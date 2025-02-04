Is Battling Big Crowds To See Yosemite's Fleeting February 'Firefall' Really Worth The Hassle?
During only one month a year, in only one place on earth, for only 10 minutes or less, a spectacular natural phenomenon graces the crowds gathered in Yosemite National Park. As the setting sun backlights the 1,000-foot-tall waterfall that tumbles from El Capitan's stone façade, the natural light plays a trick on the eye. To the wondrous spectator, a torrent of falling fire seems to stream from the rim of the monumental monolith. Casting a mist of swilling shades of orange and red, even the grey stone seems to glow for just a fleeting moment. Once the sun slides behind the horizon, the rock becomes just a rock, and the falls pour white water once again.
Thousands of travelers from all over the world flock to Yosemite National Park in late February, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Firefall. While the viewing vantages can feel crammed on the day of the phenomenon, when thousands attempt to cram into the best photo spots and front row seats, the overall number of visitors in the park is actually comparatively low. Yosemite sees 75% of all of its footfall between May and October, with the vast majority of its four million annual visitors choosing to explore in the warmer summer months.
If you're entirely averse to sharing a spectacle with fellow nature enthusiasts, then the crowds that gather for the Firefall won't be for you. If you don't let a little elbow jostling stand between you and a bucket list phenomenon, a trip to one of the world's most iconic natural wonders in Yosemite National Park is worth the fuss.
How bad is the crowding at Yosemite during the Firefall?
If you have ever had to contend with the lung-crushing throngs that congregate in Europe's most overcrowded countries, shoved by the thousands of tourists attempting to squeeze into centuries-old scenic streets, the Firefall crowds won't overwhelm you. Sure, sharing the experience with more than a thousand other spectators might detract from the overwhelming sense of natural immersion you can find in the vast Yosemite sprawl, but you'll still have sufficient space to stretch your legs and wait for the show to start.
In its busiest year, 2022, 2,500 visitors stuffed into the Firefall observation area. While there were, of course, complaints about the crowding and the lack of parking, these weren't the most impactful issues caused by the park's seasonal popularity. In direct response to the issues raised in its busiest year, the National Parks Service have instituted extra regulations during this period, helping visitors to avoid national park crowds during the busy season.
In 2022, visitors waded into the Merced River and damaged vital vegetation. Now, the entire area between the river and the road will be closed to pedestrians. Litter came with the crowds, and now visitors will be required to make a reservation to enter Yosemite on the most desirable dates to prevent unmanageable numbers from gathering. Combatting the main issues that turn travelers off seeing the Firefall, the National Parks Service enact these restrictions from mid- to late-February. Exact dates are subject to variation and can be found on the National Parks Service website.
How to plan a trip to see the Firefall in Yosemite
Travelers undeterred by the February footfall should make a heading for the Horsetail Fall viewing area. The route is straightforward: Pull in at the Yosemite Falls parking lot and walk the 1.5-mile route to the viewpoint by the El Capitan Picnic Area.
The new restrictions implemented to protect the park from Firefall crowds have made it tricky for visitors to get a reservation slot. Half of all reservations released will be issued using a staggered system, only put online two days before the day of arrival. Thus, if you wanted to plan a trip to see the falls on the 19th of February, you'd have to be refreshing the reservation page at 8 a.m. on the 17th in order to have any hope of getting a spot. Not ideal for anybody planning an entire trip west around the phenomenon. However, various hotels in the park vicinity have proposed an alternate route. Book to stay at Evergreen Lodge or Rush Creek Lodge to get ahold of a seat on the guests-only shuttles they schedule to transport ticketless travelers to the Firefall.
Keep in mind that the spectacle is never guaranteed to show up. Nature doesn't bend to our travel plans, and the conditions for the Firefall to form are specific. Several factors must converge to create the perfect conditions. Specifically, the waterfall must be flowing in full enough force, the skies must be clear enough to allow the light to cast against the crag, and the sun has to hit the falls at the exact right angle to conjure the colorful display. If any of these factors are compromised, the phenomenon may not even be seen in 2025.