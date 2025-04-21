Florida's Impressive Coastal Museum Boasts Famous European Art, Tropical Charm, And Timeless Elegance

Palm Beach, Florida, is like stepping into a ritzy time machine. Featured in Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale," the city plays the perfect backdrop for living like a '60s socialite. While the show is set decades ago, the island's boutique hotels, with their glamorous, artsy interiors, prove that retro design is still in style. However, Palm Beach's charm stretches even further back in time. The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, for instance, dates centuries earlier, bringing the baroque era to the tropical sunshine in a way that resembles rich European sophistication.

The museum feels like you're inside a European royal palace, and in some ways, it almost was an American one. It once was the grand residence of Henry Flagler, a titan of the U.S. oil industry and co-founder of Standard Oil, so the estate oozes old-world luxury. To put into context how big the company is, when it was dissolved in 1911, it was divided into eight companies that eventually became notable names like Exxon, BP, Chevron, and Mobile.

Converted into a museum in the 1900s, it was dubbed a National Historic Landmark. Its opulence has also made it a magnificent venue for weddings and other organized events. Whether you're a history buff, an architecture enthusiast, or just someone looking to soak in some serious old-school extravagance, this place is a must-see.