North Carolina's 'Friendly City By The Sea' Is A Breezy Seafood Gem With A Blend Of Shops And History
On the mainland, at the southernmost stretch of the Outer Banks, sits a little North Carolina beach town known for its historic waterfront, fresh seafood, and welcoming locals. Under an hour's drive from the closest airport in New Bern or just over a two-hour drive from North Carolina's capital city, Raleigh, this historic colonial port town in Onslow County still charms visitors, making it the perfect weekend escape or the gateway to a delightful road trip up the Outer Banks National Scenic Highway. Swansboro, often nicknamed "the Friendly City by the Sea," is just one reason why you should visit North Carolina's Crystal Coast.
Swansboro (spelled "Swannsborough" during the Colonial Era) is one of the coolest small beach towns in America. Once home to the Algonquin, the land abuts the Atlantic Ocean and the confluence of its intracoastal waterways with the White Oak River. Beginning in 1730, British settler Theophilus Weeks divided his Swansboro plantation into 48 plots with six streets, which he sold to the public. Swannsborough was officially incorporated as a town in 1783, and Weeks is considered its founder. Swansboro is named after an early North Carolina politician, Samuel Swann.
During the War of 1812, a Swansboro-born ship captain named Otway Burns became a North Carolina hero when he successfully led three privateering commissions against the British navy using his personal ship, Snap Dragon. After the war, he returned to Swansboro and helped develop it, even launching the first steamboat in the state. Swansboro's waterfront proximity was advantageous, and it quickly grew from a fishing village to a lucrative shipping hub. Nowadays, whether due to the energy of seaside life or just plain Southern hospitality, Swansboro owns its reputation as a charming historic town and the friendliest little city in the eastern Carolinas.
Swansboro offers incredible beaches and excellent local seafood
Community events in Swansboro are frequent, likely contributing to its friendly reputation. The Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department sponsors various annual celebrations, ranging from Pirate Fest in the spring to Christmas flotillas during the holiday season. Summers in Swansboro range from late April through September and tend to be hot and humid, whereas winters can get cold and rainy, and tourist activities tend to follow these periods. However, the moderate winter coastal climate means if you wear an extra layer (try this clothes-rolling method to save space in your suitcase), you can still enjoy a variety of activities and outdoor vistas year-round.
For outdoor adventures, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and boating abound in this friendly city by the sea. Hammocks Beach State Park is an absolute must-visit. This scenic state park begins on the mainland and includes a triplet of barrier islands just off the coast of Swansboro, accessible by ferry. Visitors can enjoy water sports throughout the Hammocks Beach State Park grounds, as well as camping and over 6 miles of hiking trails.
All along the coast, you'll find excellent seafood, but in Swansboro, there are fresh options ranging from divey to upscale. Saltwater Grill claims "saltwater cures everything," and if you're sampling up and down the Swansboro seaboard, you may find that they're right. On the upscale side, Riverside Steak and Seafood gets rave reviews for its surf and turf, while the more casual Preston's Corner and Bar offers Southern-style food where visitors love the pork chops and shrimp alike. The Boro Restaurant and Bar serves a locally sourced menu that includes flash-fried shrimp, pesto-pecan grouper, and crowd-favorite scallops risotto, plus live music. If you check out Bicentennial Park, you may pop into By the Bridge, a waterfront American restaurant serving brisket, conch fritters, and brunch.
Ghost tours, shopping, and sightseeing go hand-in-hand in the historic town of Swansboro
Where there's history, there are ghosts! Crystal Coast Ghosts is a tour company in Swansboro that offers the Spirits of Swansboro Ghost Walk, a guided tour that will introduce you to some of the local spirits. Another unique experience is SOS After Dark, a ghost-themed pub crawl where you'll experience spooky stories in the ghosts' own haunts. Even Swansboro locals recommend these tours for some good spooky lore. For something less haunting, you can get on the water during the summer season and take a boat tour on the Lady Swan.
Downtown's gorgeous harbor is a backdrop fit for romance. No wonder author Nicholas Sparks set one of his romance novels, "The Guardian," in Swansboro! Check out Bicentennial Park — where there's a statue of Swansboro's war hero Otway Burns — then take a stroll through the Historic District. While Swansboro's center is highly walkable, a car is recommended for exploring beyond its boundaries. If you plan to rent a vehicle and are traveling on a budget, try this bold work-around hack to get cheaper alternatives.
Along the way, stop to shop in some of the historic Colonial buildings. One of the oldest properties in Swansboro was built in 1839 on a lot belonging to the legendary Captain Burns and is now an apparel store called Brickhouse Boutique. For antiques and hidden treasure, check out Poor Man's Hole. The popular gem Bake Bottle and Brew is the perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine or a cup of coffee along with some lunch, a sweet treat, and, occasionally, live music. For local souvenirs, art, and jewelry, check out The Mercantile.