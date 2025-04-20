In Some States, TSA Will Now Accept A 'Digital ID' From Your Smartphone Wallet Instead Of A Driver's License

Going through airport security just got a whole lot easier with one less item to worry about. Gone are the days when you need to make sure you have all of your physical documents. As the years go on, security is revolutionizing how to safely get passengers through the TSA line in the most efficient way. While many U.S. airports no longer require you to show your boarding pass to TSA, you can also say goodbye to rummaging through your tightly packed personal bag to shimmy out the tiny rectangular card. That's right! In some airports, you can get around without having your driver's license. Digital IDs and facial recognition are becoming one of the best airport hacks to help you zip through the security checkpoint, and all you need is a smartphone.

As of the date of this article's publication, 12 states currently use digital ID and facial recognition technology: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, and Utah. However, you do have to check which cities in each state have the facial recognition technology. For example, in Georgia, it's only available in Atlanta and Savannah. Now, if you leave your phone at home in these cities, that would top the list of security mistakes that'll slow you down.