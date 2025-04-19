One Of The World's Clearest Lakes Is A Mesmerizing Spot In The Philippines With Epic Rock Formations
In the heartland of Coron, in Palawan province of the Philippines, is Lake Kayangan, a glistening lake so clear it is often hailed as one of the clearest and cleanest lakes in Asia. This stunning body of water offers travelers more than just incredible lakeside views. Set against dramatic karst cliffs with vibrant marine life and ancient indigenous heritage, Lake Kayangan is one of the Philippines' most unforgettable experiences.
As one of several lakes in the Calamian Islands group, Lake Kayangan stands out because of its incredibly transparent water. You may have heard of the beauty of the tourist town of El Nido in Palawan, but it's unlikely that you've heard of this giant lake, which rivals the popular beach town in beauty and serenity. This partly freshwater, partly saltwater lake that's tucked between majestic cliffs is so clear that you can see the rock formations, submerged trees, and small fish under the surface. Lake Kayangan is located in the ancestral sacred lands of the Tagbanua people, one of the oldest Indigenous tribes in the country. These caretakers of the land have preserved the lake and surrounding area for generations, helping to maintain its pristine condition. This sacred site is believed to be inhabited by spirits, and its tranquillity and beauty transport you to an otherworldly realm, where the chaos of the metropolis seems like something from another universe.
Lake Kayangan holds the spirit of the Philippines
There are many ways to enjoy Kayangan Lake and its surrounding nature. For those into watersports, there is the opportunity to snorkel amongst the lake's rock formations. Though diving into the entire lake isn't possible due to its protected status, it's still possible in some parts. The mixture of saltwater and freshwater gives the water a buoyancy, making snorkelling a meditative experience. Visitors are reminded to be respectful of the ancient traditions and culture of the indigenous keepers of the land when partaking in any activities. This means honoring local rules and leaving no trace.
Beyond the snorkelling, there are plenty of other outdoor activities to do around the lake. Climbing to the Kayangan Viewpoint offers one of the best views of Coron, where you can see blue-green waters flowing through the dramatic karst cliffs atop the limestone ridge. You'll also find plenty of boat tours to Kayangan Lake that also stop by Twin Lagoon, a great spot for kayaking and swimming, or Barracuda Lake, which is popular with divers. The nearby Banul Beach is also a great place to visit, a strip of white sand where you'll also find delicious local seafood and fruit stands. From here, island hopping becomes easy.
Shipwrecks and hot springs in Lake Kayangan
To reach Lake Kayangan, you can fly from Manila to Francisco B. Reyes Airport on Busuanga Island, Palawan. From here, take a van or shuttle to Coron Town, a ride which takes around 15 minutes. Once in Coron, you'll need to join a tour with a stop in Lake Kayangan, which departs daily. Passing through Coron Bay, you'll have to a challenging 10 to 15 minute hike to the lake itself, where you'll be greeted by incredibly crystalline waters. The best time to visit this incredible spot is during the dry season from November to May, when the waters are clear and calm and boat schedules are reliable.
There are plenty of accommodation options that cater to all different budgets. The Two Seasons Island Resort and Spa offers island bungalows, a private beach, and eco-friendly amenities. Closer to Coron Town, the Funny Lion is a boutique resort known for its rooftop jacuzzi, infinity pool, and stunning views of the bay.
Beyond all the other outdoor activities around the lake, you can also pay a visit to the Maquinit Hot Springs, located about 30 minutes from Coron Town. As one of the few saltwater hot springs in the world, this unique bathing experience offers incredible ocean views. Coron is also famous for its WWII shipwreck dives, with excursions suitable for divers of all skill levels.
The Philippines' Bali-esque islands with surf opportunities, incredible wildlife, and marine biodiversity make it one of the most unsung travel destinations in Southeast Asia. Destinations like Lake Kayangan prove that the country is more than just an action-packed outdoor destination — it's a place where tradition and spirituality meet in an explosion of captivating beauty. For more water experiences, adventurers should head to the tiny island of Monad Shoal for an incredible shark dive.