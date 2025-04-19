One Of The World's Clearest Lakes Is A Mesmerizing Spot In The Philippines With Epic Rock Formations

To reach Lake Kayangan, you can fly from Manila to Francisco B. Reyes Airport on Busuanga Island, Palawan. From here, take a van or shuttle to Coron Town, a ride which takes around 15 minutes. Once in Coron, you'll need to join a tour with a stop in Lake Kayangan, which departs daily. Passing through Coron Bay, you'll have to a challenging 10 to 15 minute hike to the lake itself, where you'll be greeted by incredibly crystalline waters. The best time to visit this incredible spot is during the dry season from November to May, when the waters are clear and calm and boat schedules are reliable.

There are plenty of accommodation options that cater to all different budgets. The Two Seasons Island Resort and Spa offers island bungalows, a private beach, and eco-friendly amenities. Closer to Coron Town, the Funny Lion is a boutique resort known for its rooftop jacuzzi, infinity pool, and stunning views of the bay.

Beyond all the other outdoor activities around the lake, you can also pay a visit to the Maquinit Hot Springs, located about 30 minutes from Coron Town. As one of the few saltwater hot springs in the world, this unique bathing experience offers incredible ocean views. Coron is also famous for its WWII shipwreck dives, with excursions suitable for divers of all skill levels.

The Philippines' Bali-esque islands with surf opportunities, incredible wildlife, and marine biodiversity make it one of the most unsung travel destinations in Southeast Asia. Destinations like Lake Kayangan prove that the country is more than just an action-packed outdoor destination — it's a place where tradition and spirituality meet in an explosion of captivating beauty. For more water experiences, adventurers should head to the tiny island of Monad Shoal for an incredible shark dive.