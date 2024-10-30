Situated Between Flagstaff And Sedona Is A Famed Scenic Overlook Of Breathtaking Canyons

Arizona's has a scenic 30-mile route connecting Sedona and Flagstaff. It winds through Oak Creek Canyon, an incredibly picturesque river gorge that has been likened to a mini Grand Canyon. Set amidst Coconino National Forest's over 1.8 million acres, this area boasts a unique geography where vibrant red sandstone cliffs plunge into lush forest. Oak Creek runs through some Red Rock and Slide Rock State Parks, which are underrated Arizona destinations, and the canyon is brimming with adventurous activities, from swimming and fishing to hiking and camping.

The most popular hike is West Fork Trail, which is a moderately challenging scenic route. Expert hikers looking for a challenge can embark on the full 14-mile hike that spans the canyon and requires swimming. For those who want to just savor the majestic views, the breathtaking Oak Creek Vista is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. At the outlook, there is also a lively outdoor market where Native American jewelry and crafts are sold.

Sedona is located about a two-hour drive north of Phoenix Sky International Airport. Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon are at their busiest during the summer months, which also bring the hottest temperatures (on average about 90 degrees Fahrenheit). However, if you visit during the shoulder seasons of spring and fall, you will be rewarded with fewer crowds and cooler weather. November is one of the best times to visit Sedona when the temperatures fall and some forest foliage glows red, orange, and yellow for a colorful drive or hike.

