Situated Between Des Moines And Cedar Rapids Is An Artsy Iowa College City With A Historic Downtown

One of the most unassuming, small college towns in the Midwest lies right off of Interstate 80 and is a conveniently short side trip for anyone making a cross-country excursion. The city of Grinnell, Iowa, just under an hour's drive from the capital of Des Moines, is known as "The Jewel of the Prairie." This nickname comes from the town's national historic landmark and visitor center, the Sullivan Jewel Box Bank building. It's just one of many landmarks in Grinnell's historic downtown (listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a "Commercial Historic District") that make the city attractive to architecture fans.

The city is perhaps most well known for Grinnell College, a renowned liberal arts and sciences institution that attracts students from all over the world. Its presence contributes to Grinnell's thriving arts scene, supporting the galleries, theaters, and musical performances that make the area worth visiting. This sense of community is evident through local events like the Fourth of July parade, various farmers' markets hosted at Central Park, and Grinnell College's Superfest film festival.

Outdoor enthusiasts may opt to enjoy the nearby parks and trails, including Rock Creek State Park, which offers hiking, fishing, and boating, or they can take a walk along the trails of the Jacob Krumm Nature Preserve. Another popular natural destination in the vicinity is Lake Red Rock, near the Dutch town of Pella. Or, if you want to remain in the vicinity of I-80, another great pit stop is the World's Largest Truck Stop, or you can visit Winterset if you want to tour some amazing covered bridges. But whatever it is you're looking for in Iowa, Grinnell, and the surrounding area, will not disappoint.