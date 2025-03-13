The Best Jaunts From Paris And The Scenic Trains That'll Get You There
Itching to escape Paris but don't have the courage to face the agonizingly long airport lines and wait times at the ever-busy Charles de Gaulle airport? Trains are the way to go. This mode of transportation has proven to be a practical, cost-effective, and less stressful way of traveling around Europe. Aside from being deposited in a town's center (as opposed to airports far away from the city), train travel affords you more seat space, fewer baggage restrictions, and scenic views to boot. Eurostar's 2023 Sustainability Report states that its "trains emit an average of 5.5g of CO2 per passenger per kilometre, which is on average 90% less CO2 than travelling by car and 95% less than going by plane."
If you plan your trip early enough, there are some good price deals to be had, according to Rick Steves' top tips to get the more affordable train tickets in France. Should you miss your train or have any schedule changes beforehand, you can catch the next train, or it is possible to exchange or refund your ticket up to an hour before departure. So if you've got some time on your hands to watch the world go by from a comfy window seat, here's where the major train lines from Paris could take you.
Paris to Amsterdam via Eurostar (formerly Thalys)
A weekend in Amsterdam has never been easier and more comfortable via the Eurostar train (formerly known as Thalys). If you're up for the splurge, try the high-speed Eurostar Premier class, where, in addition to extra roomy seats, you also get to leisurely await your train in exclusive lounges. On board, meals and wine are also delivered to your seat. That's not to say that the Standard and Plus classes aren't worth looking into — they are good deals at a third of the Premier class price, with offers of onboard internet access and power plugs. The train leaves from Paris Gare du Nord and takes three hours and 30 minutes to get to Amsterdam. Being on a high-speed train, views of the natural landscape, quaint rural towns, and some windmills along the way will be brief and fleeting. Booking well in advance will set you back $38 (Standard), $82 (Plus), and $162 (Premier).
Once in Amsterdam, hit a museum in the morning — you're spoiled for choice with the Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum, the Anne Frank House, or the Hermitage Amsterdam — and leave your afternoons open for strolls around different quarters and neighbourhoods (De Pijp, Westerpark, Oost, or Jordaan), shopping (visit Nine Streets for independent boutiques and galleries), long coffee breaks, and picnics along the canal. If you've done it all before, opt for a day trip to lesser-known Utrecht, a just-as-pretty canal city.
Paris to London via Eurostar
Hourly train departures from Paris make London a favorite weekend destination for Parisian locals and tourists alike. And with return trip fares ranging from $48 to $352 according to Standard, Plus, or Premier classes, it's easy to see why. Hopping on at Gare du Nord deposits you at London's St. Pancras station in just two hours and 20 minutes. You'll be afforded views of the French countryside from your train window. Eurostar goes through the renowned Channel Tunnel or Chunnel, crossing 31.5 miles (50.4 kilometers) under the sea from France to southern England. The gates close 30 minutes before departure, so allow a minimum of 75 minutes before your train's scheduled departure to anticipate the passport and baggage check lines at Gare du Nord.
St. Pancras station is conveniently located in central London, with immediate links to the underground tube stations. After checking into your hotel or lodgings, the city is yours for the taking. Visit Westminster Abbey, the British Museum, St. Paul's Cathedral, or the Tate Modern. Or walk along Regent's Canal, Thames Path, or Highgate Cemetery for an easygoing afternoon. For something different, prowl East London neighbourhoods like Shoreditch or Hackney Wick to discover a burgeoning creative and artisanal scene.
Paris to Barcelona via SNCF
It's a 6 hour and 45 minute train ride to Barcelona-Sants station from Gare de Lyon in Paris via the TGV Duplex, a double-decker train. Select an upper-level seat to marvel at the changing landscape as the train hurtles from Paris to the south of France and along the Mediterranean coast. The train ride unveils a tableau of quaint towns that dot the Rhone Valley, a view of the Béziers cathedral in the Occitanie region, and large ponds (étangs) with the occasional glimpse of flamingos along the coastline. Mt. Canigou and the Pyrenees come into view around the tail end of the train journey.
First and second-class tickets are available for this route starting from $60, with prices largely depending on the season. Aside from more leg and elbow room, there are no other perks between first and second class seatings; there is free wifi and plug sockets in each seat as well. You can also travel with bikes, ski equipment, surfboards, or golf clubs. Given the overwhelming choices of things to do in Barcelona, a key to a weekend in this bustling seaside city is to indulge your interests, whether it's a visit to Parc Güell, and the Sagrada Familia, a seaside stroll on the Barceloneta, local cuisine samplings in the 18th century food market Boqueria, or a nightcap at the elusive El Born cocktail bar Dr. Stravinsky (which ranked 25th in 2019's World's 50 Best Bars).
Paris to Geneva via TGV Lyria
The TGV Lyria train ride from Gare de Lyon to Geneva packs an amazing amount of scenic views for a three-hour trip. After sights of the French countryside flying past your window at 320 kilometres per hour, the train switches to a low-speed track just after Maçon, trudging along the 65-kilometre Haut-Bugey line that snakes across mountains, picturesque villages, and the Nantua Lake. Among the numerous tunnels and bridges one encounters during this train ride, the trip's highlight is crossing over the stunning Ain gorge via the Cize-Bolozon viaduct.
The double-decker trains run daily. Ticket prices can start at $42, and ticket sales for low-fare seats are often on the website. This train has three classes: Premiere Signature (lounge access and a bespoke gourmet menu delivered to your seat), Premiere (lounge access but no food included onboard), and Standard. All travellers get access to free wifi and power sockets. Remember to book yourself a window seat to take full advantage of the views.
Upon arrival, the city's signature destinations are yours for the taking, preferably by bike, which you can rent from the Cornavin station. Check out the Jardin Anglais for its famed 15-foot flower clock and the Jetée des Eaux-Vives, or sample a fondue in the Old Town before a stroll down the pedestrian Place du Bourg-de-Four. Soak in some culture at the Musée d'Art et d'Histoire or the Cathedral St. Pierre.
Paris to Milan via TGV or Frecciarossa
Following a landslide in the summer of 2023 and years of extensive restoration work, the direct route from Paris Gare de Lyon to Milan will finally reopen to travelers starting on the 31st of March 2025. If you can hold off planning your trip to Milan until then, we suggest doing so, as the direct seven-hour train ride to Milan offers spectacular Alpine views throughout the journey, regardless of the season.
You can take two high-speed trains from Paris to Milan: France's TGV (arriving at Milan Garibaldi) and its Italian high-speed train competitor, Frecciarossa by Trenitalia (arriving at Milan Centrale). Both trains will get you to Milan in comfort, but the newer Frecciarossa has an edge in terms of style and service. The French TGV's first and second-class seats, wifi service, and first-class lounge offerings seem rather stale compared to the newer Frecciarossa's Standard, Business, and Executive classes. The Italian-run train is proving itself a worthy competitor with free snacks and drinks in business class and an exclusive Executive area comprising 10 single rotating seats. TGV train prices start at $64, while the Frecciarossa's Standard seats go for $60.
Aside from being known for its food and fashion, Milan is the world's second most walkable city, so let your legs take you through the city sights. Soak in the impressive Gothic architecture of the Duomo Cathedral or have an aperitif while people-watching in the lively Navigli neighborhood.