Central Oregon's Dramatic Scenic Byway Boasts Bright Blue Lakes, Lava Landscapes, And Snow-Capped Volcanoes
With no shortage of incredible natural landscapes, Oregon is a road tripper's dream come true. From the oldest scenic route in the U.S. with stunning river views to breathtaking coastal drives full of secret beaches, the beloved Beaver State is home to miles of dreamy roads that showcase the illustrious beauty of the Pacific Northwest.
Looping past 82 miles of stunning natural landscapes through the majestic mountain ranges and forests of Central Oregon, the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway is one of the state's most enchanting routes. Drive through a lush wonderland dotted with turquoise lakes and cascading waterfalls, admiring unique lava flow formations and snowy peaks along the way. Drivable in three to five hours, the route is perfect for a scenic day trip. However, if you want to make it a longer retreat, you can pitch a tent at a gorgeous forest campground or settle into a quaint town along the way for a peaceful, rustic retreat. If you're dreaming of taking a nature-filled road trip in Oregon, a breathtaking journey on the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway is too perfect to pass up.
Cruise along the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway
It's important to note that the weather is a key factor for this particular road trip, as the highway can be blanketed in heavy snowfall in winter. To avoid dangerous driving conditions, it's ideal to plan your trip between June and November. The entrance to the route is located on the edge of Sisters, a quiet, artsy Oregon town offering year-round activities and breathtaking mountain views. Before embarking on your journey, take some time to wander the town's quaint Main Street, which is brimming with boutiques, art galleries, and western-themed charm — after all, Sisters is one of the best "cowboy core" destinations in the American West. For a pre-road trip bite, grab a good old-fashioned burger and a shake at the Sno-Cap Drive-In, a beloved diner straight from the 1950s.
Departing from Sisters, travel northwest on U.S. Highway 20 and Oregon State Route 126 towards the Santiam Pass, where towering Douglas fir and lodgepole pine trees line the asphalt on both sides. Continue for about 10 miles before veering right onto Metolius River Camp Sherman Road, which will lead you to the head of the Metolius River. Walk the 0.5-mile forest and meadow-lined path to the observation point, where you'll be granted a picture-perfect view of the cool spring-fed waters of the mighty river and Mount Jefferson in the background. For a more challenging hike, brave the 4-mile out-and-back Black Butte Trail near Camp Sherman, which leads to the summit of a 6,436-foot dormant cinder-cone volcano with transcendent mountain vistas at the top.
Travel the geologically stunning McKenzie River Highway back to Sisters
Traveling further along the highways, you'll skirt the sparkling waters of Suttle Lake, which is bordered by idyllic seasonal campgrounds with easy water access. On the lake's shore, you'll also find the Suttle Lake Lodge, offering rustic rooms and cabin rentals in the thick of the Deschutes National Forest. Continuing on, it's about 12 miles to Santiam Junction, marking the second leg of your journey. Follow the Oregon State Route 126, which hugs the trail of Upper McKenzie River. The most enchanting portion of the waterway is the Tamolitch Pool. More commonly known as Blue Pool due to its pristine turquoise hue, the beloved body of water is where the McKenzie River bubbles up from an ancient lava flow, thus creating its vibrant color.
Since Oregon is revered as a "Land of Fire and Ice," the McKenzie River Highway showcases some of the state's most unique geological landscapes, composed of both volcanic and glacial marvels. Visit the Dee Wright Observatory to explore the sweeping basaltic lava landscape and hike the 0.5-mile Lava River National Recreation Trail, a paved path that meanders through geological features formed by a lava flow over 2,000 years ago. At the summit of the observatory, you'll be granted panoramic views of snow-capped volcanoes, including Mount Washington, Mount Jefferson, and The Three Sisters – where you'll also find the state's largest glacier. End your nature-filled adventure by closing the scenic loop in Sisters, where you can settle into the stunning FivePine Lodge or set up camp at the Creekside Campground during the summer.