San Francisco's Car-Free Coastal Park Is A Beautiful Biking Paradise With Oceanfront Charm

The park features wide pedestrian paths where the pavement once supported traffic, lounge spaces with ocean views, and even some ecological restoration initiatives. The dunes, in particular, are getting special attention. As part of the park's development, the city is working to stabilize the dunes — Brian Stokle, of the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department and leader on the project, noted in Bay Nature, "By stabilizing the dunes, you're holding the sand down, to some extent... But you're also creating a better habitat."

The artwork commissioned for the park reflects its ecology. The park's organizers specifically sought out artists who centered nature and the local community in their work. There will be 16 temporary installations in total, including a large, climbable octopus sculpture and murals painted directly on the former highway pavement, peering up at the pedestrians and skaters. The park will have lots of fun spots for outdoor activities, including a skating zone and the Bike Play Area and Skills Course for kids. The park service also plans to create a children's Nature Exploration Area and add outdoor fitness equipment.

If you want to visit the new oceanfront park from out of state, ​the San Francisco International Airport is the nearest major airport, located about a 20-minute drive away. The park has designated pickup and drop-off zones, and parking lots are at both the northern and southern ends. There are also multiple public transport lines that lead to the new park from the airport and downtown. Bike-sharing stations are also conveniently located nearby. You can make the park part of a view-filled walk from the nearby hidden tea garden of Golden Gate Park, too. The views have always been here — but now, the best way to enjoy them is on foot.