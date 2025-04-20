Nevada's Highest Peak Offers A Climb Through Rugged Terrain To Breathtaking Mountain Views

When you think of Nevada travel, you might picture walking the strip at the unhealthy but wildly popular vacation destination of Las Vegas or traversing colorful slot canyons full of ancient art, but it is also known for its mountains. Although Colorado is the most mountainous state in the continental U.S., no one can deny how impressive Nevada's towering peaks are, and its highest mountain top stands above them all. Boundary Peak, so named for its proximity to the Nevada/California border, has an impressive 4,215 feet of elevation gain. Hiking to the top is a seriously difficult route, and it should only be attempted by those with plenty of experience hiking at high altitudes. However, if you're up for the challenge, you'll find breathtaking views waiting for you at the summit.

Located within the incredible Boundary Peak Wilderness (which has 10,000 acres of forest, tundra, and sandy mountain ridges), Boundary Peak is a strenuous day hike over four hours from Las Vegas or almost 50 minutes from the relatively nearby Dyer, Nevada. Once you arrive, you have two options for heading up the mountain: Queen Mine Road or Trail Canyon. The hike via Queen Mine Road is typically considered the better choice, but be warned — it's still pretty difficult. While this route doesn't make the ascent any easier, it might help you avoid altitude sickness. To make sure you're as safe as possible, you should probably not rush up the mountain, no matter which way you come at it. Try to spend some time in the area to let your body adjust before embarking on this feat.