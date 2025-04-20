One Of Australia's Most Rewarding Hikes Boasts Sweeping Mountain Views And Serene Camping Spots
While a visit to Down Under can be all about seaside bliss with Australia's white sand beaches and dreamy resorts like Pelorus Private Island on the Great Barrier Reef, there's a lot that the country's interior offers visitors as well. Once you've floated your way through Australia's collection of spectacular beaches and crave a different kind of view, consider the many picturesque trails and spectacular panoramas that the continent-country's mountainous regions hold. Just about an hour from the capital city, Canberra lies the trailhead for Mount Gingera, the second-highest peak in the Australian Capital Territory. In fact, you can even see the snow-crested mountain peak from the city on clear winter days. There are two routes to the summit, a shorter one that's a little over 9 miles and the longer 13.5-mile option. The latter can even be split, with a night spent camping in the Namadgi National Park (which requires a permit). Incidentally, the Namadgi National Park is part of Ngunnawal Country, the Aboriginal custodians having managed the land for tens of thousands of years.
The Gingera Summit trail is open year-round and is a great way to experience an array of seasonal flora, birds, and landscapes of the region. It's important to prepare for the season you go in, as snowfall can be heavy in the winter, and the summer months are when you can expect snakes on the trail. With the summit at over 6,000 feet, the trail has some steep climbs, but the multiple rest stops with gorgeous views make it well worth the effort.
Extended Mount Gingera summit hike
This 13.5-mile Mount Gingera summit hike starts from the Corin Dam car park, which is reached via a scenic drive culminating in a stretch over the dam itself. Conveniently, the return is the same way, so the hike finishes where it starts. The first mile is steep and features a fair number of steps. However, there are some great spots to pause and rest along the way, partly because this longer hike to Mount Gingera's summit actually folds in the shorter Stockyard Spur walk. Thus, just over 3 miles into the hike, you reach the rocky outcrop that offers a panoramic view of Mount Ginini and the surrounding region.
Another notable pitstop is Pryor's Hut, a cozy three-room shelter where you can rest, use the bathroom, and appreciate the eucalyptus trees that surround it. This is also a good spot to camp if you're splitting the hike, as the ascent to Mount Gingera starts soon after. Get a permit from the Namadgi Visitor Centre if you'd like to camp. Keep an eye out for the narrow trail that leads to Mount Gingera's summit, and you will spot small signs and trail markers to guide you as well. Once you're at the summit, there are rocky outcrops on multiple sides that offer striking views of the mountains and forest around. However, keep an eye on the time to ensure you are back in the parking lot before sunset. Expect the entire hike to and from the summit to take about eight hours.
Short Mount Gingera summit hike
The shorter Mounth Gingera trail requires a slightly longer drive from Canberra. It takes about 90 minutes to get to the parking lot on Mount Franklin Road, where the Mount Gingera trailhead begins. Interestingly, the initial mile or so of the trail is downhill, which means it is an uphill walk on the way back. Soon after, you'll find yourself at Pryor's Hut, and from there, the walk is the same as its longer counterpart. While it shaves off a few miles, there are still some steep slopes to navigate. However, this is the hike to take if you want a more leisurely walk, which will allow you to really soak in the varied ecology. Since the climb takes you from near the base of Mount Gingera to its summit of over 6,000 feet, you see a range of ecosystems, including high-altitude wetlands, snow gum forests, and the sub-alpine region.
It's possible to go in any season, but summer months are better for a leisurely hike. While winter precautions like checking weather conditions beforehand, carrying appropriate gear, and looking out for signage are important, there are also things to watch out for in the summer. Most crucially, be careful of snakes on the trail and consider getting a set of gaiters for safety. Since mobile reception is spotty at best, it's important to follow these safety tips, especially when hiking solo. Be sure to fill in the register near the trailhead and check regularly to ensure you're heading in the right direction by keeping an eye out for trail markers.