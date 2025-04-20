One Of Australia's Most Rewarding Hikes Boasts Sweeping Mountain Views And Serene Camping Spots

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While a visit to Down Under can be all about seaside bliss with Australia's white sand beaches and dreamy resorts like Pelorus Private Island on the Great Barrier Reef, there's a lot that the country's interior offers visitors as well. Once you've floated your way through Australia's collection of spectacular beaches and crave a different kind of view, consider the many picturesque trails and spectacular panoramas that the continent-country's mountainous regions hold. Just about an hour from the capital city, Canberra lies the trailhead for Mount Gingera, the second-highest peak in the Australian Capital Territory. In fact, you can even see the snow-crested mountain peak from the city on clear winter days. There are two routes to the summit, a shorter one that's a little over 9 miles and the longer 13.5-mile option. The latter can even be split, with a night spent camping in the Namadgi National Park (which requires a permit). Incidentally, the Namadgi National Park is part of Ngunnawal Country, the Aboriginal custodians having managed the land for tens of thousands of years.

The Gingera Summit trail is open year-round and is a great way to experience an array of seasonal flora, birds, and landscapes of the region. It's important to prepare for the season you go in, as snowfall can be heavy in the winter, and the summer months are when you can expect snakes on the trail. With the summit at over 6,000 feet, the trail has some steep climbs, but the multiple rest stops with gorgeous views make it well worth the effort.