A Flight Attendant Shares The Best Parts Of The Job

If you love to travel, you may have fantasized about becoming a flight attendant, jetting around the world and getting paid to do it. While the hours can be long, delayed boarding is especially annoying for flight attendants, and there are a lot of things airline workers wish passengers would stop doing, there is a lot of truth to the dream, and being a flight attendant can be a fantastic career choice for many. To hear more about the very best parts of the job, Islands spoke exclusively to Barbi, a journalist and veteran flight attendant. Thanks to nearly four decades working as a flight attendant, Barbi knows practically everything there is to know about the profession. She told us, "I ... love that our office windows overlook the vast open sky 35,000 feet above sea level."

While soaring above the clouds every day is incredible, Barbi shared that one of the surprising perks of the job is the way the experience changes you as a person, encouraging personal growth and preparing you for everything else you may choose to do in life. She explained, "Being a flight attendant ... builds confidence and independence in unique ways. You learn to navigate complex airports quickly, solve problems on your feet, and adapt to different cultures — all skills that transfer to every aspect of life."