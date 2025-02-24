The Unhealthiest City In America Happens To Be A Wildly Popular Vacation Destination

Las Vegas does have healthy and mindful alternatives beyond the glitz of the Strip. Springs Preserve is a natural oasis in the middle of the city with 180 acres of trails, wildlife, and botanical gardens, including a butterfly habitat. The city is also surrounded by national parks that are a short drive away, perfect for scenic hikes. Nearby Lake Mead is a popular escape for Las Vegas locals, but Lake Mohave offers the same natural wonders minus the crowds. You can get there by car in under two hours.

Cycling is also gaining traction in Vegas. The city has expanded its bike routes and trails and set up a downtown bike share system, which is especially useful for tourists. Unfortunately, the Strip has a lot of traffic and no bike lanes. "Yes, you can have a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip, but you're gonna have to be on the sidewalk," explained local cycle entrepreneur Eric McBride in an interview with Ride Bikes More. "Like Han Solo through the asteroids, going through the tourists. But there is no other way."

If you want to get your steps in while seeing the sights, the Stride Vegas run club hosts weekly tours of Las Vegas' trendy Arts District at all paces, whether it be running, jogging, or walking. The popular Freemont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas isn't exactly mindful, as it's a six-block entertainment bonanza. Still, it's one made for pedestrians and a walk-friendly alternative to the Strip. For kids, this is where the SlotZilla Zipline and other family attractions are.