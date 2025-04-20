Japan's Ancient Capital City Brims With Lush Trails, Serene Beach Resorts, And Glittering Temples

Often called the Land of the Rising Sun, the historic cities of Japan have always been a draw for tourists. Tokyo is an obvious choice, but beyond the capital city, which is often expensive, Japan is filled with stunning destinations that won't break the bank. Kyoto and Osaka are popular alternatives, but one slightly smaller town in Kanagawa Prefecture just an hour south of Tokyo is often overlooked by travelers to these shores. Long before Tokyo became the bustling metropolis we know today, Kamakura was the seat of Japan's feudal power. Steeped in centuries of culture, earning it the nickname "Little Kyoto," Kamakura's ancient streets hide a fun, modern charm and should definitely be added to your Japan itinerary.

Kamakura's history begins in the late 12th century, when a nobleman from a powerful samurai clan, Minamoto no Yoritomo, seized control of Japan from the Emperor and established himself as the first shogun, or military leader. Yoritomo declared Kamakura as the country's new capital, and the next 150 years were thus known as the Kamakura period, an era when much of Japan's traditional culture took shape. Dozens of beautiful temples and shrines were built to ensure the prosperity of the newly emerging samurai clans, many of which can still be seen today.

Surrounded by verdant mountains, the gentle slopes are crisscrossed by scenic hiking trails with sweeping views of Kamakura below, many of them connecting various temples together. Surfers are also drawn to the waves along Kamakura's coastline, where beachgoers looking for a sunny getaway can book a stay in one of the many luxury resorts. And while you might think a trip to Japan is beyond your budget, because of the weak currency, at the time of writing, it's one of the best destinations where the US dollar goes furthest.