The One Type Of Cruise Where Packing Light Isn't Really The Best Thing To Do

Traveling light brings a special kind of satisfaction. It amplifies that sense of freedom and flexibility, which is great when exploring new destinations. This approach is also beneficial on cruise ships, where cabin space can be limited. However, there are certain occasions where packing light can backfire — and an Alaskan cruise is definitely one of them.

Alaska is the type of destination where you can experience all four seasons in one day. You may wake up to cold, rainy weather one morning and be greeted by warm, sunny skies another. Plus, temperatures can vary greatly, especially depending on the time of year you take your Alaskan cruise. In January, general daytime temperatures range from 5-30 degrees Fahrenheit while July days hover around 67 degrees Fahrenheit. You can expect nights and early mornings to be much cooler, so you'll need to prepare for it all!

Your inner minimalist may be tempted to pack solely the bare necessities. Unfortunately, an Alaskan cruise is not the time to skimp on clothing. It's best to prepare for the unexpected and bring clothes for all seasons. Does this mean you need to pack your entire closet? Absolutely not. With proper planning, you can still pack for a weeklong trip in a single carry-on. So if you want to be a savvy traveler but still feel comfortable in Alaska's dynamic climate, keep reading.