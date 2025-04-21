The 'Best Show In Hawaii' Is An Acrobatic Spectacle Brimming With Local Color And Culture

If you love both city life and nature escapes, it may be hard for you to pick a vacation spot — you crave the serenity and beauty of the outdoors but also want to enjoy top-notch concerts, museums, and cultural performances that you can't find in remote destinations. Well, you can experience the best of both worlds in Honolulu, the world's safest city to visit and the breathtaking capital of Hawaii. One cultural attraction that you can't miss in Honolulu is the highly acclaimed show "'Auana." On December 17, 2024, the Canadian entertainment powerhouse Cirque du Soleil premiered this show in the city. Running at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, "'Auana" is a wholly unique Cirque venture. It combines the world-class acrobatic artistry and production value that one expects from the renowned Montréal-based company with elements of Native Hawaiian culture to create an exciting, audience-pleasing spectacle.

Of course, you may be skeptical of any attraction alleging to showcase authentic Hawaiian traditions and stories; there are many performances that commercialize local culture, like resort-run lūʻaus and other tourist traps that you may want to skip when you visit Hawaii. However, "'Auana" is not one of them. Locals were involved every step of the way, from conception to stage, in order to create a truly spectacular, culturally connected storytelling journey. It's so good, in fact, that Travel Weekly labeled it "the best show in Hawaii," with the journalist claiming that, "unlike other shows I've seen in Waikiki ... Cirque du Soleil's 'Auana' is one I'd watch again and again."