One Charming City In Iowa Celebrates Its Dutch Heritage And Spectacular Tulip Fields Every Year

While some Midwestern states, like South Dakota, Missouri, and Indiana, are well-known for big attractions and exciting cities, Iowa sometimes seems as much of a "flyover state" as anything else in the region. However, you'd be remiss to ignore the sights, sounds, and culture of the Hawkeye State, such as the underrated artsy Midwest hub of Waterloo. Additionally, one of the most gorgeous hidden gems is on the western edge in the town of Orange City.

If the name Orange City conjures images of orange groves and citrus scents, the city actually gets its name from the Royal Dutch House of Orange. In fact, the city's ties to Dutch culture run deep, as evidenced by its annual tulip festival. But don't get this city confused with Iowa's other city with flower fields and historic charm. Orange City is in a class all by itself.

So, whether you're looking for a unique vacation away from crowds of tourists or you have a fascination with Dutch heritage, now is the perfect time to plan your trip to Orange City, Iowa. Let's see what this small town has to offer.