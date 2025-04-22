Entering The United Kingdom Just Got More Complicated (And Expensive) For EU Citizens

Prior to April 2025, it was easy for EU citizens to envisage a quick jaunt on a scenic train from, say, Paris to the UK with nothing but a passport and a promise of adventure. But the time has come for European Union citizens to bid cheerio to impulsive, last-minute weekend trips to the UK. While Europeans previously enjoyed a hassle-free entry into the country — presenting a valid passport was enough to breeze through immigration — an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) is now a requirement to get into the UK. You will also have to pay a fee of €16 to complete your ETA registration.

The ETA is a digital registration system that pre-authorizes a traveler prior to entry into the UK. It usually takes three business days or less to approve the application, and the ETA is valid for two years for stays shorter than six months. The system draws parallels to the USA's ESTA system, a mandatory entry document that is filled out before entering US territory. Prior to being launched for EU citizens, the ETA registration scheme was already a requirement for US travelers entering Europe since January 2025, and for Gulf Cooperation Council member states since 2024. So if you hold a European passport, you're now part of the list of countries that require an ETA. Good news, though, if you're Irish, a British or Irish dual national, or a UK resident: you're exempt from the ETA, so you can go ahead and plan that trip to London without the extra paperwork.