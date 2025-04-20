One Of The World's Best Hotels Is A Luxe Australian Island Escape With Renowned Dining And Wildlife Access
Kangaroo Island is one of Australia's top island and coastal getaways and is home to one of the world's top luxury hotels. The Southern Ocean Lodge is perched atop the Southwestern limestone cliffs of Kangaroo Island, which is Australia's third largest island. Also known as the Galapagos of Australia, this destination has a population of less than 5,000 people. The original hotel was destroyed in a bushfire in January 2020 that covered nearly half of the island. Rebuilding began in 2022, and like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the second iteration of the Southern Ocean Lodge boasts more energy efficiency, sustainability features, and more fire-resistant native plants surrounding the property.
Aside from the stunning views and tranquil, luxurious suites, guests are drawn to the hotel by unique wildlife encounters and stellar seasonal dining, with one TripAdvisor review calling the hotel "a bespoke and gourmet nature experience," and another satisfied guest noting that the activities were exceptional, "but it's the isolation and serenity that draws us back." For wildlife enthusiasts, the lodge can arrange any number of private tours, ranging from visits to picturesque lavender and honey farms to swimming with wild dolphins, meeting koalas in the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, and visiting a colony of endangered Australian sea lions. Some adventures are included in the price of your stay, while others are at an additional cost. Australia is infamous for its dangerous wildlife, including kangaroos, so no matter where in Australia you may visit, it's important to use common sense when encountering wild animals.
Come for the views, stay for the incredible dining
Southern Ocean Lodge prides itself on seasonal food and locally produced beverages, with the menus changing daily and focusing heavily on local produce. For breakfast, guests have the option of a light buffet of pastries, fruits, and cured meats, as well as an a la carte menu with hot options like blueberry pancakes and local eggs, all served with a side of stunning coastline views. Lunch is a three course affair, which may sound heavy but is billed as light fare, and leans into seasonality of ingredients, enjoyed outdoors on a terrace or inside if the weather isn't ideal. Dinner offers a more formal experience with a four course menu that is different every night, so guests will never have the same meal twice in one stay.
South Australian beers and wines are specially selected to pair with the meals and menus. Guests may also choose their own beverage adventure by visiting the Lodge's walk-in cellar and selecting a bottle on their own, some of which are exclusively available at Southern Ocean Lodge. A stay also includes an full open bar in the Great Room, which serves drinks nightly at sunset for guests to socialize after their various adventures. Each suite in the lodge includes a bar with local teas, snacks and treats, and an espresso machine, if you'd rather relax in the tranquility of your room.
The Southern Ocean Lodge blends luxury with tranquility and epic scenery
The Southern Ocean Lodge is comprised of 25 luxury suites, all with sprawling views facing the Southern Ocean. Highlights of the stunning design elements are limestone floors, reflecting the caves and dunes of the island, and artwork by local artists from South Australia. Important to note, the Lodge permits children ages 10 and older, so be mindful when booking that children under 10 years old are not permitted. Suites begin at $3,200 AUD, which is equivalent to about $1,900 USD, and pricing increases from there, depending on the season and day of the week, with most reservations requiring at least a two-night stay.
Once you've made the journey to Australia, getting to Kangaroo Island is fairly easy and accessible by about a 35-minute plane ride or a 45-minute ferry from South Australia. Vivonne Bay Beach, considered by visitors to be one of the best beaches in all of Australia, is only about a 30-minute drive west of the Southern Ocean Lodge. While the island is picturesque to visit any time of year, summertime (from December to February) is the most popular time for visitors, while autumn (March to May) is a favorite time of year among the locals. Temperatures are generally mild any time of year, as Kangaroo Island's climate is similar to that of the Mediterranean. Given its location, the Southern Ocean Lodge is a perfect place to chase the endless summer.