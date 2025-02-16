A Free Urban National Park Site In San Francisco Offers Picnics, Play, And Golden Gate Views

San Francisco is one of the only cities in the US where almost anyone can walk to a park or green space within 10 minutes. With this distinction, it's no wonder that the Golden Gate City has come up with some ingenious ways to make outdoor spaces available to the public. Presidio Tunnel Tops is the perfect example of how a local government can transform an unused space into a stunning outdoor community hub.

Purposefully designed to meet the needs of San Francisco's urban communities and visitors, the 14-acre National Park sits on top of a sunken highway, hence the name "tunnel tops." There's plenty of open space for picnicking and lounging in the meadows with uninterrupted views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and the Marin Headlands. Other features include a campfire circle, picnic tables, a visitor's center, inventive play spaces, waterfront Adirondack chairs, a community plaza, and meandering paths.

Every day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (the hours change slightly depending on the time of year), over two dozen local vendors offer food from across the globe ranging from carne asada tacos to Cuban sandwiches to pastries. Order your food to go and find a spot overlooking the water, or reserve one of the community picnic tables for an outdoor gathering. These tables seat up to 36 people, come with a charcoal grill, and provide an affordable option for family or community get-togethers — at the time of this writing, you can expect to pay between $100 and $170 for the day.