Sample The Scenic, Simple Life On A Charming Road Trip Down This Midwest State's Amish Country Byway
America is full of beautiful byways. From the McKenzie-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway, a dramatic route in Central Oregon boasting bright blue lakes, lava landscapes, and snow-capped volcanoes, all the way to the Great River Road, an underrated scenic route crossing 10 states in the Midwest, the road trip possibilities in the U.S. are endless. While it may feel overwhelming to choose your dream route, it's easier if you know what type of experience you're after. If roadside attractions and retro kitsch pique your interest, Route 66 — one of the most stunning and storied routes for the perfect U.S. road trip – is an obvious choice. However, if you crave the simple life, marked by miles of wide open spaces and modest amenities, a journey down the Amish Country Byway is the perfect answer.
Stretching for 160 miles across the heart of Holmes County in Ohio, the gently curving road meanders past rolling hills and idyllic farmland, dotted with quaint villages that brim with charm and friendly folk living off the land. Tiptoe through Victorian mansions, wine and dine at traditional Amish restaurants, explore a treasure trove of museums and historic sites, and escape the stresses of the modern age by embracing Amish culture. For a serene, scenic retreat, take a drive back in time along the Amish Country Byway.
Explore an enchanting Swiss oasis and villages with buggy-lined streets
Though it would be traditional to travel the Amish Country Byway by horse and buggy, driving a vehicle is the best way to travel the route in the present day. You can easily complete the journey in a day, but taking your time and enjoying the simpler pleasures in life is what the trip is all about. To traverse the same path that Amish settlers did in the early 1800s, start in Sugarcreek. Revered as the "Little Switzerland of Ohio" due to its Swiss-themed shops, cheese markets, and Alpine architecture, the quaint town boasts the World's Largest Cuckoo Clock, as well as the Ohio Swiss Festival each September.
After exploring the Swiss storybook oasis, travel northeast on Route 39 to Walnut Creek. The historic village is best known as the site where Jonas Stutzman, the first permanent Amish settler in Holmes County, planted roots in 1809. Visit the Jonas Stutzman Covered Bridge, a local landmark built on the site where its namesake's farm once resided. Park your car in the lot adjacent to the historic Walnut Creek Mennonite Church and stroll across the beautiful bridge. To learn more about Stutzman – called the "Father of Amish Country" — check out the German Culture Museum, which is packed with Amish, German, and Swiss memorabilia. The museum's campus also features a life-sized cabin, church, and barn furnished with rustic period decor.
Walnut Creek is also a great spot for lunch. Enjoy Amish kitchen cooking at Der Dutchman, featuring a vibrant salad bar with locally-grown produce and savory sandwiches served on homemade bread. Earn a $30 voucher to the restaurant when you book an Amish buggy ride, which is an authentic and idyllic way to explore the town. Before hopping back in your vehicle and continuing down the byway, pop into Carlisle Gifts forAmish-style souvenirs.
Wander through beautiful museums and nestle into country-style lodgings
From Walnut Creek, you can continue on to the town of Millersburg or take a detour to Winesburg. Dotted with historic stone buildings and paved with brick pathways, the charming village is perfect for a stroll back in time. Grab a coffee at the cozy Beacon Café or sip wine at Breitenbach Wine Cellars with a picturesque backdrop of verdant, rolling hillsides.
Continue on US-62 to Millersburg, where you'll discover two must-see museums at the Holmes County Historical Society campus. Visit the Victorian House Museum, a grand Queen Anne-style edifice dating back to 1901. Featured in TV and film productions, the stunning home features 28 rooms outfitted with era-appropriate furnishings and festive decorations during the holiday season. Next door, explore the Millersburg Glass Museum, which features glittering cases of beautiful glassware and art. Tickets for both museums can be purchased in the lobby of the Victorian House Museum for $13 at the time of this writing.
When you're ready to call it a day, there are plenty of idyllic spots along the route to nestle in for the night. Unwind in the rustic embrace of The Barn Inn Bed and Breakfast in Millersburg, situated in a historic barn and boasting hearty, country-style meals. For a secluded stay, book Ethan's Cabin Retreat in the Woods, a charming lodge tucked into the hills outside Killbuck. If you're looking for an authentic farm stay with an Amish family, they can be hard to find online, but not impossible. Your best bet is to scour Airbnb for listings described as "Amish-owned," or — though it may require more time and effort — make an Amish friend during your travels who may be happy to assist you. Regardless of where you stay, a journey on the Amish Country Byway promises a simply scenic getaway.