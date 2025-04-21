Pattaya's Best Hidden Spa Offers A Luxurious Head-To-Toe Experience With Traditional Thai Treatments

​​Thailand is world-renowned for its tropical beaches, exquisite food, and relaxing massages, making the country the ideal escape for both budget-conscious and luxury travelers. In fact, UNESCO formally recognized traditional Thai massage as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2019. Pattaya, a thriving but underrated coastal Thai city an hour's drive south of Bangkok, is a hidden gem in its own right, popular for its luxury hotels, party life, and beaches close to the capital and its airports. Like other parts of Thailand, Pattaya has a thriving spa scene — seemingly one on every block — and some are known to cater to people looking for "soapy" massages and happy endings. Such a plethora of options can make it hard to decide where to go for the right massage, and not all spas are created equal. That's why a hidden gem in Pattaya called La Miad Salon and Spa is gaining traction for its luxe vibe, aesthetic interiors, and healing treatments.

Tucked away above the Coconut House & Cafe restaurant on Thepprasit Road, La Miad Salon and Spa is beautifully decorated with velvet-upholstered furniture, marble walls, and soothing waterfalls, as well as cozy waiting areas and VIP rooms. The establishment offers a range of traditional Thai massage treatments and unique spa amenities, from hair onsen and lash extensions to manicures and even ear cleanings. While the business doesn't have its own website (at the time of this writing), La Miad has been using social media and WhatsApp to its advantage, attracting clients who love gorgeous spa designs and relaxing vibes.