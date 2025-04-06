Brazil's 'Creative City Of Gastronomy' Celebrates The Unmatched Flavors Of The Amazon Rainforest

Brazil, the largest country in South America, knows a thing or two about food. Sure, most travelers come for the world-famous Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro or to unwind in the bohemian charm of Búzios. But when it comes to flavors, nowhere else offers the sheer diversity of ingredients found here. From the hearty feijoada to the refreshing burst of açaí berries — not to mention, the one and only caipirinha with its unmistakable cachaça kick — Brazilian cuisine is a journey for the taste buds.

Head northeast, closer to the Amazon Rainforest, and you'll land in Belém, a city where food is a way of life. Here, gastronomy is an art form, a cultural expression, and an experience so distinct that UNESCO has named it a Creative City of Gastronomy. The taste is bold, ingredients unexpected, and concoctions unlike anything you've ever tasted (yes, caruru, we're talking about you). If you think you know Brazilian food, Belém will prove you haven't even scratched the surface — you'd better step up from snacking on pão de queijo.

Belém thrives in a humid, tropical climate that fuels ingredients rarely found anywhere else. The rivers and islands surrounding it bring an endless supply of fish, exotic fruits, and herbs that set its cuisine apart. Açaí here isn't only a sweet, blended smoothie served in other parts of Brazil — it's also eaten with fish. Cacao is used in ways that go beyond chocolate, while pupunha, a buttery palm fruit, adds depth to many meals. Every plate in Belém carries the taste of the Amazon, with robust, natural infusions that come straight from the source. Your next dinner is worth the trip — Aeroporto Internacional de Belém is your ticket in.