The Best Jaunts From Paris And The Scenic Trains That'll Get You There

Itching to escape Paris but don't have the courage to face the agonizingly long airport lines and wait times at the ever-busy Charles de Gaulle airport? Trains are the way to go. This mode of transportation has proven to be a practical, cost-effective, and less stressful way of traveling around Europe. Aside from being deposited in a town's center (as opposed to airports far away from the city), train travel affords you more seat space, fewer baggage restrictions, and scenic views to boot. Eurostar's 2023 Sustainability Report states that its "trains emit an average of 5.5g of CO2 per passenger per kilometre, which is on average 90% less CO2 than travelling by car and 95% less than going by plane."

If you plan your trip early enough, there are some good price deals to be had, according to Rick Steves' top tips to get the more affordable train tickets in France. Should you miss your train or have any schedule changes beforehand, you can catch the next train, or it is possible to exchange or refund your ticket up to an hour before departure. So if you've got some time on your hands to watch the world go by from a comfy window seat, here's where the major train lines from Paris could take you.