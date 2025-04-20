In Some States, TSA Will Now Accept A 'Digital ID' From Your Smartphone Wallet Instead Of A Driver's License
Going through airport security just got a whole lot easier with one less item to worry about. Gone are the days when you need to make sure you have all of your physical documents. As the years go on, security is revolutionizing how to safely get passengers through the TSA line in the most efficient way. While many U.S. airports no longer require you to show your boarding pass to TSA, you can also say goodbye to rummaging through your tightly packed personal bag to shimmy out the tiny rectangular card. That's right! In some airports, you can get around without having your driver's license. Digital IDs and facial recognition are becoming one of the best airport hacks to help you zip through the security checkpoint, and all you need is a smartphone.
As of the date of this article's publication, 12 states currently use digital ID and facial recognition technology: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, and Utah. However, you do have to check which cities in each state have the facial recognition technology. For example, in Georgia, it's only available in Atlanta and Savannah. Now, if you leave your phone at home in these cities, that would top the list of security mistakes that'll slow you down.
How digital IDs and facial recognition work
While digital IDs and facial recognition technology sound like a dream to struggling passengers in the TSA line, there are still regulations you need to comply with. First, as mentioned above, there are only certain airports where you can access this luxury. Second, the IDs must be eligible for use with the machines. In the participating states, there are eligible IDs through apps like Google Wallet, Apple Wallet, Samsung Wallet, or state-specified DMV apps. If you are traveling within the United States and you are a U.S. passport holder, you are eligible to use facial recognition through Google Wallet.
The latest technology at the airports used to verify digital IDs is called Credential Authentication Technology or CAT-2. It looks similar to the photo above, and all you need to do is scan your digital ID QR code to the scanner and consent to share your information with TSA. Next, the machine will take your photo. CAT-2 compares your physical biometrics to the ID information to securely check your identity. Then, follow the officer's instructions to proceed in line. It is that simple, however, you do have the right to opt out of this facial recognition technology if you want to.
Can you opt out of using a digital ID?
If you're someone who doesn't like the modernization of technology or you didn't have time to upload your ID to your smartphone, you have the option to not give your information to another technological system. You can simply opt-out. Many Redditors on a thread said they asked to opt-out, and the officer allowed them to. Some say it didn't make the process any faster than if the TSA agent were to scan your ID. On the other hand, others said that the officer gave them a hard time and held them up, asking them specific questions. So, while TSA is making the process more efficient, the public has had different experiences on how much time it saves.
Opting out of the identification process means you have to bring a physical copy of your government-issued passport or state-issued photo ID. The TSA website does say that the digital IDs are optional. So, as the Redditors mentioned on the thread, you can choose not to get your photo taken without any backlash from security. No matter what route you decide to take, as long as you comply with the rules at the correct airport and have the proper documents, your travels should be a breeze.