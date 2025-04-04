Central Oregon's Dramatic Scenic Byway Boasts Bright Blue Lakes, Lava Landscapes, And Snow-Capped Volcanoes

It's important to note that the weather is a key factor for this particular road trip, as the highway can be blanketed in heavy snowfall in winter. To avoid dangerous driving conditions, it's ideal to plan your trip between June and November. The entrance to the route is located on the edge of Sisters, a quiet, artsy Oregon town offering year-round activities and breathtaking mountain views. Before embarking on your journey, take some time to wander the town's quaint Main Street, which is brimming with boutiques, art galleries, and western-themed charm — after all, Sisters is one of the best "cowboy core" destinations in the American West. For a pre-road trip bite, grab a good old-fashioned burger and a shake at the Sno-Cap Drive-In, a beloved diner straight from the 1950s.

Departing from Sisters, travel northwest on U.S. Highway 20 and Oregon State Route 126 towards the Santiam Pass, where towering Douglas fir and lodgepole pine trees line the asphalt on both sides. Continue for about 10 miles before veering right onto Metolius River Camp Sherman Road, which will lead you to the head of the Metolius River. Walk the 0.5-mile forest and meadow-lined path to the observation point, where you'll be granted a picture-perfect view of the cool spring-fed waters of the mighty river and Mount Jefferson in the background. For a more challenging hike, brave the 4-mile out-and-back Black Butte Trail near Camp Sherman, which leads to the summit of a 6,436-foot dormant cinder-cone volcano with transcendent mountain vistas at the top.