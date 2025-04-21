Spain's Dazzling Island Offers A Luxurious Sunny Getaway With Turquoise Waters, Old Towns, And Tasty Food
Sitting majestically under the Mediterranean sun with powdery white sand beaches and turquoise waters is Menorca — Spain's extremely underrated island treasure. Its island siblings Ibiza (the iconic beach party destination that's overrated and expensive) and Mallorca (which is also known for its glamorous nightlife and resorts) usually take the limelight, but Menorca offers a slower, serene pace of life. Offering coastal hikes, secluded coves, romantic hotels, and excellent dining, Menorca's medieval towns are soaked in charm, history, and indulgence.
Declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1993, this island gem is a haven for nature-lovers, foodies, and dreamers. Menorca is smaller than its neighbors but boasts a rich and layered history. Having been inhabited since prehistoric times, Menorca's Talaiotic (or Talayotic) culture has been intriguing scientists since 1400 B.C. Today, these rich historic influences are apparent in everything from street names to building facades. With beautiful megalithic structures and unique Mediterranean architecture, the timeless charm of Menorca makes it a criminally underrated place to spend your summer vacation.
Menorca is Spain's most underrated historic gem
No visit to Menorca is complete without exploring its historic towns. A good place to start is the Ciutadella, on the western tip of the island. This picturesque port town was once under Moorish rule, and continues to charm with a Gothic cathedral, colorful palaces, and a vibrant fish market.
Today's capital of Menorca is Mahon, famous for having one of the world's largest natural harbors. Exhibiting British colonial architecture with a Mediterranean flair, the 19th-century Fortaleza de la Mola, a sprawling naval fortress, cannot be missed. Another worthwhile stop is Castell de Sant Felip, whose ruins speak of Menorca's role in naval conflicts. The nearby charming town of Es Castell has a grid layout typical of British military design, and its harbor, Cales Fonts, comes alive in the evening with late-night market stalls and fresh seafood restaurants, giving modern vibrancy to a place steeped in colonial history.
What's more, Menorca is also a paradise for nature lovers. With 125 miles of coastline and more than 100 beaches, there is no shortage of sun-drenched shores or hidden coves in Menorca. The most popular beach spots are Cala Macarella and Cala Mitjana, where aquamarine waters are set against dramatic limestone cliffs. If you're a hiker, there is the stunning restored ancient Camí de Cavalls bridal path that spans the entire island. Along this path, you'll see magnificent pine forests, panoramic sea views, and remote beaches only accessible on foot or by boat. You'll also find the S'Albufera des Grau Nature Park further inland on the island, a biosphere reserve that's ideal for birdwatching, kayaking, and wildlife spotting.
A fusion of culture, nature, and history
To reach Menorca from abroad, you can fly into Menorca Airport, just over 5 miles from the capital of Mahón. Most airline carriers increase their routes to Menorca from major cities in mainland Spain throughout the summer, with the high season being between May and October. You can also take a scenic ferry ride from Barcelona to Ciutadella, which takes approximately three to nine hours, depending on which fare and route you take.
You'll find an impressive range of accommodation types in Menorca, from understated fincas (country houses) to boutique hotels or sea-view villas. Hotel Torralbenc, a former 19th-century farmhouse which has now been converted into a classy five-star retreat, is one of Menorca's standouts. Set amongst vineyards and olive groves, this house has minimalist suites and a holistic spa, with a pool overlooking the sea. Villa Sant Joan in Binissaida is also a perfect Mediterranean escape in the serenity of a whitewashed fishing village.
Menorca's food scene is rich and varied, as the local cuisine reflects Moorish, British, and French influences, with unique flavors you won't find in other parts of Spain. Look out for places that offer lobster stew, or Xoriguer gin, which has been distilled in Mahón since the 18th century. You can also try the Menorcan lamb or desserts flavored with wild herbs from the island.
While this island is one of the Spanish islands that remains overlooked, its beauty speaks volumes. Menorca offers a truly authentic escape with history, luxury, tranquility, and some of the nation's best food, representing the Mediterranean at its best.