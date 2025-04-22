Every Suite In This Stunning 'Space Ship' Mexican Beach Resort Has A Private Swimming Pool

The company behind Hotel Terrestre's unique design and experience is Grupo Habita, a group known in Mexico as innovative hoteliers that believe in the elegance of simplicity for this property. The hotel boasts that quality in spades and pushes the boundaries in hotel architecture with a unique spaceship-like design featuring 14 interconnected villas. The vision was for guests to surround themselves with nature and to have their abode take a natural feel to mimic the setting. Hotel Terreste utilized locally sourced bricks, wood, and concrete for the earth palette villas, and each comes equipped with its own private pool attached for the ultimate sense of solitude.

The hotel's commitment to sustainability is unending as the property is completely self-sufficient using solar power, a growing trend that is showcased in some incredible eco-friendly resorts in paradise. The sustainable ethos translates into the building design with innovative structural cooling methods in lieu of an air conditioning system, allowing fresh coastal air to sweep through the villas as the day passes. Comfort is not skipped as the king beds and rain showers are popular with visitors, and the room design is sleek with lots of clean, minimalist walls in the rooms. Part of the unwinding that Hotel Terrestre desires for guests includes a low-tech approach to the stay. Books are shelved in rooms instead of televisions, and the library is stocked with new and interesting reads in hopes guests reach a state of relaxation that won't have them checking their phones all day. At Hotel Terrestre, the connection begins and ends with nature.