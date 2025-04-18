Common Cruise Activities That Are Just Total Money-Wasters

Pinching pennies on a cruise is no easy feat. Even though the initial promise of sailing to sun-kissed islands at an affordable rate sounds enticing, that initial cruise purchase is often just the beginning of your voyage down the bottomless money pit. Indeed, there might be some unsettling reasons you may want to avoid cruising, but one thing you should definitely avoid are cruise activities that are total money-wasters.

The minute travelers board their ship, they will entertain multiple sales pitches for spendy items — from magical excursions to one-of-a-kind art — to ensure their cruise lives up to that hyped trip of a lifetime. The regret is real — some cruisers were ripped off by jewelry purchases, while others bemoan spa services that were lackluster and stressful.

How to resist the splurge but not relegate yourself to a monastic vacation? Along with making a budget, do some research beforehand. If you plan to drink, get a leg up on drink packages. Before embarking on those amazing ports of call outings, find fellow travelers on websites to partner up with for private tours. And, think twice before succumbing to those too-good-to-be-true luxury purchases.