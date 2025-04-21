Spain's Dazzling Island Offers A Luxurious Sunny Getaway With Turquoise Waters, Old Towns, And Tasty Food

To reach Menorca from abroad, you can fly into Menorca Airport, just over 5 miles from the capital of Mahón. Most airline carriers increase their routes to Menorca from major cities in mainland Spain throughout the summer, with the high season being between May and October. You can also take a scenic ferry ride from Barcelona to Ciutadella, which takes approximately three to nine hours, depending on which fare and route you take.

You'll find an impressive range of accommodation types in Menorca, from understated fincas (country houses) to boutique hotels or sea-view villas. Hotel Torralbenc, a former 19th-century farmhouse which has now been converted into a classy five-star retreat, is one of Menorca's standouts. Set amongst vineyards and olive groves, this house has minimalist suites and a holistic spa, with a pool overlooking the sea. Villa Sant Joan in Binissaida is also a perfect Mediterranean escape in the serenity of a whitewashed fishing village.

Menorca's food scene is rich and varied, as the local cuisine reflects Moorish, British, and French influences, with unique flavors you won't find in other parts of Spain. Look out for places that offer lobster stew, or Xoriguer gin, which has been distilled in Mahón since the 18th century. You can also try the Menorcan lamb or desserts flavored with wild herbs from the island.

While this island is one of the Spanish islands that remains overlooked, its beauty speaks volumes. Menorca offers a truly authentic escape with history, luxury, tranquility, and some of the nation's best food, representing the Mediterranean at its best.