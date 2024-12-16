Why Delayed Boarding Is A Lot More Annoying For Flight Attendants Than Passengers
Being a flight attendant isn't an easy job. They have to deal with customers hogging the overhead bins, ignoring their safety announcements, taking their shoes off (please, just don't), and only pretending to turn off their phones. Flight attendants hate being called nicknames like the oft-used "sweetie" and "honey," and you certainly can't blame them for any of this. (By the way, flight attendants have a code name for annoying passengers: "Philip." It comes from "passenger I'd like to punch." Don't be a Philip.) What you may not know, however, is that, before the plane doors are closed, while they're dealing with all of this madness, they're not getting paid.
You read that correctly. If you think you're annoyed when it takes forever to get everyone seated before those doors close, imagine having to be on duty without pay. Flight attendants have to check in on time at the airport before the flight. They must be in uniform, serve pre-departure drinks in first class, get the beverage cart ready in the galley, board the passengers, and deal with people putting the wrong things in the overhead bin. Oh, and if they get injured helping someone by lifting a bag into the bin, they're not technically "on the clock," so it can be hard to get worker's compensation. If you're frustrated with a late departure, think about how the flight attendants might feel.
How flight attendants are paid and how you can make it easier for them
Flight attendants often work really long shifts, get called in at the last minute, and sometimes have to work on holidays. They're usually paid hourly, and even when they aren't (some are paid by mileage or "Trips for Pay"), the unpaid boarding time added on still eats into the total when you break it all down. One flight attendant who asked to remain anonymous told Thrillist, "The most frustrating aspect of it is that I'm there representing the airline, I'm in my uniform, I'm doing my job and I could do something wrong and be disciplined, but I'm not getting paid." There have been labor disputes about this, and in 2022, Delta introduced half-pay for boarding time, with American Airlines getting the same deal in 2024. While things may change in the future, it's still only half-pay for a full job.
So, how can you help? First, if you have a seat issue, deal with it at the gate before you get on the plane. Use the restroom before you board so you're not clogging up the aisles when everyone else is trying to get to their seats. Put your rolling bag in the overhead bin (the right way with the wheels facing in) and nothing else. Not your coat, purse, or backpack (unless that's your only carry-on). Fill your water bottle before boarding instead of annoying the flight attendants by asking them to do it for you before take off. Above all, be polite. It's not an easy job, and they're just as upset as you are (maybe more) when there is a delay.