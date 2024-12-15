The One Type Of Cruise Where Packing Light Isn't Really The Best Thing To Do
Traveling light brings a special kind of satisfaction. It amplifies that sense of freedom and flexibility, which is great when exploring new destinations. This approach is also beneficial on cruise ships, where cabin space can be limited. However, there are certain occasions where packing light can backfire — and an Alaskan cruise is definitely one of them.
Alaska is the type of destination where you can experience all four seasons in one day. You may wake up to cold, rainy weather one morning and be greeted by warm, sunny skies another. Plus, temperatures can vary greatly, especially depending on the time of year you take your Alaskan cruise. In January, general daytime temperatures range from 5-30 degrees Fahrenheit while July days hover around 67 degrees Fahrenheit. You can expect nights and early mornings to be much cooler, so you'll need to prepare for it all!
Your inner minimalist may be tempted to pack solely the bare necessities. Unfortunately, an Alaskan cruise is not the time to skimp on clothing. It's best to prepare for the unexpected and bring clothes for all seasons. Does this mean you need to pack your entire closet? Absolutely not. With proper planning, you can still pack for a weeklong trip in a single carry-on. So if you want to be a savvy traveler but still feel comfortable in Alaska's dynamic climate, keep reading.
How to pack for an Alaskan cruise
When packing for an Alaskan cruise, you need a solid foundation that can handle temperature swings. Layers are key, and as you craft your packing list, start from the inside out, moving from the innermost clothing layers to heavier outerwear. Thermals can help you stay warm and moisture-wicking fabrics are a safe bet to offset both sweat and rain. Consider a fleece for cooler temperatures and a waterproof jacket for drizzly days. Of course, don't forget the extremities! A rain hat, gloves, a scarf, wool socks, and a solid pair of sunglasses will come in handy.
For the daytime, pack items that will work both on and off the ship. Think T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, and light sweaters. Also, consider which excursions you've signed up for. If you're not sure where to start, check out this Alaskan cruise itinerary for those avoiding seasickness. In general, convertible hiking pants are ideal for wildlife tours and trekking. And sturdy shoes are a must, especially if you plan to do a lot of walking on shore.
To find the best Alaskan cruise for you, check what each cruise company offers on board, from deck amenities to entertainment options. Pay attention to the mention of dining dress codes and clothing suggestions. You'll likely need a couple of fancy casual outfits for dinners — in this case, neutral-toned clothing that can be mixed and matched will save you precious suitcase space. And of course, bring at least one swimsuit for the jacuzzi or heated pool. There's nothing quite as magical as soaking in a hot tub surrounded by snow-capped mountains.