Entering The United Kingdom Just Got More Complicated (And Expensive) For EU Citizens
Prior to April 2025, it was easy for EU citizens to envisage a quick jaunt on a scenic train from, say, Paris to the UK with nothing but a passport and a promise of adventure. But the time has come for European Union citizens to bid cheerio to impulsive, last-minute weekend trips to the UK. While Europeans previously enjoyed a hassle-free entry into the country — presenting a valid passport was enough to breeze through immigration — an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) is now a requirement to get into the UK. You will also have to pay a fee of €16 to complete your ETA registration.
The ETA is a digital registration system that pre-authorizes a traveler prior to entry into the UK. It usually takes three business days or less to approve the application, and the ETA is valid for two years for stays shorter than six months. The system draws parallels to the USA's ESTA system, a mandatory entry document that is filled out before entering US territory. Prior to being launched for EU citizens, the ETA registration scheme was already a requirement for US travelers entering Europe since January 2025, and for Gulf Cooperation Council member states since 2024. So if you hold a European passport, you're now part of the list of countries that require an ETA. Good news, though, if you're Irish, a British or Irish dual national, or a UK resident: you're exempt from the ETA, so you can go ahead and plan that trip to London without the extra paperwork.
How to apply for your ETA prior to UK travel
Ready to get that ETA? The UK government suggests using the official ETA app, which facilitates the application and deliverance of the entry document — the whole application process will take only about 10 minutes. Otherwise, you can also apply online. You'll be required to take a photo of yourself (or upload one, if you're using the website) and present a valid passport copy. The (non-refundable) payment completes the application. From there, it typically takes a maximum of three days to receive your ETA decision via email. The ETA will be electronically associated with your passport for the duration of your ETA and/or passport's validity.
Every member of a traveling party must fill out their own ETA form (parents or guardians can fill out a child's form on their behalf). Though applying for an ETA may throttle those impromptu UK getaways, just remember that the document is valid for a period of 2 years and allows multiple entries into the UK, granted that a stay lasts no longer than 6 months at a time. Just transiting through the UK? You'll still need that ETA. CNN states that you "will not be allowed through passport control to the transit area without one." However, there is some leeway if you need to enter the UK on short notice following emergency or unforeseen reasons: you can be granted access pending your ETA decision, as long as you've filed for an ETA application beforehand.