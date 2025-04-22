A Lakeside Idaho Resort Town Near Boise Is A Year-Round Gateway To Renowned Beauty And Outdoor Adventure

If you're looking for gorgeous, ancient glacier lakes surrounded by incredible natural beauty, visit Idaho. While you could explore the state's largest lake (Lake Pend Oreille) in the panhandle, you won't have to drive that far if coming from Southern Idaho. The small, picturesque, four-season resort town of McCall is just over two hours from Boise and is a burgeoning gateway to central Idaho, an incredible outdoor adventure playground. Until recently, McCall had largely been a local secret. The lakeside city of approximately 4,000 is just a spud's throw from two of Idaho's top ski resorts and golf courses, natural hot springs, and incredible rafting on the Salmon River. Add in the gorgeous Payette Lake, nearby boutique hotels, an ice rink, and a charming downtown, and McCall rivals other four-season destinations in the Rockies.

Prior to European settlement, the Long Valley and Payette Lake were inhabited by Indigenous people who hunted and fished in the region. Idaho's gold rushes brought settlers, who established the town of Lardo (now McCall) in 1886. A few years later, Tom McCall and his family traded a wagon, team, and supplies to a squatter for 160 acres and a cabin. McCall purchased a sawmill, and for decades after Theodore Roosevelt established the Payette National Forest in 1905, logging and the Forest Service became a mainstay of the community. In the summer, you can take a tour of the Smokejumper (firefighters who parachute into the backcountry to fight wildfires) Base outside of the nearby airport.