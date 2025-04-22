One Of The Most Affordable Resorts Hidden In The Heart Of Colorado's Rockies Offers Endless Recreation
It's no secret that a trip to Colorado's Rocky Mountains often comes with a hefty price tag. The area has a reputation for both its extraordinary beauty and high prices. By some estimates, it's home to two out of the 10 most exclusive ski resorts in the world. The good news is that you don't always have to break the bank to enjoy the best of the Rockies. The YMCA of the Rockies is one of the state's best-kept secrets, offering an unparalleled getaway to the mountains for a fraction of the price. Open year-round, YMCA's Estes Park Family Resort is located right on the border of Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado's hidden gem for outdoor adventures.
The YMCA of the Rockies is an ideal choice for families looking to stretch their travel budget. Estes Park Center offers high-quality hotel comforts and access to endless activities in all four seasons — we're talking snowmobiling, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing in the winter, and tennis, ATVs, and outdoor tubing in the summer. The resort's activities go well beyond what you'd find at an average chain hotel, from crafting workshops to indoor roller disco parties. The best part is the resort's unbeatable setting with all the Rocky Mountain's must-visit destinations conveniently within reach.
Estes Park Center is easy to get to and is located roughly an hour and a half from the Denver International Airport. Having your own car or renting one is recommended for a trip here as it will give you the freedom to explore all of the nearby sights at your own pace. Plus, you can take the scenic route and embark on one of Colorado's most breathtaking drives from the foothills of the Rockies directly to Estes Park.
Escape to the mountains at Estes Park Center
For a budget-friendly getaway to the Rockies, Estes Park Center is hard to beat. It's consistently rated one of the best family resorts in the U.S., and for good reason. The resort is nestled on over 800 acres of ponderosa pine forests. It offers a wide variety of affordable lodging for YMCA members, with nightly rates typically around $150, although prices sometimes drop under $100 per night depending on the type of room and time of year that you visit. By comparison, the travel cost guide Budget Your Trip estimates that the average price of a hotel room in Colorado is $374 to $697 per night. Even if you're not local, your YMCA membership will give you access to even better prices. The accommodations at Estes Park are cozy and comfortable, with hotel-style lodges and wood cabins. The cabins come at a higher price point, but split between friends, you'll still be saving. The resort also has affordable dining options including a buffet-style cafeteria, a restaurant, and a cafe.
The resort's impressive amenities include a swimming pool, indoor roller rink, outdoor ice skating trail, axe throwing and archery courses, an aerial challenge course, and much more. Though the resort itself is packed with things to do, even more adventures await just beyond its borders. The town of Estes Park is a gateway to Colorado's best outdoor adventures, including hiking, cycling, whitewater rafting, and rock climbing. Plus, the historic Elkhorn Avenue has over 300 one-of-a-kind shops that you'll want to explore. Of course, you will also have Rocky Mountain National Park right on your doorstep which is one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.