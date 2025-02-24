The Unhealthiest City In America Happens To Be A Wildly Popular Vacation Destination
Millions of people visit Las Vegas every year. Celebrity chef restaurants, family-friendly entertainment, and technological wonders such as the immersive Sphere arena now buttress the glittering casinos of the infamous Las Vegas Strip. No wonder Las Vegas regularly ranks among the top most-visited places in the U.S.
However, Las Vegas is unhealthy, according to a 2024 analysis by telehealth platform, Hers. It ranked Las Vegas at the top of its list of "worst cities for healthy living in the U.S." The culprit? A scarcity of grocery stores with healthy food options; an unsurprising lack of sleep in this gambling mecca; and a lack of access to psychological and psychiatric help. Plus, anyone who's tried to walk the 4-mile-long Strip knows that the touristed parts of Las Vegas are technically walkable, but not always convenient. So if you're planning a trip, you may wonder: How can visitors stay healthy and guilt-free in so-called Sin City?
Keeping fit while touring Las Vegas
Las Vegas does have healthy and mindful alternatives beyond the glitz of the Strip. Springs Preserve is a natural oasis in the middle of the city with 180 acres of trails, wildlife, and botanical gardens, including a butterfly habitat. The city is also surrounded by national parks that are a short drive away, perfect for scenic hikes. Nearby Lake Mead is a popular escape for Las Vegas locals, but Lake Mohave offers the same natural wonders minus the crowds. You can get there by car in under two hours.
Cycling is also gaining traction in Vegas. The city has expanded its bike routes and trails and set up a downtown bike share system, which is especially useful for tourists. Unfortunately, the Strip has a lot of traffic and no bike lanes. "Yes, you can have a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip, but you're gonna have to be on the sidewalk," explained local cycle entrepreneur Eric McBride in an interview with Ride Bikes More. "Like Han Solo through the asteroids, going through the tourists. But there is no other way."
If you want to get your steps in while seeing the sights, the Stride Vegas run club hosts weekly tours of Las Vegas' trendy Arts District at all paces, whether it be running, jogging, or walking. The popular Freemont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas isn't exactly mindful, as it's a six-block entertainment bonanza. Still, it's one made for pedestrians and a walk-friendly alternative to the Strip. For kids, this is where the SlotZilla Zipline and other family attractions are.
Eating guilt-free in Sin City
As for healthy eating in Las Vegas, the problem isn't the lack of options. The problem is knowing when to stop! Las Vegas casinos are known for their enormous, all-you-can-eat buffets. Yet the city is also home to super-fit circus performers, bodybuilders, and MMA fighters. They have to eat somewhere, and that's what Las Vegas bodybuilder Larissa Reis took into consideration when she opened ProteinHouse, a healthy-eating option that provides protein-rich, nutrient-dense meals customized for any diet. "If you're an athlete, you need to make sure everything is clean," Reis explained in an interview with Kris Gethin. "You can come with the weirdest diet. We don't care. We understand everyone's diet." Reis went on to share that ProteinHouse has options for vegans, vegetarians, and meat lovers.
Las Vegas also has several farmers markets that supply fresh fruits and vegetables, home-baked breads, and other foods. There's plenty to eat while you stroll among the stalls. Must-visit markets include the Downtown Summerlin Market on Saturdays and The UNCOMMONS on Sundays. A popular local vendor is Soul D'licious Seasoning, which offers low-sodium and no-sugar options that will make any dish extra tasty while promoting health.