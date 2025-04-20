One Of The World's Best Hotels Is A Luxe Australian Island Escape With Renowned Dining And Wildlife Access

Kangaroo Island is one of Australia's top island and coastal getaways and is home to one of the world's top luxury hotels. The Southern Ocean Lodge is perched atop the Southwestern limestone cliffs of Kangaroo Island, which is Australia's third largest island. Also known as the Galapagos of Australia, this destination has a population of less than 5,000 people. The original hotel was destroyed in a bushfire in January 2020 that covered nearly half of the island. Rebuilding began in 2022, and like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the second iteration of the Southern Ocean Lodge boasts more energy efficiency, sustainability features, and more fire-resistant native plants surrounding the property.

Aside from the stunning views and tranquil, luxurious suites, guests are drawn to the hotel by unique wildlife encounters and stellar seasonal dining, with one TripAdvisor review calling the hotel "a bespoke and gourmet nature experience," and another satisfied guest noting that the activities were exceptional, "but it's the isolation and serenity that draws us back." For wildlife enthusiasts, the lodge can arrange any number of private tours, ranging from visits to picturesque lavender and honey farms to swimming with wild dolphins, meeting koalas in the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, and visiting a colony of endangered Australian sea lions. Some adventures are included in the price of your stay, while others are at an additional cost. Australia is infamous for its dangerous wildlife, including kangaroos, so no matter where in Australia you may visit, it's important to use common sense when encountering wild animals.