'Yosemite's Secret Valley' Is A Beautiful Wonder With Soaring Granite Domes, Waterfalls, And Scenic Vistas

To many visitors, Yosemite National Park really means Yosemite Valley, the park's most famous area. But far from Yosemite Valley's glut of RVs and tour buses sits an expanse of preserved wilderness that legendary outdoorsman John Muir once called, "a grand landscape garden, one of Nature's rarest and most precious mountain temples," (via Yosemite Mariposa Country). This largely unknown section of the park gets a mere 1% of the traffic of Yosemite Valley and has been appropriately dubbed "Yosemite's Secret Valley" by the intrepid trekkers of Sidetrack Adventures. It's also got a comical name that's fun to say: Hetch Hetchy.

Hetch Hetchy has everything you'd want from a trip to Yosemite: hiking, camping, fishing, lakes, rivers, cascading waterfalls, and stunning views — plus, an expanse of ruggedly gorgeous granite domes and the massive reservoir after which the area gets its name. The only thing you're really missing by visiting Hetch Hetchy instead of Yosemite Valley is the headache of dealing with too many people while trying to escape to a remote, natural wonderland. Although you won't get to do signature treks like Yosemite Valley's famed, high-elevation Half Dome hike or climb the vertical face of El Capitan, one of the most dangerous in America, there's plenty to explore in this lesser-known region.

Hetch Hetchy offers a network of pristine and peaceful trails that offer views of prominent domes like Hetch Hetchy Dome, walk-bys of beautiful waterfalls like Wapama Falls, strolls by tranquil rivers like Laurel Lake, and even sojourns on wooden walkways along the reservoir to take in the sights from a different, lower angle. You also won't get crushed by the human swarm that hangs around Firefall observation area in late Februrary.