, and fitness classes; as well as access to gathering spaces on the Mii Amo property.
Unique spa treatments at Mii Amo are rooted in ancestral traditions that honor the resort's location. Treatments include INsight, an in-depth meditation and personal energy reading (100 minutes at $475, as of this writing); Inner Quest, an even deeper journey of self-exploration that incorporates unique elements like braided sweet grass, rawhide drums, and sacred plant oil (60 minutes for $320); and Aura Photography, where your photograph is taken before and after a guided meditation to show the changing colors of your chakras (80 minutes, $355). Seasonally, there is also a Celestial Cycles spa menu, created in tandem with the elements to provide healing experiences that align with the natural world.