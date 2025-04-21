North Carolina's 'Friendly City By The Sea' Is A Breezy Seafood Gem With A Blend Of Shops And History

On the mainland, at the southernmost stretch of the Outer Banks, sits a little North Carolina beach town known for its historic waterfront, fresh seafood, and welcoming locals. Under an hour's drive from the closest airport in New Bern or just over a two-hour drive from North Carolina's capital city, Raleigh, this historic colonial port town in Onslow County still charms visitors, making it the perfect weekend escape or the gateway to a delightful road trip up the Outer Banks National Scenic Highway. Swansboro, often nicknamed "the Friendly City by the Sea," is just one reason why you should visit North Carolina's Crystal Coast.

Swansboro (spelled "Swannsborough" during the Colonial Era) is one of the coolest small beach towns in America. Once home to the Algonquin, the land abuts the Atlantic Ocean and the confluence of its intracoastal waterways with the White Oak River. Beginning in 1730, British settler Theophilus Weeks divided his Swansboro plantation into 48 plots with six streets, which he sold to the public. Swannsborough was officially incorporated as a town in 1783, and Weeks is considered its founder. Swansboro is named after an early North Carolina politician, Samuel Swann.

During the War of 1812, a Swansboro-born ship captain named Otway Burns became a North Carolina hero when he successfully led three privateering commissions against the British navy using his personal ship, Snap Dragon. After the war, he returned to Swansboro and helped develop it, even launching the first steamboat in the state. Swansboro's waterfront proximity was advantageous, and it quickly grew from a fishing village to a lucrative shipping hub. Nowadays, whether due to the energy of seaside life or just plain Southern hospitality, Swansboro owns its reputation as a charming historic town and the friendliest little city in the eastern Carolinas.