The Major Change At San Francisco's Airport That Frequent Fliers Are Begging To See Everywhere

It's no surprise that traveling by air can be stressful. You're dealing with traffic, security, delayed flights, and sometimes long treks through the terminal. You may have issues with crowds, sensory overload, and/or a fear of flying as well. All of these things can make you frazzled while you're trying to get yourself relaxed for vacation. Many airports are doing things to lessen travel stress, like adding yoga rooms or having therapy dogs available for anxious travelers to pet. At John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, there's a "wooftop" terrace and playground at the JetBlue terminal to relax in. However, San Francisco Airport (SFO) has tried something different, and it's a major change that fliers seem to really appreciate. SFO instituted a Quiet Airport Policy that was announced in a 2020 press release, though some of the changes started even earlier than that. The policy doesn't mean you can't make noise there or that there is a curfew on late-night flights; instead, it changes the amount of noise that is made in the airport, by the airport.

The idea is to have less sensory overload from music and announcements that can make it difficult to have a conversation and raise stress levels for some people. In the 2020 announcement, Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said, "With our Quiet Airport program, we're creating something unique and unexpected, by tackling an issue that might be less obvious, but just as impactful to how people feel when they spend time at SFO."