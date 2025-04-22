One Of The World's Prettiest Beaches Is An Out Island Bahamas Resort Getaway With Free Bikes And Kayaks

The Bahamas is a varied and beautiful nation. Unlike many tropical island destinations, it's spread over a vast area, measuring more than 500 miles from one end to the other. There are 700 islands and cays (pronounced "keys"), more than 2,000 rocks and islets, and innumerable sandbars and coral reefs. Most travelers are familiar with Nassau and Freeport since these are the biggest ports, but that leaves 698 more islands. And while you probably can't visit them all, it's worth trying.

In the Bahamas, the islands found away from the capital of Nassau are called the Out Islands. This is where you go to find the secret and remote Bahamas islands. Some spots, like the Abaco and Exuma Cays, may be small in land area but are popular with visitors, making them feel busier than you might expect. But a bit farther afield, on the larger Out Islands like Eleuthera, Cat, and Long, you'll find boutique beach resorts, hidden spots to explore, and miles of beaches all to yourself.

Long Island is a particular treat. It's a rugged and narrow 80-mile-long island in the Southern Bahamas. For the most part, it is undeveloped, consisting of a few settlements strung along a single highway. The eastern side faces the Atlantic and is rocky, rugged, and reef-fringed. The western shore is more protected, with sandbars and shallow waters that make it a bucket-list destination for its flats fishing. It's a paradise for diving, fishing, or simply lounging on any of the island's beaches. Sitting alone on one of those spectacular beaches is a singular resort, Cape Santa Maria.