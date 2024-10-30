Situated Between Flagstaff And Sedona Is A Famed Scenic Overlook Of Breathtaking Canyons
Arizona's has a scenic 30-mile route connecting Sedona and Flagstaff. It winds through Oak Creek Canyon, an incredibly picturesque river gorge that has been likened to a mini Grand Canyon. Set amidst Coconino National Forest's over 1.8 million acres, this area boasts a unique geography where vibrant red sandstone cliffs plunge into lush forest. Oak Creek runs through some Red Rock and Slide Rock State Parks, which are underrated Arizona destinations, and the canyon is brimming with adventurous activities, from swimming and fishing to hiking and camping.
The most popular hike is West Fork Trail, which is a moderately challenging scenic route. Expert hikers looking for a challenge can embark on the full 14-mile hike that spans the canyon and requires swimming. For those who want to just savor the majestic views, the breathtaking Oak Creek Vista is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. At the outlook, there is also a lively outdoor market where Native American jewelry and crafts are sold.
Sedona is located about a two-hour drive north of Phoenix Sky International Airport. Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon are at their busiest during the summer months, which also bring the hottest temperatures (on average about 90 degrees Fahrenheit). However, if you visit during the shoulder seasons of spring and fall, you will be rewarded with fewer crowds and cooler weather. November is one of the best times to visit Sedona when the temperatures fall and some forest foliage glows red, orange, and yellow for a colorful drive or hike.
Explore Sedona's highlights
For travelers who want to visit Oak Creek Canyon without having to deal with the hairpin turns of the scenic drive, embark on Viator's 2.5-hour Sedona Sightseeing Tour to learn more about the iconic red rocks. You will be picked up at your Sedona accommodation at your choice of time (8 a.m., 11:30 p.m., or 3 p.m.) and set off to explore the spectacular area. The dramatic meandering road promises mesmerizing vistas of the jagged crimson-colored formations that rise on either side. You will have the opportunity to pass through the Oak Creek Scenic Drive for a complete view of the full canyon, as well as at the Sedona Airport Scenic Overlook.
Just south of Sedona, you will see the famed Chapel of the Holy Cross, a Roman Catholic church that was built into the red rocks in the 1950s. The minimalist architectural marvel of steel, glass, and concrete frames stunning views of the surrounding red rock canyons, and it has even been voted the best place to get married in Arizona. Along the way, your local guide will regale you with history and insider advice about the Sedona region.
A Viator review raves, "We would definitely recommend this tour for a highlight of Sedona history and some beautiful vantage points for pictures. The tour guide was very knowledgeable and pleasant." The tour can accommodate a maximum of 14 passengers and starts at $76 per person. After you've gotten a lay of the land on this informative and impressive sightseeing tour, immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the region; head out on a hike in Oak Creek Canyon, or enjoy a scenic picnic at the Midgley Bridge Observation Site at the mouth of the canyon.