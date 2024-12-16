Why Delayed Boarding Is A Lot More Annoying For Flight Attendants Than Passengers

Flight attendants often work really long shifts, get called in at the last minute, and sometimes have to work on holidays. They're usually paid hourly, and even when they aren't (some are paid by mileage or "Trips for Pay"), the unpaid boarding time added on still eats into the total when you break it all down. One flight attendant who asked to remain anonymous told Thrillist, "The most frustrating aspect of it is that I'm there representing the airline, I'm in my uniform, I'm doing my job and I could do something wrong and be disciplined, but I'm not getting paid." There have been labor disputes about this, and in 2022, Delta introduced half-pay for boarding time, with American Airlines getting the same deal in 2024. While things may change in the future, it's still only half-pay for a full job.

So, how can you help? First, if you have a seat issue, deal with it at the gate before you get on the plane. Use the restroom before you board so you're not clogging up the aisles when everyone else is trying to get to their seats. Put your rolling bag in the overhead bin (the right way with the wheels facing in) and nothing else. Not your coat, purse, or backpack (unless that's your only carry-on). Fill your water bottle before boarding instead of annoying the flight attendants by asking them to do it for you before take off. Above all, be polite. It's not an easy job, and they're just as upset as you are (maybe more) when there is a delay.