One Simple Question To Ask Locals While Traveling To Find Authentic, Affordable Dining Options

There are plenty of reasons to travel the world but one of the most fun might be to try new food. Whether you're on the hunt for the best baccalà mantecato in Venice or the most mouth-watering street food in Osaka, aka "Japan's Kitchen", you're going to need to do your research to get beyond tourist hotspots and find places that are truly special. Finding places where locals eat can be the key to having authentic restaurant experiences while traveling — and it can also help save you money since you're avoiding the tourist traps that cater to people from out of town. There's no secret to finding these places. You don't need a secret password or often even a reservation to get in; if you want to know where locals eat, just ask!

Your best bet for finding an incredible place to eat is to ask people from the area for recommendations for the best places to dine — but it might be intimidating to strike up a conversation with a total stranger and ask for advice, especially if there's a language barrier. You might want to consider bringing a pocket translator with you or at least learning some basic phrases before your trip to make jumping into conversations a little easier. If you can push through that initial hesitation a much richer travel experience is waiting for you — and hopefully a delicious meal that you would never have found otherwise.