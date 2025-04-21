One Of South America's Most Notorious Routes Is A Wild Brazilian Adventure Into The Heart Of The Amazon Jungle

When it comes to the Amazon, travelers typically expect to travel by river cruise or airplane. Many communities in this region of the world are completely jungle-locked, meaning they're inaccessible by road. However, this is not the case for the region's capital of Manaus, which is home to over 2 million people and is connected to the vast and far-reaching Brazilian highway system by one of the wildest roads the country has to offer, the BR-319, also known as the Road of Ghosts.

Built in the 1970s during a migration boom to the Brazilian interior, this road is over 550 miles long and connects the city of Porto Velho, the capital of the state of Rondônia, to Manaus, the capital of Amazonas. It was designed to help facilitate the transportation of materials from the Amazon and support a growing population that never was fully realized. This left the road to fall into a state of disrepair, which has been seen by travelers as an opportunity to take on one of Latin America's most thrilling driving challenges.

With political discussions about potentially rebuilding the road currently underway, time may be running out to experience this epic overland adventure in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. Here's everything you need to know if you're keen to conquer this notorious Brazilian road trip.