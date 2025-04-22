One Of The Most Affordable Resorts Hidden In The Heart Of Colorado's Rockies Offers Endless Recreation

It's no secret that a trip to Colorado's Rocky Mountains often comes with a hefty price tag. The area has a reputation for both its extraordinary beauty and high prices. By some estimates, it's home to two out of the 10 most exclusive ski resorts in the world. The good news is that you don't always have to break the bank to enjoy the best of the Rockies. The YMCA of the Rockies is one of the state's best-kept secrets, offering an unparalleled getaway to the mountains for a fraction of the price. Open year-round, YMCA's Estes Park Family Resort is located right on the border of Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado's hidden gem for outdoor adventures.

The YMCA of the Rockies is an ideal choice for families looking to stretch their travel budget. Estes Park Center offers high-quality hotel comforts and access to endless activities in all four seasons — we're talking snowmobiling, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing in the winter, and tennis, ATVs, and outdoor tubing in the summer. The resort's activities go well beyond what you'd find at an average chain hotel, from crafting workshops to indoor roller disco parties. The best part is the resort's unbeatable setting with all the Rocky Mountain's must-visit destinations conveniently within reach.

Estes Park Center is easy to get to and is located roughly an hour and a half from the Denver International Airport. Having your own car or renting one is recommended for a trip here as it will give you the freedom to explore all of the nearby sights at your own pace. Plus, you can take the scenic route and embark on one of Colorado's most breathtaking drives from the foothills of the Rockies directly to Estes Park.