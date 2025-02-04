Is Battling Big Crowds To See Yosemite's Fleeting February 'Firefall' Really Worth The Hassle?

During only one month a year, in only one place on earth, for only 10 minutes or less, a spectacular natural phenomenon graces the crowds gathered in Yosemite National Park. As the setting sun backlights the 1,000-foot-tall waterfall that tumbles from El Capitan's stone façade, the natural light plays a trick on the eye. To the wondrous spectator, a torrent of falling fire seems to stream from the rim of the monumental monolith. Casting a mist of swilling shades of orange and red, even the grey stone seems to glow for just a fleeting moment. Once the sun slides behind the horizon, the rock becomes just a rock, and the falls pour white water once again.

Thousands of travelers from all over the world flock to Yosemite National Park in late February, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Firefall. While the viewing vantages can feel crammed on the day of the phenomenon, when thousands attempt to cram into the best photo spots and front row seats, the overall number of visitors in the park is actually comparatively low. Yosemite sees 75% of all of its footfall between May and October, with the vast majority of its four million annual visitors choosing to explore in the warmer summer months.

If you're entirely averse to sharing a spectacle with fellow nature enthusiasts, then the crowds that gather for the Firefall won't be for you. If you don't let a little elbow jostling stand between you and a bucket list phenomenon, a trip to one of the world's most iconic natural wonders in Yosemite National Park is worth the fuss.