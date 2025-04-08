One Of The World's Best Countries To See Wildlife Is A Warm Locale In Africa With World-Class Amenities

Every year, Africa is drawing more and more travelers, with people moving past the usual European countries in search of something different — something that challenges their perspective. And then they land in Kenya. Maybe they arrive with a certain image in mind due to stereotypes, but Kenya doesn't just meet expectations, it completely flips them. For starters, Kenya's tourism sector hit a record high in 2024, welcoming 2.4 million tourists, the highest number ever recorded, according to Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. This comes as no surprise since Kenya offers experiences unlike any other. Where else can you go from a wildlife safari to a pristine beach and top it all off at a fancy resort? And if you've got a camera, make sure to pack your gear — Kenya is a photographer's paradise, from sweeping savannahs to misty highlands.

Kenya's capital, Nairobi, is a cosmopolitan city considered one of Africa's hippest destinations and the world's safari capital. Chances are you'll land here at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the country's largest and busiest airport. Those heading to the southeast coast, Moi International Airport in Mombasa is your best option. For the western region, Kisumu International Airport is the most convenient, while Eldoret International Airport serves travelers going to Kenya's midwest.

To visit for a safari, book tickets for June, September, or October — the high season runs from July to September and again from Christmas to February. If you're after the perfect weather, February and September are ideal, but to avoid the worst of it, steer clear of April — it's the peak of the rainy season, when heavy downpours wash out roads and force many camps to close.