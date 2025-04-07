One Of Nevada's Most Unusual Slot Canyons Is A Uniquely Shaped, Colorful Gem Full Of Ancient Rock Art

Reaching Seven Keyholes Canyon requires a short hike from the roadside trailhead. The out-and-back route is just over a mile in total, with an elevation gain and loss of about 80 feet. Though not a strenuous trek, hikers will encounter a few challenges along the way, including a large boulder around halfway along the canyon that you have to climb over to continue through. As you make your way toward the upper end, you'll reach a dry waterfall where the trail comes to a natural conclusion.

One of the most striking features of the canyon walls is a phenomenon known as desert varnish — a dark, sometimes orange or black coating that forms over centuries due to the presence of clay minerals, manganese, and iron. This varnish serves as the perfect canvas for petroglyphs, which were created by ancient inhabitants chipping away at the surface to reveal the lighter rock beneath. These markings, along with more faint pictographs painted with natural pigments, indicate that Seven Keyholes was a significant place for the region's native people. The canyon likely provided water, shade, and shelter from the harsh desert elements.

If you want to scope out the rock art, one of the best places to look is near the mouth of the canyon, where several well-preserved petroglyphs can be found in the varnish. Among the large boulders scattered around the canyon, you may also come across pictographs, though they have faded over time. A particularly fascinating feature to watch for is the presence of cupules — small, circular indents carved into rock surfaces. These markings are believed to have served ceremonial purposes.