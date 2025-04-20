Sample The Scenic, Simple Life On A Charming Road Trip Down This Midwest State's Amish Country Byway

Though it would be traditional to travel the Amish Country Byway by horse and buggy, driving a vehicle is the best way to travel the route in the present day. You can easily complete the journey in a day, but taking your time and enjoying the simpler pleasures in life is what the trip is all about. To traverse the same path that Amish settlers did in the early 1800s, start in Sugarcreek. Revered as the "Little Switzerland of Ohio" due to its Swiss-themed shops, cheese markets, and Alpine architecture, the quaint town boasts the World's Largest Cuckoo Clock, as well as the Ohio Swiss Festival each September.

After exploring the Swiss storybook oasis, travel northeast on Route 39 to Walnut Creek. The historic village is best known as the site where Jonas Stutzman, the first permanent Amish settler in Holmes County, planted roots in 1809. Visit the Jonas Stutzman Covered Bridge, a local landmark built on the site where its namesake's farm once resided. Park your car in the lot adjacent to the historic Walnut Creek Mennonite Church and stroll across the beautiful bridge. To learn more about Stutzman – called the "Father of Amish Country" — check out the German Culture Museum, which is packed with Amish, German, and Swiss memorabilia. The museum's campus also features a life-sized cabin, church, and barn furnished with rustic period decor.

Walnut Creek is also a great spot for lunch. Enjoy Amish kitchen cooking at Der Dutchman, featuring a vibrant salad bar with locally-grown produce and savory sandwiches served on homemade bread. Earn a $30 voucher to the restaurant when you book an Amish buggy ride, which is an authentic and idyllic way to explore the town. Before hopping back in your vehicle and continuing down the byway, pop into Carlisle Gifts forAmish-style souvenirs.