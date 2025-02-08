11 Ways To Find Quiet Spots At Busy Airports
The concept of a "quiet airport" is largely an oxymoron. It's not like these enormous spaces jam-packed with people and planes are exactly emblematic of peace and quiet. Once upon a time, it was just understood that everyone on the premises would have to put up with a little noise to get to that once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination. In general, it's a pretty small payoff — and frequent travelers are pretty accustomed to the pitfalls of air travel, anyway.
However, that doesn't diminish the very real fact that airports are fairly chaotic. Seeking a little bit of calm or even a moment of quiet doesn't even seem possible amid bustling terminals and constant announcements overhead. If you're trying to focus on work, grab a quick nap, or just reset before a flight, that elusive quiet spot could help ease some stress and make the general airport experience far more tolerable.
Fortunately, modern airports are recognizing the need for spaces that cater to this great desire for calm. Many have implemented innovative solutions that promote peace and quiet — and those that haven't may soon evolve to meet this growing demand for quiet. The trick for travelers lies in knowing exactly where to look. Here are 11 spaces where you can actually escape the constant hum of activity.
Make your way to an airport lounge
With valued amenities like comfortable seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, and even showers, the best airport lounges in the world are specifically designed with relaxation in mind. Frequent travelers are especially likely to seek refuge in a lounge if they're part of an airline's loyalty program or have a premium credit card with travel perks. These spaces provide a place to recharge pre-flight, enjoy a free meal, or just sink into a cozy chair away from the noise.
That said, lounges can get crowded, especially during peak travel times or in major hub airports. With so many enticing amenities, it's no surprise that they tend to draw a constant stream of travelers all day (and night). To ensure you can find the quiet respite you seek, it's worth exploring all of the nooks and crannies lounges have to offer. Some cater better to this need than others, with designated quiet rooms where you can relax in silence, workstations to get tasks done without interruption, and even private phone booths so you can make discreet phone calls.
Traveling families can occasionally find lounges with family-specific rooms. These can be lifesavers for those who have little ones with them, as kids can burn off some built-up energy while parents have an opportunity to decompress. Whether you're chasing complete solitude or simply want a space that's quieter than the terminal, a lounge can feel almost like a retreat in the chaos of the airport.
Find a meditative spot in a prayer room
Chapels can be a wonderful sanctuary for travelers who want true serenity in an airport — and many of the largest travel hubs are now equipped with these serene spaces. Some of these rooms even serve as interfaith spaces to welcome people of all beliefs, such as the prayer rooms at New York's JFK Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport in D.C.
The beauty of prayer rooms is largely in their simplicity. They're purposeful rooms, havens for people who wish to pray, meditate, or sit peacefully before their flight. One doesn't have to identify with a particular faith to take advantage of the solitude of a prayer room, either. Emblematic of real calm, airport chapels have quiet seating areas and are designed to promote reflection and introspection. They can be helpful to passengers whose nerves are frayed or those who might be traveling for a solemn reason. The chance to connect with a chaplain can also be comforting.
Bishop Donald "DD" Hayes, a senior chaplain at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Interfaith Chaplaincy Program, explains that there are many reasons to stop by an airport prayer space. "Calming down [and] regrouping gives your mind a chance to catch up with what's going on, the body a chance to relax, and gives you a chance to go back out and go back into the stream of life," he told KLTV.
Seek out a sensory room to find peace
For neurodiverse travelers or those with developmental disabilities, the sensory overload of an airport can be very distressing. In fact, some 78% of families with kids who are on the autism spectrum report feeling nervous about travel (per Travel + Leisure). To combat this effect, a growing number of airports have introduced sensory rooms designed to be safe, soothing retreats for travelers. They're designed with thoughtful elements like soft lighting, plush furnishings, and soundproof rooms to help people decompress — and they could be among the most important airport amenities for some people to use when traveling.
Rachel Robertson, a special education professor at the University of Pittsburgh, tells NPR, "Between smells and sounds and sights and ... announcements — all of that can be alarming for a lot of typical people. But for people with autism, it could be really terrifying." It's a key reason why the 1,500-square-foot sensory room at Pittsburgh International Airport includes a replica airplane cabin. The design helps worried travelers grow accustomed to the atmosphere inside the plane, potentially soothing frayed nerves and preventing anxiety.
Though only a handful of airports currently have sensory rooms, the trend is growing. Kerry Mauger of The Arc, which serves people with disabilities and their families, explains to NPR, "The needs are the same for children and adults: If you're on the autism spectrum you need a safe space to go to recharge."
Nursing mothers can find lactation spaces in most airports
Traveling with children can be a challenge, but nursing adds an extra layer of complexity to the chaos of getting through the airport. The Friendly Airports for Mothers Improvement Act was passed in 2018 specifically to provide designated lactation spaces in most medium and large airports, ensuring a clean, comfortable, and discreet location for nursing mothers to feed their babies.
Lactation pods — like those designed by Mamava — are self-contained spaces offering practical amenities for moms who are nursing or pumping. Typically, they're equipped with ergonomic seating, a convenient shelf for a breast pump, electrical outlets, built-in fans, and adjustable lighting for added comfort. They're incredibly practical for moms who have just a short period of time between flights and need a secure, private space quickly.
Other airports have full nursing rooms, many of which are thoughtfully detailed with rocking chairs for maximum comfort, baby-changing tables, mirrors, and electrical outlets to meet the needs of both mom and baby. Journalist Suzanne Rowan Kelleher told USA Today, "Traveling moms who are breastfeeding need a place that's private and comfortable. Lactation spaces and nursing rooms solve this problem. They are long-overdue airport amenities that I'm happy to see catching on."
An empty gate is a great place for a little quiet
Frequent travelers know that one of the best spots to find some serious quiet is the famed empty gate. If you've got time to spare before your flight, it may be worth strolling around. Odds are you'll stumble across at least one gate that isn't currently in use, which means it could be the ideal location to sit down and stay a while.
Empty gates are truly the quiet corners of the airport. They're perfect whether you need to catch up on some work, make a phone call, or just relax with minimal interruption. However, if you do plan to settle in for a while, it's smart to check the departure board to see when the gate will next be in use. You may have quite a while before passengers begin to line up, giving you uninterrupted time to grab a snack and a drink, have a seat, charge your devices, and gear up for your flight. While a few passengers may arrive well before the flight, the space is usually calm enough for resting or focusing.
You might also consider checking the international gates. There are generally fewer outgoing flights to other countries, making it easier to find extra quiet gates equipped with power outlets and plentiful room. Just be sure the international gate of your choosing isn't too far from your own gate — or time your exit just right so you have plenty of time to board.
Look for a wellness retreat in the airport
Who knew an airport doubled as a great place to get a massage? For travelers with a little more time to spare, there are now unexpected wellness spaces like yoga studios, spas, and even rooftop terraces to lessen travel stresses. While they aren't universal quite yet, they've grown more popular in major airports around the world.
San Francisco International Airport pioneered the trend with the introduction of its yoga studio in 2012, and many airports have followed suit. Singapore's Changi Airport has a pool and a Jacuzzi, while Frankfurt Airport in Germany has a rooftop lounge and spa services. George Bush Intercontinental in Houston has a space dedicated strictly to mindfulness, complete with neck warmers, cozy seats, and soothing teas. These on-site retreats very effectively cater to the needs of the harried traveler who wants to indulge in a massage, get in a quick yoga session, or just sit and listen to some music in a soundproof chair.
According to Monty Sharma, the president and CEO of TheraBody, it's been a long time coming. "People want to incorporate wellbeing into all aspects of their lives, particularly parts that can cause strain, like travel," he tells Robb Report. Indeed, the rise of wellness culture highlights a shift in the travel world — and is a clear indication that airports are now making the passenger experience a real priority.
Consider checking into an airport hotel room
You may have a considerable amount of time to fill before you have to be at your gate. Maybe you don't want to waste time if your flight is delayed, or you have several hours that you know could be better spent if you were on your own instead of hanging out at the airport. Booking a day-use hotel room is an ideal way to unwind and recharge when your schedule allows.
Many airport hotels offer day rates, allowing you to book a room for a few hours during the day without committing to an overnight stay. You'll have just enough time to freshen up, take a nap, enjoy a meal, or simply have some peaceful space to yourself to relax. And many of the biggest domestic hubs in the country have them, including JFK International Airport in New York and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
Room access is limited and can range from four to 12 hours (per The Points Guy). To secure a rate for the designed block of time, it's best to check availability as soon as you know how much time you'll have. You can book directly on the hotel's website in most cases, but if you happen to be at the airport due to an unexpected delay, heading straight to the hotel's front desk is another sensible option. If the delay is due to a weather event or other emergency, be mindful that availability might be limited.
Fly into a silent airport
It sounds like an avid traveler's wildest dream come true. Believe it or not, silent airports are now very real — and more and more airports are catching on to the trend. The "silent" element can be difficult to maintain in a busy space, but these airports have taken strict measures to reduce the noise pollution that's so typical of terminals.
Instead of announcements that blare over the loudspeakers at a seemingly endless pace, silent airports feature far fewer announcements. Instead of listening for the last call to board, passengers might receive notifications from the airport or airline on their phones. In lieu of standing in line and speaking to a representative, there may be the option to connect with someone via live video chat. By implementing smart solutions like these, the airport can streamline some of the noisier processes.
Though the concept hasn't yet taken off in the United States, San Francisco International Airport is one of the few that has adopted some of the "silent" practices in an effort to promote a more peaceful environment. They've limited announcements to specific gates only instead of broadcasting them to the whole terminal — and that has resulted in 40% fewer announcements at gates overall. The airport's director, Ivar C. Satero, says, "With our Quiet Airport program, we're creating something unique and unexpected, by tackling an issue that might be less obvious, but just as impactful to how people feel when they spend time at SFO."
Find yourself a peaceful little pod
Finding spots that are really private can be tough — especially if you're planning to sit and work for a while or sleep in the airport comfortably. In both cases, you may want to settle into a pod instead. Designed with privacy in mind, work pods provide a quiet space equipped with essentials like desks, seating, power outlets, and sometimes even video call capabilities. For example, Jabbrrbox offers high-tech, soundproof pods equipped with mood lights and charging stations. Travelers can usually reserve these in advance, ensuring there's a reliable option for business professionals.
Those who seek rest can find it in a sleep pod instead. Sometimes known as nap capsules, they've become increasingly common in major airports. The pay-per-use pods are designed for weary travelers who need a place to recharge in privacy. Some are designed with reading lights, storage for luggage, Wi-Fi access, and power outlets. Whether your flight is delayed or you simply need a little moment to yourself, these sleep-friendly spots are a very welcome escape from the noise.
As airports continue evolving, pods will likely increase in frequency. At the time of writing, the Jabbrrbox is available at select airports including JFK International, GSP International in South Carolina, and Seattle-Tacoma International. Those with sleep pods include Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, Los Angeles International, and JFK International.
Book a suite inside the gates
Even if the airport happens to have a large hotel attached to it, it may be more practical to book a suite. Several airports in the United States now have Minute Suites, including JFK International, George Bush Intercontinental, and Salt Lake City International, among others. These are essentially micro hotel rooms equipped with the creature comforts of home. The rooms are minimal yet extremely clean, and some locations even have showers.
All suites feature daybeds with bedding, TVs, desks, and chairs, along with Wi-Fi access. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase, too. The beauty of this option is that it's accessible beyond the security checkpoint. If you're forced to wait until your flight and don't want to sit around in a crowded terminal, this is a fantastic way to take a nap, get some work done, eat a snack, or just unwind.
For those on a budget, it can also be an especially appealing option. Rooms are priced by the first hour to start, then in 15-minute increments. It's also possible to book an eight-hour overnight stay for a flat rate. Frequent travelers may wish to get a priority pass, which buys a free hour and a discount on subsequent time.
Escape to the great outdoors for some fresh air
Airports aren't exactly known for their outdoor relaxation spaces, but there are a few that feature this more futuristic option for travelers to relax. Rare outside spaces like these provide a refreshing alternative to jam-packed gates, allowing passengers to stretch out their legs and get some fresh air.
The T5 Rooftop and Wooftop Lounge at JFK International was built with R&R in mind. Featuring an astroturf lawn, seating areas, and charging stations, it even offers a dedicated dog walk for travelers who happen to have their fur babies along for the journey. Long Beach Airport, too, has a standout space — and was ahead of the curve, as it was one of the first in the nation to offer this outdoor amenity. Spanning 20,000 square feet, it boasts eateries, a wine bar, and even a cozy fire pit. The airport's director, Cynthia Guidry, told Ready for Every Journey, "The idea that you can wait for your flight outside in the fresh air — not to mention with your food and beverage of choice at the fire pit — is more valuable than ever."
Denver International Airport also offers three outdoor plazas where passengers can take in the views of the Rocky Mountains in the distance, watch planes taking off, walk their pets, and more. Given the popularity of the concept, it could be one of the big changes to airports that passengers can look forward to in the years ahead.