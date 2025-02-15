One Charming City In Iowa Celebrates Its Dutch Heritage And Spectacular Tulip Fields Every Year
While some Midwestern states, like South Dakota, Missouri, and Indiana, are well-known for big attractions and exciting cities, Iowa sometimes seems as much of a "flyover state" as anything else in the region. However, you'd be remiss to ignore the sights, sounds, and culture of the Hawkeye State, such as the underrated artsy Midwest hub of Waterloo. Additionally, one of the most gorgeous hidden gems is on the western edge in the town of Orange City.
If the name Orange City conjures images of orange groves and citrus scents, the city actually gets its name from the Royal Dutch House of Orange. In fact, the city's ties to Dutch culture run deep, as evidenced by its annual tulip festival. But don't get this city confused with Iowa's other city with flower fields and historic charm. Orange City is in a class all by itself.
So, whether you're looking for a unique vacation away from crowds of tourists or you have a fascination with Dutch heritage, now is the perfect time to plan your trip to Orange City, Iowa. Let's see what this small town has to offer.
The history behind Orange City's Dutch roots
Orange City was founded by Dutch settlers in 1870, as these people wanted to be connected to their home country, thus naming it after the royal family. One of the first buildings constructed in the city was a schoolhouse, followed by the Northwestern Classical Academy. Early life in the city was marred by locust swarms, but residents persevered and kept the town afloat despite those setbacks.
By 1936, almost 70 years after the city's founding, locals decided to be more proactive about incorporating their Dutch heritage. That year featured the first annual tulip festival, which has been going strong ever since. It's held on the third weekend of each May and has become a regional event for everyone in Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska.
Because the festival is such a momentous occasion, it's almost not worth traveling to Orange City any other time of year. Yes, you can still marvel at the Dutch-inspired architecture and attractions (like the Stadscentrum Building), but the festival is the best way to experience the cuisine, music, and libations of The Netherlands.
What to expect when visiting Orange City
Looking at the map, you'll notice that Orange City is kind of in the middle of nowhere. That said, the best way to reach the city is to fly into one of the Midwest's artsiest cities, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. From there, you can drive about 90 minutes south to reach Orange City. As mentioned, the best time to visit is during the Tulip Festival, which occurs from May 15-17 in 2025 (although festivities technically begin on May 12th).
As far as lodging goes, you can stay at the Dutch Inn and Suites or the Hampton Inn. However, rooms are booked fast for the festival, so you must reserve months in advance if possible. Alternatively, you can stay in a nearby town like Sioux Center and drive to Orange City each day.
Beyond the activities provided by the Tulip Festival, you can check out the Dutch American Heritage Museum, Windmill Park (which has its own gorgeous tulips), or the DeWitt Theater Arts Center for live performances. As for food, there aren't any real Dutch-style restaurants, but you can swing by the Dutchmart Food Center to buy exotic groceries or the Woudstra Meat Market if you want a more old-fashioned butcher experience.