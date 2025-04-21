One Simple Question To Ask Locals While Traveling To Find Authentic, Affordable Dining Options
There are plenty of reasons to travel the world but one of the most fun might be to try new food. Whether you're on the hunt for the best baccalà mantecato in Venice or the most mouth-watering street food in Osaka, aka "Japan's Kitchen", you're going to need to do your research to get beyond tourist hotspots and find places that are truly special. Finding places where locals eat can be the key to having authentic restaurant experiences while traveling — and it can also help save you money since you're avoiding the tourist traps that cater to people from out of town. There's no secret to finding these places. You don't need a secret password or often even a reservation to get in; if you want to know where locals eat, just ask!
Your best bet for finding an incredible place to eat is to ask people from the area for recommendations for the best places to dine — but it might be intimidating to strike up a conversation with a total stranger and ask for advice, especially if there's a language barrier. You might want to consider bringing a pocket translator with you or at least learning some basic phrases before your trip to make jumping into conversations a little easier. If you can push through that initial hesitation a much richer travel experience is waiting for you — and hopefully a delicious meal that you would never have found otherwise.
How to phrase your question about where locals like to eat
Some travelers have noticed that when they ask people for recommendations for where to eat they often still find themselves in famous or touristy restaurants rather than the authentic casual eateries they were hoping for. If you start a conversation with someone who lives at your destination and ask for recommendations, you're probably hoping to find a little-known hole in the wall serving delectable meals you've never had before. It would definitely be frustrating to get a suggestion and make your way there only to find menus in English and tables full of other tourists — but it happens. The way to make sure it doesn't happen to you is to make sure you phrase your question correctly and make sure to ask where the person you're speaking to actually goes when they eat out.
Typically, locals aren't trying to gatekeep or hoard all the best snacks for themselves — it's just what they assume tourists are looking for! Your best way to avoid this is to phrase your question correctly, asking "Where do you usually eat?" or "Where do you like to get lunch in this neighborhood?" rather than asking for a general recommendation. Finding the spot where locals that you've spoken to actually go can be the perfect way to get a sense of what the cuisine in your destination is actually like — and get a little taste of what it's like to live there, too.