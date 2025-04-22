The Highly Popular Tropical Vacation Island Getting A $20 Billion Underground Train For Easy Transit

When Bali came onto the tourist radar in 1970, it welcomed fewer than 35,000 visitors a year, according to data obtained by Bali Rental Villas. Back then, the tropical Indonesian island was home to 2 million people. Fast forward 55 years, and things look very different. Today, Bali has a population of 4.4 million and welcomes as many as 541,000 monthly foreign visitors. That adds up to 5.27 million tourists each year. Given the dramatic rise in tourism, it's no surprise that Bali has become notorious for its severe traffic and congestion. The solution to this problem is a project that has been in the pipeline for years: adding a train network to Bali's near-nonexistent public transport network.

Managed by the National Planning Agency, otherwise known as Bappenas, construction for the $20 billion train project is underway, and it is set to link the international airport with major tourist hubs. That will go a long way to improving traffic flow — most of it is concentrated around I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Depnasar — because unfortunately, Bali is currently one of the most beautiful destinations ruined by overtourism. The traffic is so bad that one smart travel hack for a Bali vacation is to steer clear of renting a car, especially given the narrow streets and confusing traffic laws.

The project's first phase will connect Kuta, Seminyak, Berawa, and Cemagi, allowing passengers to travel safely and quickly through the most congested part of the island. Phase two is expected to link the airport with Ubud, Jimbaran, and Nusa Dua. An additional two stages of the project are yet to be approved.