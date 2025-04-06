Brazil's 'Creative City Of Gastronomy' Celebrates The Unmatched Flavors Of The Amazon Rainforest
Brazil, the largest country in South America, knows a thing or two about food. Sure, most travelers come for the world-famous Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro or to unwind in the bohemian charm of Búzios. But when it comes to flavors, nowhere else offers the sheer diversity of ingredients found here. From the hearty feijoada to the refreshing burst of açaí berries — not to mention, the one and only caipirinha with its unmistakable cachaça kick — Brazilian cuisine is a journey for the taste buds.
Head northeast, closer to the Amazon Rainforest, and you'll land in Belém, a city where food is a way of life. Here, gastronomy is an art form, a cultural expression, and an experience so distinct that UNESCO has named it a Creative City of Gastronomy. The taste is bold, ingredients unexpected, and concoctions unlike anything you've ever tasted (yes, caruru, we're talking about you). If you think you know Brazilian food, Belém will prove you haven't even scratched the surface — you'd better step up from snacking on pão de queijo.
Belém thrives in a humid, tropical climate that fuels ingredients rarely found anywhere else. The rivers and islands surrounding it bring an endless supply of fish, exotic fruits, and herbs that set its cuisine apart. Açaí here isn't only a sweet, blended smoothie served in other parts of Brazil — it's also eaten with fish. Cacao is used in ways that go beyond chocolate, while pupunha, a buttery palm fruit, adds depth to many meals. Every plate in Belém carries the taste of the Amazon, with robust, natural infusions that come straight from the source. Your next dinner is worth the trip — Aeroporto Internacional de Belém is your ticket in.
Eat your way through the port city of Belém
Since many ingredients aren't found anywhere else in the country, Belém's food scene is a culinary adventure. Most of its renowned dishes have African roots, brought over by enslaved people who adapted their traditional recipes with local ingredients. Maniçoba is the first thing you need to try. Often called the feijoada of Pará, it takes up to an entire week to prepare. Cassava leaves are cooked down until they lose their natural toxicity, then mixed with jambú leaves and several pork cuts. The result is an earthy stew that soaks up the fattiness of the meat. Another must-have is tacacá, a hot, tangy soup prepared with tucupi (yellow liquid extracted from a wild manioc root), dried shrimp, manioc starch, and lots of jambú. The tingling, numbing sensation from the jambú makes every sip unforgettable.
For something packed with spices, caruru Paraense is a unique choice. This stew combines okra, dried shrimp, ginger, chili peppers, and palm oil. The cherry on top is the cheiro-verde, which makes caruru such a delicious dish — it's best paired with rice. A standout meal is the iconic vatapá, a creamy, coconut-rich shrimp stew thickened with bread and combined with peanuts or cashews. Originally from Bahia, vatapá naturally made its way to Belém, where it might even be fresher and more decadent. It's smooth, savory, and full of warmth, and every bite is a feast for the senses.
As for drinks, nothing beats guaraná da Amazônia. This healthy shake is blended using cashews, peanuts, and syrup from guaraná seeds. And if you want to have açaí, you can order it as a sweet treat or a savory side dish with seafood.
Where to indulge in Paraense delicacies in Belém
Now that you know what to eat, you need to head to the right places. Amazonia Na Cuia is the place to be for classic bites. Remember tacacá? It's served in a "cuia" bowl, which is where the name of this restaurant comes from, and the food here truly represents the region's traditions. Definitely go for the vatapá, but don't stop there. Try the pirarucu with farofa and the crab soup, both of which are local favorites. Better yet, order one of their set menus with mini cuias so you can sample multiple varieties.
Head to Casa do Saulo for an unmatched meal with a modern twist. This restaurant is run by Saulo Jennings, one of Belém's top chefs, who puts his own spin on each fusion. Order the fish stew with tucupi and try the tambaqui de banda or the risoto tapajós — a delightful mix of pink shrimp and jambu. The balance of flavors here is simply unbeatable, and every mouthful shows off the best of Pará's culinary creativity. But if you want a more laid-back vibe, make your way to Caranguejo do Gatinho to munch on small crabs with marie rose sauce, vinaigrette, or farinha.
You also have to check out the Ver-o-Peso, a place where many eateries source their ingredients. This historic waterfront market is where you'll see everything from fresh fish to tropical fruits sold by vendors. With plenty of goods from the Amazon region, you get an authentic glimpse of the food culture's BTS. Do arrive early to catch the fishing boats unloading the catch of the day. When you've satisfied your appetite in Belém, set off on a Brazilian Amazon River cruise that suits your travel style.