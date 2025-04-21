One Of The World's Most Beautiful Lakes Is A Unique, Very Poisonous Red Paradise Full Of Flamingos

Lake Natron is somewhat remote and hard to reach, so staying in the area for a while to make the most of the incredible natural wildlife is recommended. There are a variety of accommodation options catering to tourists within the vicinity of the lake. Lake Natron Camp for example is a luxury tented camp with stunning views and hot showers. This accommodation option also lets visitors participate in a Maasai-led hike. Maasai Giraffe Eco Lodge is a community-led project that supports conservation initiatives in the area and is a good place to stay to support the local economy.

Around Lake Natron, you'll find an incredible wealth of outdoor activities. Towering in the background of the magnificent lake is the equally majestic Ol Doinyo Lengai, an active volcano that is sacred to the Maasai people. Known locally as the "Mountain of God," adventurous hikers can climb the volcano during the early hours to witness one of the most spectacular sunrises on the continent. Engare Sero Waterfalls are also within reasonable distance of the lake. Hidden in a gorge, not far from Engare Sero village, the flowing waterfalls are surrounded by lush vegetation and cold pools, a refreshing contrast to the arid surroundings of the lake, and a welcome reprieve from the blistering continental heat.

This remote journey may not be for everyone. But if you've already uncovered the treasures of Zanzibar, one of the most affordable island getaways in the world, then a trip to Lake Natron is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a journey to one of Earth's strangest wonders. For more adventures, head across the border into Kenya, one of the best places in the world to see wildlife while enjoying posh amenities.