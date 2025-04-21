One Of The World's Most Beautiful Lakes Is A Unique, Very Poisonous Red Paradise Full Of Flamingos
Located in northern Tanzania in the shadow of the striking active volcano Ol Doinyo Lengai is an otherworldly watery escape that is so unique it feels like something mythical. Lake Natron is a vast, crimson-tinted lake surrounded by parched earth and a rugged volcanic landscape, making it a place like none other. Undoubtedly one of the world's most breathtaking lakes, it's also one of the most inhospitable — with an alkaline makeup that means not many species of wildlife can survive there, so few make it their home. However, paradoxically, Lake Natron attracts one of Africa's most delicate and vibrant species to its shores — the flamingo.
Tanzania is famous for its gorgeous secluded islands, like this secret jewel in the Zanzibar archipelago, and its untouched, tropical perfection. Although this toxic red lake is deadly to most forms of life, it is the breeding ground for millions of flamingos, making it an otherworldly paradise of pink and red tones, and an incredible place to visit. The eerie beauty of this unique landscape, alongside the nearby Maasai village of Engare Sero, and its surrounding nature is a wildly mesmerizing travel experience, truly incomparable to anything else in the world.
Lake Natron, Africa's mesmerizing toxic red lake
With a high concentration of sodium carbonate and other minerals, the chemical makeup of Lake Natron is like no other. The lake's pH can soar to nearly 10.5, alkalinity so intense that it calcifies animals that die in its waters, preserving them in haunting, statue-like formations on its shorelines. However, it is just this hostile environment that makes the lake a paradise for flamingos. The lake's inaccessibility and harsh chemistry deter predators, making it a safe breeding ground for the millions of flamingos to thrive. The fabulous pink birds have also evolved to feed on the cyanobacteria that grow in the lake's shallow waters.
Visiting during the breeding season (from August to October) is one of nature's most rewarding experiences, as the countless shuffling flamingo bodies create a sea of pink feathers, one of nature's unforgettable dances. Getting to the lake is part of the adventure, the drive from Arusha takes around 6-8 hours and is best accessed via 4x4, due to the area's rugged, dusty roads. The main route to take to get to the lake is Arusha via Mto wa Mbu, where you will cross the Great Rift Valley. The closest airport is Kilimanjaro International, from where you can then drive or get a domestic flight to Lake Natron.
Lake Natron is emote, but worth the mission
Lake Natron is somewhat remote and hard to reach, so staying in the area for a while to make the most of the incredible natural wildlife is recommended. There are a variety of accommodation options catering to tourists within the vicinity of the lake. Lake Natron Camp for example is a luxury tented camp with stunning views and hot showers. This accommodation option also lets visitors participate in a Maasai-led hike. Maasai Giraffe Eco Lodge is a community-led project that supports conservation initiatives in the area and is a good place to stay to support the local economy.
Around Lake Natron, you'll find an incredible wealth of outdoor activities. Towering in the background of the magnificent lake is the equally majestic Ol Doinyo Lengai, an active volcano that is sacred to the Maasai people. Known locally as the "Mountain of God," adventurous hikers can climb the volcano during the early hours to witness one of the most spectacular sunrises on the continent. Engare Sero Waterfalls are also within reasonable distance of the lake. Hidden in a gorge, not far from Engare Sero village, the flowing waterfalls are surrounded by lush vegetation and cold pools, a refreshing contrast to the arid surroundings of the lake, and a welcome reprieve from the blistering continental heat.
This remote journey may not be for everyone. But if you've already uncovered the treasures of Zanzibar, one of the most affordable island getaways in the world, then a trip to Lake Natron is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a journey to one of Earth's strangest wonders. For more adventures, head across the border into Kenya, one of the best places in the world to see wildlife while enjoying posh amenities.