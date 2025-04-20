One Of Kauai's Most Iconic Mountains Is An Accessible And Culturally Significant Gem With Majestic Views
The islands of Hawaii are varied in terrain, so there is something for everyone, depending on what you're looking for. If you feel called to explore a lush, green paradise, Kauai is the perfect destination. Nicknamed the "Garden Island," Kauai has some gorgeous hikes with incredible views, and on one of its mountains, Nounou, aka the Sleeping Giant, you even have a choice of routes. The Sleeping Giant, which looks like a human sleeping on their side, is on the east side of the island near the town of Wailua. Legend says that a giant was tricked into eating a feast that included hidden rocks, and still hasn't awoken from his long post-meal nap. There is both a western and an eastern route. While they're a bit challenging (one is easier than the other), they both end up at the 1,241-foot high summit, with some breathtaking views.
The easier trail to the summit of the Sleeping Giant is on the west side, and there are several areas to park on the surrounding roads. This trail takes you through the lovey Cook Pine forest as well as a tree tunnel at the start. The shade is delightful during the warm weather, however, it's often muddier if there has been some rain, so you should make sure you wear sturdy shoes. It's 1.7 miles out and back, with a 662-foot elevation gain. Dogs are welcome, and there is a bench to stop at partway up. One reviewer on AllTrails called the view from the top "jaw-dropping," so it's worth doing some climbing.
The eastern trail to the Sleeping Giant summit on Kauai
The eastern trail up the Sleeping Giant is a bit longer at 3.2 miles out and back with a 958-foot elevation gain. (You can park on the road here as well, though there are fewer spaces.) This trail is harder, with some areas where you'll be scrambling uphill. It may be a better fit, however, if it's rained, because it's drier, though if you're hiking in the sun, make sure to wear sunscreen. You may also prefer the morning before it heats up. Hiking poles may not be a bad idea if you're concerned about how steep it gets. One reviewer on AllTrails said they actually did it barefoot (though you should wear shoes) and said, " ... it was actually pretty fun." These two trails join each other part-way up, with a picnic shelter right after, and both have lovely flowers and birds to spot along the way. The eastern trail will also give you a view of the Wailua River. (If you have a chance, it's worth visiting the Wailua River State Park near Lihue for some water adventures later on.) The summit has wonderful views of the ocean, and if you're an early riser, a sunrise hike here is not to be missed. (Bring a headlamp or flashlight if you do this.)
For both of these trails, it's a good idea to check the weather and trail conditions (AllTrails is good for this purpose), just in case. It's also important to remember that conditions can change rapidly. If you see any hiking trails in Hawaii with signs saying they're no longer legal or temporarily closed, pay attention. It's for a good reason.
Things to do around the Sleeping Giant hikes in Kauai
Your best bet as far as airports is Lihue, which has direct flights from several cities including Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, and Los Angeles, and it's only around 7 miles from the trailhead. There are plenty of places to stay in the area, including Lae Nani, which has a kitchen, grill, pool, and free parking. There is even a place to do laundry so you can pack light. You can also check out the Fern Grotto Inn — about 1.5 miles away — which has cottages to rent with a range of sizes. They also have grills, as well as complimentary kayak rentals, and it's a block from the beach.
The best part about the Sleeping Giant hikes is that you're near some lovely activities. A bit north of Wailua is the peaceful and secluded Anahola Beach Park if you want to escape the crowds for a bit. You're also less than 2 miles from Lae Nani Beach if you take this hike, so you can cool off with a dip. If you want to immerse yourself in Hawaiian traditions, you can check out Smith's Kauai for a luau, complete with a feast of roasted pig, teriyaki beef, ono mahi-mahi, and chicken adobo, and a chance to try out some poi. You can get tickets that are just for the show if you're eating somewhere else. One reviewer on TripAdvisor called it the, " Best luau on the island. You get the whole Aloha experience. The show is amazing and the dinner is great. Entertainment throughout the entire evening. The free cocktails are a plus!"