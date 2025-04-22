A Lakeside Idaho Resort Town Near Boise Is A Year-Round Gateway To Renowned Beauty And Outdoor Adventure
If you're looking for gorgeous, ancient glacier lakes surrounded by incredible natural beauty, visit Idaho. While you could explore the state's largest lake (Lake Pend Oreille) in the panhandle, you won't have to drive that far if coming from Southern Idaho. The small, picturesque, four-season resort town of McCall is just over two hours from Boise and is a burgeoning gateway to central Idaho, an incredible outdoor adventure playground. Until recently, McCall had largely been a local secret. The lakeside city of approximately 4,000 is just a spud's throw from two of Idaho's top ski resorts and golf courses, natural hot springs, and incredible rafting on the Salmon River. Add in the gorgeous Payette Lake, nearby boutique hotels, an ice rink, and a charming downtown, and McCall rivals other four-season destinations in the Rockies.
Prior to European settlement, the Long Valley and Payette Lake were inhabited by Indigenous people who hunted and fished in the region. Idaho's gold rushes brought settlers, who established the town of Lardo (now McCall) in 1886. A few years later, Tom McCall and his family traded a wagon, team, and supplies to a squatter for 160 acres and a cabin. McCall purchased a sawmill, and for decades after Theodore Roosevelt established the Payette National Forest in 1905, logging and the Forest Service became a mainstay of the community. In the summer, you can take a tour of the Smokejumper (firefighters who parachute into the backcountry to fight wildfires) Base outside of the nearby airport.
McCall has trails to explore year-round
Pristine national forests, Payette Lake, and mountain ranges provide a perfect backdrop to your outdoor exploration any time of year. To experience the best of McCall's nature in any season, visit the lakeside Ponderosa State Park and cruise, ski, or hike down the wide trails, where you may see an osprey. Campsites and ADA-accessible cabins are available in the park to make your stay as comfy or rustic as you choose. Spring is generally a low season here, and once the snow melts, you may have many places to yourself (apart from the local wildlife). Be careful, as bears do inhabit the area.
A century ago, Finnish immigrants to the McCall area popularized winter sports, including Nordic and alpine skiing. A decade later, McCall had Idaho's second ski area after Sun Valley. Little Ski Hill opened in 1937; you'll see it right after you pass through the north side of town. Learning to ski here has been a rite of passage for many locals and Winter Olympians due to the friendly environment and manageable terrain. Although Little Ski Hill has a terrain park, more advanced downhill skiers and riders shouldn't miss a powder day at McCall's two other nearby resorts, Brundage and Tamarack. These spots offer uncrowded runs, plenty of powder, and luxurious yet local vibes perfect for a family trip. If you're looking to enrapture yourself in the region's Finnish heritage, cap off your trip with a stay at the Scandia Inn.
Spend a day on Payette Lake
Whether you get a rush from jumping the wake, seeing a tremendous sunset, or catching a lunker on the end of your line, you'll find it all on Payette Lake. Much of McCall's heritage as a tourism destination comes from the smooth, 5,330-acre expanse of pure water that brings out the best of Idaho's long and warm summer days. When visiting the town, a day on the water is a must-do. If you've brought your own boat, the city's public ramp at Mile High Marina currently costs $15, though the price may double for non-residents. The marina also rents various types of boats and water sporting equipment. It has everything you need for a day on the water.
For a more peaceful vibe away from town, the lake's less-developed North and East Shores are generally quieter. Head to Lumi's Cove, a great place to spot wildlife, picnic, or cruise on a paddleboard or canoe. As you paddle, you may even see Sharlie, Payette Lake's alleged monster.
If you're itching to cast a line, Payette Lake is teeming with kokanee and three species of trout. Little Payette Lake, just a few miles east of its sibling, is a quiet, peaceful spot to fish from the bank or a kayak while enjoying the serene sounds of nature. If you're after the catch of a lifetime, head about 45 miles north to Riggins and take a jet boat sturgeon fishing trip down Hells Canyon, the deepest canyon in America.
Discover comfy and classic downtown McCall
McCall was originally called Lardo in honor of an accident where lard and flour mixed in a wagon, creating a lard dough. Although the name didn't stick, it makes a great story and is the name of a popular establishment on the north side of town. McCall's growing food and beer scene doesn't rival the underrated foodie destination of Boise, but the charming local restaurants and breweries cater to palettes craving Mexican, Italian, and classic bar food.
Walkable downtown McCall's original four blocks of cute cafes, boutique hotels, eateries, and shops will take you to a special place. Anchored by the stylish Hotel McCall and its restaurant Rupert's (the site of Tom McCall's original cabin), this local boutique business district invites you to find a mix of rustic heritage, modern luxury, and unique souvenirs. A summer night on Payette Lake can't end without a visit to Ice Cream Alley, where you have to try the huckleberry ice cream.
Incredible beauty awaits on your journey to McCall, no matter what time of year you visit. From Boise, follow State Highway 55 for an incredibly scenic 100 miles. After you climb Horseshoe Bend Hill, where the high desert meets rugged mountains, the crisp mountain air and stunning scenery along the Payette River and Lake Cascade will invigorate your spirit as you pass through the small mountain towns of Cascade, Donnelly, and Lake Fork before reaching McCall. Since the population of McCall swells to 12,000 in summer, traffic can be terrible on weekends. Check Idaho 511 before you set off.