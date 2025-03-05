The World's Largest Truck Stop Is A Surreal Iowa Destination Bursting With Amenities And Entertainment
For many Americans, a road trip is one of the best ways to get out and see the world. With so many unique and vibrant states, road trips allow us to get outside our regular bubble without spending an arm and a leg on transportation and accommodations. One of the hallmarks of a road trip is the humble truck stop. If you're in Iowa, you can visit the world's largest truck stop: Iowa 80.
Situated just south of Dubuque, Iowa's oldest and most underrated cities, Iowa 80 is the veritable king of truck stops in the United States. Spanning over 220 acres, it's almost like a theme park, with attractions, food, plenty of parking, and tourists from all over the world. Given the nature of Iowa 80, we don't expect you to plan an entire trip around visiting this massive establishment. However, if you're driving through the area or planning an Iowa vacation to the artsy Midwest hub of Waterloo, with local restaurants and an award-winning museum, it's a must-see destination. So, pack the car, bring lots of snacks, and hit the road.
What to expect when stopping at the Iowa 80 truck stop
The experience of stopping at Iowa 80 starts well before you pull your car or truck into the parking lot. As you travel along the I-80, you'll see signs as you approach, letting you know what's in store. Because of the flat nature of the Iowa plains, you'll be able to see the truck stop miles before you reach it.
As you pull into Iowa 80, you'll be stunned by how massive it is. As we mentioned, the whole site sits on 220 acres, but the main building itself is a whopping 130,000 square feet. As this is a fully functioning truck stop, Iowa 80 has 900 truck parking spots and serves around 5,000 customers daily. It's also open 24 hours and never closes, not even for holidays or special occasions.
But what exactly can you find at Iowa 80 beyond the typical gas pumps, convenience store, and car wash? At this monumental site, there's everything full-time truckers need to take care of themselves, including a dentist, chiropractor, laundromat, lounge, and barber. There's also the free Trucking Museum, which outlines the history of trucking and showcases multiple vintage vehicles. Overall, you can easily spend a few hours here, especially if you catch a movie at the theater.
How to add Iowa 80 to your next Midwestern adventure
If you're not traveling from another Midwest state, there are two ways to reach Iowa 80 by car. First, you can fly into the Des Moines International Airport and drive about 2.5 hours east. Alternatively, you can fly into Chicago O'Hare (America's most "well-connected" airport) and drive the same distance west. In fact, you could make that your entire road trip by starting in either Des Moines or Chicago, driving to the opposite city to catch a flight back home.
As we mentioned, Iowa 80 is open 24 hours a day. That also includes the kitchen, which offers a buffet service for all three meals. The food is homestyle American cooking, including items like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, burgers, and more. That said, the breakfast buffet is only available on Saturday and Sunday, so plan your trip accordingly.
You can also center your trip around the Trucker's Jamboree. Hosted every July, the jamboree is a celebration of trucking. The event is free to attend, and it hosts hundreds of vendors, a truck beauty contest, live music, and the Trucker Olympics. It's something you have to experience in person to appreciate, so keep that in mind when booking your flights or car rentals.