One Of Kauai's Most Iconic Mountains Is An Accessible And Culturally Significant Gem With Majestic Views

The islands of Hawaii are varied in terrain, so there is something for everyone, depending on what you're looking for. If you feel called to explore a lush, green paradise, Kauai is the perfect destination. Nicknamed the "Garden Island," Kauai has some gorgeous hikes with incredible views, and on one of its mountains, Nounou, aka the Sleeping Giant, you even have a choice of routes. The Sleeping Giant, which looks like a human sleeping on their side, is on the east side of the island near the town of Wailua. Legend says that a giant was tricked into eating a feast that included hidden rocks, and still hasn't awoken from his long post-meal nap. There is both a western and an eastern route. While they're a bit challenging (one is easier than the other), they both end up at the 1,241-foot high summit, with some breathtaking views.

The easier trail to the summit of the Sleeping Giant is on the west side, and there are several areas to park on the surrounding roads. This trail takes you through the lovey Cook Pine forest as well as a tree tunnel at the start. The shade is delightful during the warm weather, however, it's often muddier if there has been some rain, so you should make sure you wear sturdy shoes. It's 1.7 miles out and back, with a 662-foot elevation gain. Dogs are welcome, and there is a bench to stop at partway up. One reviewer on AllTrails called the view from the top "jaw-dropping," so it's worth doing some climbing.