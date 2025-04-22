Every Suite In This Stunning 'Space Ship' Mexican Beach Resort Has A Private Swimming Pool
While many of the modern resort properties in Mexico are set to a bass-thumping, margarita-fueled party vibe, there's an emerging modernist sentiment at properties like Hotel Terrestre that acts as a contrast to the volume in Cabo, Cancún, or Acapulco. Venturing to this isolated retreat-style natural hotel along the Oaxacan coast full of clear water beaches is more of a spiritual hideaway than a vacation week. Set west of the destination city of Puerto Escondido, Hotel Terrestre is designed for relaxation at a uniquely crafted property that combines ultra-modern architecture with an Old-World atmosphere.
Sleek minimalist villas offer understated luxury mixed with the essentials needed for a tranquil vacation getaway. Add in the stunning setting and amenities like private villa pools and a hexagonal spa to help facilitate a connection with the surroundings, and you have an emerging destination that is impressively 100% sustainably operated. This solar-powered and low-tech focused hotel allows guests to live slowly and enjoy each moment in paradise.
Hotel Terrestre is committed to a natural, sustainable getaway in paradise
The company behind Hotel Terrestre's unique design and experience is Grupo Habita, a group known in Mexico as innovative hoteliers that believe in the elegance of simplicity for this property. The hotel boasts that quality in spades and pushes the boundaries in hotel architecture with a unique spaceship-like design featuring 14 interconnected villas. The vision was for guests to surround themselves with nature and to have their abode take a natural feel to mimic the setting. Hotel Terreste utilized locally sourced bricks, wood, and concrete for the earth palette villas, and each comes equipped with its own private pool attached for the ultimate sense of solitude.
The hotel's commitment to sustainability is unending as the property is completely self-sufficient using solar power, a growing trend that is showcased in some incredible eco-friendly resorts in paradise. The sustainable ethos translates into the building design with innovative structural cooling methods in lieu of an air conditioning system, allowing fresh coastal air to sweep through the villas as the day passes. Comfort is not skipped as the king beds and rain showers are popular with visitors, and the room design is sleek with lots of clean, minimalist walls in the rooms. Part of the unwinding that Hotel Terrestre desires for guests includes a low-tech approach to the stay. Books are shelved in rooms instead of televisions, and the library is stocked with new and interesting reads in hopes guests reach a state of relaxation that won't have them checking their phones all day. At Hotel Terrestre, the connection begins and ends with nature.
Everything to know before visiting this Oaxacan escape
The closest airport to Hotel Terrestre is in the underrated coastline region of Puerto Escondido about 30 minutes away, which connects to other major cities in Mexico. Due to the hotel's remote location along the coast, visitors have commented to be prepared for the rocky terrain on the remote roads leading up to the property as you drive in. On arrival, guests are greeted by attentive staff to show them the lay of the land, including a communal pool area, lounge, and restaurant. The comfort of the rooms is approved from the large beds to the bathtubs and private decks with expansive views. Though the open-air nature of the property is a freeing connection to nature, it does infringe on some privacy amongst neighboring villas. A pro tip: Visitors suggest having some bug spray to help keep the mosquitoes away at night, as the protection from the outdoors can be limited in the villas.
The property's main level features understated amenities that drive home the objective of relaxation in its ultimate form. The unique hexagonal spa offers a plethora of spa services and a cold water bathing pool, and the hammam is a Turkish-style bathhouse for full body cleansing and exfoliation. The saltwater swimming pool is communal, simplistic, and rustic to fit the vibe. No matter where you choose to soak and relax, there's a backdrop of the coastline to the south and the mountains to the north. The hotel's open-air restaurant serves a rotating menu, and past guests recommend trying the fish tacos. The restaurant's simple elegance is just a microcosm of the natural beauty that guests experience at Hotel Terrestre.