One Of Iowa's Largest Glacial Lakes Offers A Spectacular Escape For Camping, Fishing, And Outdoor Fun

If you didn't think a landlocked Midwestern state like Iowa had lighthouses, then think again. You can find several, all of which are fully operational and utilized for navigation, along the shores of Storm Lake, one of Iowa's most overlooked, scenic college towns. With a population of around 11,500 and a convenient location only an hour and fifteen minutes from Sioux City, Storm Lake is the ideal place for any traveler passing through the Midwest to enjoy a small town lakeside retreat.

Big on outdoor attractions, Storm Lake is a great candidate for visiting year round, as it is a common haunt for ice fishing enthusiasts in winter, particularly those pining for walleye, catfish, and bass. And there's plenty of space to spread out as Storm Lake is the fourth-largest glacial lake in the state spanning over 3,000 acres. The town is also home to an art gallery and historical museums perfect for days spent indoors. If having photogenic real lighthouses isn't enough of a draw, Storm Lake also has a new art installation made up of 10 different 7-foot-tall fiberglass lighthouses that are scattered across the town.

Storm Lake is also home to Buena Vista University, which has a beaver as its mascot and a campus that is situated along the lakeshore. The King's Pointe Waterpark Resort is a prime location for accommodation, as it has a water park that offers both indoor and outdoor areas, outfitted with water slides, splash zones, and a lazy river. The resort also has mini-golf and a nine-hole course as well as lakeside dock access and a bike path. Visitors can enjoy sunset views from the resort's al fresco restaurant, Regatta. So, if Iowa is on your radar for a road trip, Storm Lake should be on your short list.