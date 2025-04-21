The 'Best Show In Hawaii' Is An Acrobatic Spectacle Brimming With Local Color And Culture
If you love both city life and nature escapes, it may be hard for you to pick a vacation spot — you crave the serenity and beauty of the outdoors but also want to enjoy top-notch concerts, museums, and cultural performances that you can't find in remote destinations. Well, you can experience the best of both worlds in Honolulu, the world's safest city to visit and the breathtaking capital of Hawaii. One cultural attraction that you can't miss in Honolulu is the highly acclaimed show "'Auana." On December 17, 2024, the Canadian entertainment powerhouse Cirque du Soleil premiered this show in the city. Running at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, "'Auana" is a wholly unique Cirque venture. It combines the world-class acrobatic artistry and production value that one expects from the renowned Montréal-based company with elements of Native Hawaiian culture to create an exciting, audience-pleasing spectacle.
Of course, you may be skeptical of any attraction alleging to showcase authentic Hawaiian traditions and stories; there are many performances that commercialize local culture, like resort-run lūʻaus and other tourist traps that you may want to skip when you visit Hawaii. However, "'Auana" is not one of them. Locals were involved every step of the way, from conception to stage, in order to create a truly spectacular, culturally connected storytelling journey. It's so good, in fact, that Travel Weekly labeled it "the best show in Hawaii," with the journalist claiming that, "unlike other shows I've seen in Waikiki ... Cirque du Soleil's 'Auana' is one I'd watch again and again."
What to expect from 'Cirque du Soleil: 'Auana'
In a press release about the show, Creative Cultural Producer Aaron J. Salā, describes "ʻAuana" as "a fantastical and otherworldly journey ... through the songs, stories and traditions of our Hawaiʻi, with heart-racing performances descended directly from the heroes and luminaries of Hawaiian traditions." The 80-minute show has eight acts, each of which is based on a Hawaiian moʻolelo (story) and captivates the audience through mesmerizing circus feats.
The opening act depicts Polynesian migration to the Hawaiian islands, shown through the excellent stage design as well as through acrobatics on the "Voyaging Swing," which launches the performers high into the air. This act represents the courage of the first Pacific explorers who dared to travel across the ocean. Another act shares the tale of Hina, the Hawaiian goddess of the oceans and moon, through a stunning and elegant aerial hoop performance. The hoop mimics the moon, high above the traditional hula dancers below, who look up and revere it.
Hawaii is recognized as the birthplace of he'e nalu (surfing) and the home of the world's "surfing capital," and a terrifying Rola Bola balancing act on cylinders demonstrates surfers' skills while also showcasing the relationship between locals and the ocean. A roller-skating duo depicts the legend of Naupaka, a beautiful princess from Kauai who was forbidden from marrying her love, through exciting skate tricks and a flower theme. Finally, the closing act showcasing the "Wheel of Life" pays tribute to the famed Mauna Kea volcano and portrays the story of Pele, goddess of volcanoes, in a gravity-defying, show-stopping number. In every act, you'll see the seamless blending of Hawaiian traditions and folklore with jaw-dropping stunts. Whether you're a seasoned circus veteran or a Cirque newbie, you'll leave this performance thoroughly entertained.
How to experience 'Cirque du Soleil: 'Auana'
"'Auana" runs every day of the week, except for Monday and Tuesday, with shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The event takes place at the Outrigger Theater inside the hotel and is within walking distance from most Waikiki hotels and attractions (note that there is no on-site parking available). This venue is much smaller than the ones that typically house grand Cirque du Soleil shows. With just 784 seats, you can expect a much more intimate and intense experience. The stage here was custom-designed for this particular performance, and the organizers plan to keep the show running as long as people continue to see it.
Tickets start at $85, while front-row seats are $125 and up. There are several categories of seats, all at different price points, but seats with obstructed or limited views will be the most affordable. Additionally, the Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday shows are typically cheaper than those on the weekend. For Hawaiian residents, there is a special 30% discount on all tickets. Once you have planned your Honolulu vacation and are certain of your trip dates, it is recommended to book your tickets as soon as possible to ensure that the best seats are still available.
The show currently has a 5.0 rating ("Excellent") on Tripadvisor and a 4.9 rating on Yelp, with most previous attendees highly recommending it. Tripadvisor reviewer @judysobin summed it up by writing, "The acrobatics of the show were, of course, spectacular. Of equal importance to its excellent quality was the incorporation of local culture!"