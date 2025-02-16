A Free Urban National Park Site In San Francisco Offers Picnics, Play, And Golden Gate Views
San Francisco is one of the only cities in the US where almost anyone can walk to a park or green space within 10 minutes. With this distinction, it's no wonder that the Golden Gate City has come up with some ingenious ways to make outdoor spaces available to the public. Presidio Tunnel Tops is the perfect example of how a local government can transform an unused space into a stunning outdoor community hub.
Purposefully designed to meet the needs of San Francisco's urban communities and visitors, the 14-acre National Park sits on top of a sunken highway, hence the name "tunnel tops." There's plenty of open space for picnicking and lounging in the meadows with uninterrupted views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the Marin Headlands. Other features include a campfire circle, picnic tables, a visitor's center, inventive play spaces, waterfront Adirondack chairs, a community plaza, and meandering paths.
Every day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (the hours change slightly depending on the time of year), over two dozen local vendors offer food from across the globe ranging from carne asada tacos to Cuban sandwiches to pastries. Order your food to go and find a spot overlooking the water, or reserve one of the community picnic tables for an outdoor gathering. These tables seat up to 36 people, come with a charcoal grill, and provide an affordable option for family or community get-togethers — at the time of this writing, you can expect to pay between $100 and $170 for the day.
Get to known Presidio Tunnel Tops
If Presidio Tunnel Tops reminds you of NYC's High Line, that's because the same design team executed both projects, and, like New York City's free experience with unforgettable views, the park's history dates back over 30 years. After the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake, structural engineers deemed Doyle Drive unsafe and decided to sink the highway. This led to the creation of the Presidio Parkway, a 1.6-mile section of Highway 101 that winds through and tunnels beneath Presidio National Park, known as "The Presidio" to locals. With much of the parkway underground, the city asked the public for feedback about what to do with the area above the tunnels. An incredible 10,000 people contributed their ideas, leading to the creation of Presidio Tunnel Tops in 2022.
The park's most iconic feature is the huge, reclaimed cypress wood sculptures. Designed to provide versatile seating for large or small groups, windbreaks, and places to eat, these sculptures meet a need expressed by the community. "People were looking for a design that was simple, elegant, and thoughtful, one that didn't overpower the setting but respected it," Rania Rayes, a landscape architect at Presidio Trust, relayed to the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. "This scheme did just that, and that's why it was so successful."
The entire park is carefully planned but allows people to use the space as they choose. On any weekend, you'll spot friends eating lunch, birthday parties, people doing yoga, joggers, and lots of families.
Tips for planning a visit to Presidio Tunnel Tops
San Francisco's coastal beauty is on full display from every part of Presidio Tunnel Tops. Start with a stroll through the native plant gardens, or take in the views from the cliff walk. Families with kids should make sure they don't miss the Outpost, a nature-inspired playground with an organic design that blends seamlessly into the surroundings. You won't find any metal slides and swing sets here; instead, children can climb elaborate driftwood-like structures, navigate rope webs, and explore a gigantic, 250-year-old fallen tree.
Skip Fisherman's Wharf, a.k.a. one of the biggest tourist traps in the United States, and cross the pedestrian bridge to East Beach. Although it'snot part of Presidio Tunnel Tops, this local beach is a safe place to play in the sand and watch the windsurfers. From East Beach, you can follow the Bay Trail all the way to the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center and Round House Cafe, the most convenient place to get food near California's iconic bridge.
In terms of getting to Presidio Tunnel Tops, you can take public transportation or self-drive. The number 30 Muni bus has stops in Chinatown, Downtown, the Financial District, and SoMa,and drops you in front of the Outpost. The number 43 Muni bus covers the western side of SF, including Golden Gate Park, the Inner Sunset, and Pacific Heights. Alternatively, you can park for free at the Crissy Field Beach parking lot and walk to the park.