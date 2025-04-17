Situated Between Des Moines And Cedar Rapids Is An Artsy Iowa College City With A Historic Downtown
One of the most unassuming, small college towns in the Midwest lies right off of Interstate 80 and is a conveniently short side trip for anyone making a cross-country excursion. The city of Grinnell, Iowa, just under an hour's drive from the capital of Des Moines, is known as "The Jewel of the Prairie." This nickname comes from the town's national historic landmark and visitor center, the Sullivan Jewel Box Bank building. It's just one of many landmarks in Grinnell's historic downtown (listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a "Commercial Historic District") that make the city attractive to architecture fans.
The city is perhaps most well known for Grinnell College, a renowned liberal arts and sciences institution that attracts students from all over the world. Its presence contributes to Grinnell's thriving arts scene, supporting the galleries, theaters, and musical performances that make the area worth visiting. This sense of community is evident through local events like the Fourth of July parade, various farmers' markets hosted at Central Park, and Grinnell College's Superfest film festival.
Outdoor enthusiasts may opt to enjoy the nearby parks and trails, including Rock Creek State Park, which offers hiking, fishing, and boating, or they can take a walk along the trails of the Jacob Krumm Nature Preserve. Another popular natural destination in the vicinity is Lake Red Rock, near the Dutch town of Pella. Or, if you want to remain in the vicinity of I-80, another great pit stop is the World's Largest Truck Stop, or you can visit Winterset if you want to tour some amazing covered bridges. But whatever it is you're looking for in Iowa, Grinnell, and the surrounding area, will not disappoint.
Things to see and do in Grinnell, Iowa
Grinnell offers no shortage of exposure to the arts. If one begins their visit with a stroll through Grinnell's historic downtown, the most obvious next step would be the nearby Grinnell Arts Center. The center houses rotating exhibits and art shows as well as improv, concerts, and community theater performances that are held at the Loft Theatre. You can sign up for a class or workshop in anything from metalworking and ceramics to textiles and the family-friendly "Messy Mondays," which are hosted across the street at a local workshop and maker space known as The Stew.
Other artistic hotspots include the Faulconer Gallery at Grinnell College, which features rotating exhibitions of regional, national, and international artists, and the Grinnell College Museum of Art, which also hosts regular exhibits and events. The museum also boasts a Print and Drawing Study Room where university faculty and students create closer studies of the works found in the college's ever-growing collection.
For history enthusiasts, the North Grinnell Historic District showcases beautiful architecture and a glimpse into the town's past, while the Grinnell Historical Museum houses exhibits that detail the area's development and notable figures.
Where to eat, drink, and stay in Grinnell, Iowa
Grinnell also offers a whole slew of locally owned dining and drinking establishments. For a classic American meal, Frontier Cafe slings hearty breakfasts and comfort food. However, Prairie Canary Restaurant & Bar is the absolute must-visit. Praised by The New York Times, it's known for its high quality, locally sourced ingredients as well as being a supporter of local Iowa breweries and meat producers.
For those who prefer international flavors, Los Girasoles serves authentic Mexican cuisine, while Chuong Garden is your go-to spot for Chinese cuisine. If you're craving a taste of Spain, Solera of Grinnell is a wine bar offering Spanish-inspired small plates and an excellent selection of wines. Craft beer aficionados are in for a treat at Grinnell Craft Brewhouse, which has taken the former space of the much-loved and now-closed Peace Tree Brewing Company. For a more traditional tavern experience, Rabbitt's Tavern provides a laid-back setting for drinks and conversation.
For anyone planning to stay overnight in Grinnell, the Hotel Grinnell is going to be at the top of the list. The building, which housed Grinnell's junior high school until the late '70s, is also home to the inventive, upscale eatery known as the Periodic Table. This trendy restaurant features a creative menu with section headings titled "Hypotheses," "Variables," and "The Control Group," in place of starters, soups/salads, and sandwiches, respectively. Finally, no visit to Grinnell is complete without a stop at Saint's Rest coffee shop. This cozy staple on downtown Broad Street is where locals convene to catch up with each other, work on projects, or share sweets and scones, and it's the perfect place to grab coffee for the road ahead.