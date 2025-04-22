One Of Iowa's Largest Glacial Lakes Offers A Spectacular Escape For Camping, Fishing, And Outdoor Fun
If you didn't think a landlocked Midwestern state like Iowa had lighthouses, then think again. You can find several, all of which are fully operational and utilized for navigation, along the shores of Storm Lake, one of Iowa's most overlooked, scenic college towns. With a population of around 11,500 and a convenient location only an hour and fifteen minutes from Sioux City, Storm Lake is the ideal place for any traveler passing through the Midwest to enjoy a small town lakeside retreat.
Big on outdoor attractions, Storm Lake is a great candidate for visiting year round, as it is a common haunt for ice fishing enthusiasts in winter, particularly those pining for walleye, catfish, and bass. And there's plenty of space to spread out as Storm Lake is the fourth-largest glacial lake in the state spanning over 3,000 acres. The town is also home to an art gallery and historical museums perfect for days spent indoors. If having photogenic real lighthouses isn't enough of a draw, Storm Lake also has a new art installation made up of 10 different 7-foot-tall fiberglass lighthouses that are scattered across the town.
Storm Lake is also home to Buena Vista University, which has a beaver as its mascot and a campus that is situated along the lakeshore. The King's Pointe Waterpark Resort is a prime location for accommodation, as it has a water park that offers both indoor and outdoor areas, outfitted with water slides, splash zones, and a lazy river. The resort also has mini-golf and a nine-hole course as well as lakeside dock access and a bike path. Visitors can enjoy sunset views from the resort's al fresco restaurant, Regatta. So, if Iowa is on your radar for a road trip, Storm Lake should be on your short list.
Things to see and do in Storm Lake, Iowa
Storm Lake offers a multitude of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy (as does the nearby lake and theme-park town of Okoboji). Storm Lake itself is perfect for boating, kayaking, and fishing, with its calm waters providing a relaxing yet adventurous experience. Swimming and paddleboarding are also popular during the warm months, while the shoreline offers scenic trails for walking or biking. You'll also find plenty of campsites on the lakeshore that are perfect to pitch a tent or pull up your RV. The most popular are in Sunrise Campground and the Lakeside Marina & Campground.
In terms of local history, the Buena Vista County Historical Society Museum showcases the area's rich past with exhibits on Native American heritage, pioneer life, and local industry. Be sure to stop in to Harker House, a beautifully preserved historic home that you can tour. For a whimsical touch, Santa's Castle features one of the largest collections of antique Christmas decorations. Alternatively, the Living Heritage Tree Museum provides an educational experience highlighting native trees.
Birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts will appreciate the variety of species that call the lake area home. Of the several small lakeside parks, all connected via a trail system, Chautauqua Park is a great place for picnicking and unwinding in nature. The park features open green spaces, playgrounds, and shaded areas for relaxation. Sunset Park provides excellent spots for picnicking and enjoying nature, while Awaysis Beach offers a sandy shore for laying in the sun or building sand castles. The beach also has a lighthouse to climb for panoramic views.
Eating and Drinking in Storm Lake, Iowa
You can also explore Storm Lake's charming downtown, filled with local boutiques and restaurants. On the dining side, Storm Lake has everything from casual eateries and cozy cafes to high-end cuisine served on lakeside terraces. For a classic American dining experience, BozWellz Pub and Eaterie is a local favorite that claims to serve the world's best reuben. A charming and family-friendly local staple is the Villager, which has been serving Storm Lake since 1968.
For those who enjoy international cuisine, Lakeshore Pho is a must-visit, offering flavorful and authentic Vietnamese dishes including pho and banh mi. There is a significant Southeast Asian community in Storm Lake due to the many refugees who moved there during the Vietnam War. If you're feeling Mexican food, Plaza Mexico is your go-to. For gorgeous lakeside views and a higher-end experience, try Regatta, which is located inside the Kings Pointe Waterpark Resort.
Malarky's Bar and Grill is a popular spot for drinks and pub fare, perfect for unwinding after a day spent on the lake. If you're looking for a cozy coffee shop, Grand Central Coffee Station has a couple of different locations in town where you can grab a latte or cold brew. Whether you're looking for water-based activities, quality leisure, or local food and history, Storm Lake is worth a stop on any cross-country road trip. If you're driving through the area be sure to stop by the world's largest man-made grotto for a peaceful place to relax and reflect near West Bend. If you are interested in other fun things to do in Iowa, be sure to also visit the Iowa town known for its Dutch tulip fields and windmills.