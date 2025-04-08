One Of The World's Best Countries To See Wildlife Is A Warm Locale In Africa With World-Class Amenities
Every year, Africa is drawing more and more travelers, with people moving past the usual European countries in search of something different — something that challenges their perspective. And then they land in Kenya. Maybe they arrive with a certain image in mind due to stereotypes, but Kenya doesn't just meet expectations, it completely flips them. For starters, Kenya's tourism sector hit a record high in 2024, welcoming 2.4 million tourists, the highest number ever recorded, according to Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. This comes as no surprise since Kenya offers experiences unlike any other. Where else can you go from a wildlife safari to a pristine beach and top it all off at a fancy resort? And if you've got a camera, make sure to pack your gear — Kenya is a photographer's paradise, from sweeping savannahs to misty highlands.
Kenya's capital, Nairobi, is a cosmopolitan city considered one of Africa's hippest destinations and the world's safari capital. Chances are you'll land here at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the country's largest and busiest airport. Those heading to the southeast coast, Moi International Airport in Mombasa is your best option. For the western region, Kisumu International Airport is the most convenient, while Eldoret International Airport serves travelers going to Kenya's midwest.
To visit for a safari, book tickets for June, September, or October — the high season runs from July to September and again from Christmas to February. If you're after the perfect weather, February and September are ideal, but to avoid the worst of it, steer clear of April — it's the peak of the rainy season, when heavy downpours wash out roads and force many camps to close.
Kenya's resorts go beyond accommodation
Whether you want to wake up to giraffes at your window, relax on a private beach, or enjoy a front-row seat to a safari from your own veranda, there's a place waiting for you in Kenya. A stay at Hemingways Nairobi is pure indulgence for those who seek opulence. Nestled in the suburb of Karen, this world-class boutique hotel combines colonial charm with five-star service. The butlers handle every detail, from unpacking your bags to arranging a hassle-free safari departure. With stunning panoramas of the Ngong Hills and a reputation for serving the most delicious steak in Nairobi, it's a refined way to start or end an African adventure. But then again, nothing beats breakfast with a giraffe at Giraffe Manor. This sophisticated 1930s estate is famous for its resident Rothschild giraffes, who poke their heads through the windows in search of treats. Staying here feels like a fairytale, complete with cozy fires, afternoon tea, and visits from warthogs and exotic birds.
Kinondo Kwetu provides total seclusion on Kenya's southern coast. Days here are spent swimming in turquoise waters, practicing yoga under palm trees, and riding horses along the shore — the sunsets here are unforgettable. Safari lovers will feel at home at Acacia House in the Masai Mara. With a private guide, chef, and wildlife encounters from your terrace, it's the best way to make the most of Kenya away from tourist crowds.
At Ol Seki Mara Camp, your stay is both extravagant and wild. The tented suites have scenic views of the savannah, and night drives expose you to Africa's nocturnal wonders. And when it comes to even more breathtaking landscapes, the luxurious Soroi Lions Bluff Lodge in Tsavo West is another luxury resort with close encounters with wildlife, plus it boasts endless vistas of rolling plains and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Find your spirit animal in Kenya's terrain
Naturally, Kenya's wildlife is one of its biggest draws. From vast savannahs teeming with big cats to lakes painted pink with flamingos, you'll find something spectacular. Amboseli National Park is the place to go if you want to see elephants — lots of them. Herds of these giants roam freely against the striking backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro. You'll also spot lions, buffalos, zebras, and more than 400 bird species in the park's swamps and grasslands. For a quick safari near the city, Nairobi National Park is a must. Only 15 minutes from downtown, this park features lions, giraffes, buffalos, and one of Kenya's best rhino sanctuaries. Black rhinos tend to hide in the thickets, while white ones proudly graze. Keep an eye out for the elusive eland and the tiny Kirk's dik-dik.
If flamingos are on your list, head to Lake Nakuru National Park, where you'll see thousands of them gathering along its shores. Besides spotting black and white rhinos, you'll also catch glimpses of giraffes, leopards, and baboons. Don't expect to see elephants though — Nakuru is fenced to protect its rhinos, which restricts the movement of larger animals. Meanwhile, Samburu National Reserve in northern Kenya offers rare wildlife like the Grevy zebra, Somali ostrich, reticulated giraffe, and gerenuk. Look out for Beisa oryx, leopards, and wild dogs while you're at it.
The 10-million-acre Tsavo National Park, Kenya's largest, is split into Tsavo East and Tsavo West. Tsavo East is known for its red-dusted elephants and vast open plains, while Tsavo West is more mountainous, brimming with hippos, leopards, and black rhinos. Mzima Springs is a great spot to watch crocodiles in crystal-clear waters.
Kenya's coastline has it all
Kenya can be just as much of a beach vacation as it is a safari getaway. Surf, sun, and sand is the holy trinity of Watamu Beach. Snorkel or dive in Watamu Marine National Park, where you'll encounter vibrant coral reefs and hundreds of fish species. The town has Kenyan, Arab, and Italian influences, meaning you can wrap up a beach day with fresh seafood or creamy gelato. Diani Beach is for travelers who want both relaxation and adventure. The sandy shoreline stretches for miles, and the coral reef creates calm waters for swimming. You can also kitesurf, scuba dive, or go deep-sea fishing for marlin and barracuda. The nearby Chale Island also features quiet beaches and fun boat excursions.
Make your way to Mambrui Beach if you want an escape from the crowds. With its unspoiled shores and steady winds, it's a kite surfer's dream come true. Nyali Beach, on the other hand, is great for sunbathing, swimming, and diving, while high-end resorts and restaurants provide that much-needed convenience after a safari.
And of course, you can't forget about the alluring charm of Kenya's Lamu Island. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is where time slows down, with more than 700 years of Swahili and Islamic history. You won't find any cars here — only donkeys walking down the narrow streets and dhows gliding across the water. The laid-back Shela Beach is where you'll unwind to your heart's content and live out the ultimate barefoot holiday. Lamu Island is coastal Kenya at its most idyllic.