The World's Largest Truck Stop Is A Surreal Iowa Destination Bursting With Amenities And Entertainment

The experience of stopping at Iowa 80 starts well before you pull your car or truck into the parking lot. As you travel along the I-80, you'll see signs as you approach, letting you know what's in store. Because of the flat nature of the Iowa plains, you'll be able to see the truck stop miles before you reach it.

As you pull into Iowa 80, you'll be stunned by how massive it is. As we mentioned, the whole site sits on 220 acres, but the main building itself is a whopping 130,000 square feet. As this is a fully functioning truck stop, Iowa 80 has 900 truck parking spots and serves around 5,000 customers daily. It's also open 24 hours and never closes, not even for holidays or special occasions.

But what exactly can you find at Iowa 80 beyond the typical gas pumps, convenience store, and car wash? At this monumental site, there's everything full-time truckers need to take care of themselves, including a dentist, chiropractor, laundromat, lounge, and barber. There's also the free Trucking Museum, which outlines the history of trucking and showcases multiple vintage vehicles. Overall, you can easily spend a few hours here, especially if you catch a movie at the theater.