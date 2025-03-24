One Of Mexico's Most Underrated Coastlines Is A National Park With Vacant Beaches And Jungle Beauty

The Oaxacan coast is home to some of the best beaches in Mexico. Puerto Escondido in particular is a surf town known for its big waves, but it also has serene beaches like Playa Carrizalillo. However, having spent a summer learning to surf in Puerto Escondido, I can tell you that if you want true isolation, seclusion, and digital detox, you have to go to Lagunas de Chacahua.

This national park is a coastal wetland made up of interconnected lagoons that have served as a healthy barrier to mass tourism development. Not only do you need to take a boat to get to the main village, but when you get there, you will find that most accommodations are extremely basic, with hostels, campsites, and maybe a more posh glamping hotel here and there. An internet connection is hard to come by, but the beaches and surf conditions are top tier.

A lot of places promise disconnection, but Lagunas de Chacahua really delivers. I will emphasize that this is not the place for high-maintenance travelers (bring everything you could anticipate needing), but it's a great place to authentically disconnect — its own kind of paradise.