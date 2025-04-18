Common Cruise Activities That Are Just Total Money-Wasters
Pinching pennies on a cruise is no easy feat. Even though the initial promise of sailing to sun-kissed islands at an affordable rate sounds enticing, that initial cruise purchase is often just the beginning of your voyage down the bottomless money pit. Indeed, there might be some unsettling reasons you may want to avoid cruising, but one thing you should definitely avoid are cruise activities that are total money-wasters.
The minute travelers board their ship, they will entertain multiple sales pitches for spendy items — from magical excursions to one-of-a-kind art — to ensure their cruise lives up to that hyped trip of a lifetime. The regret is real — some cruisers were ripped off by jewelry purchases, while others bemoan spa services that were lackluster and stressful.
How to resist the splurge but not relegate yourself to a monastic vacation? Along with making a budget, do some research beforehand. If you plan to drink, get a leg up on drink packages. Before embarking on those amazing ports of call outings, find fellow travelers on websites to partner up with for private tours. And, think twice before succumbing to those too-good-to-be-true luxury purchases.
Drink packages aren't for everyone
Before your trip, you will have the option of buying a drink package. Hopefully, it won't come as a surprise that booze typically isn't included on cruises (except for that fun rum twizzler umbrella drink you may get as a welcome cocktail). If you're a teetotaler or if one drink is your limit, then no problem. But, if you want to be sipping Planter's Punch by the pool, enjoy a pre-dinner glass of wine, followed by another glass of Cabernet at dinner with that prime rib, and jello shots on the dance floor, then your bill will add up.
Typically, a glass of wine can cost $8 to $22 on a cruise ship. Classic cocktails like a gin and tonic can run $11 to $14. (And that's all before tips.) So, buying a basic drink package, which costs from $60 to $90 per day, may be worth it if you're a heavy drinker. That said, caveat emptor: Read the fine print. Don't expect to go halfsies on the package with your loved one or friend to save money. All adults in the cabin need to purchase a beverage package if one adult does, according to policies at most cruise lines, including Carnival and Holland America. And, even on days when the ship ports and people leave on excursions, you're still on the hook to pay your daily fee.
There are some clever and easy alcohol hacks that can help you cut costs and still imbibe. These include attending ship happy hours for reduced-priced drinks, purchasing the daily drink special (which knocks off a couple of dollars), and bringing your own wine or champagne. Most cruise ships allow a special bottle or two for celebrations.
Skip overpriced activities at ports of call and ditch the spa
Visiting the wonders of various ports of call is a highlight of cruising. Parasailing, zip-lining, and helicopter adventures are a sampling of ship-booked shore excursions. But you're usually paying a premium, and even more for perks like direct transport to and from the ship. If you're a more intrepid traveler and don't mind a little research, you can save by booking through a private operator and possibly have a better time since they often venture to less touristy attractions. Moreover, some cruising sites offer online roll call forums where members on the same sailing can connect and make private tours more affordable. However, you're on your own for transportation, and cruise ships aren't obligated to wait for you on third-party deals if you are late to return.
Another way to cut costs is simply to create your own experiences. The azure seas beckon for a chill beach day when sailing to Caribbean destinations, and for added savings, just bring your own snorkel kit to the ship. Or, if you want to be more pampered, you can book a day pass at an all-inclusive resort, and live the life with food, drinks, towels, and beach time. For even more pampering, booking a massage may sound like a peaceful pastime far from the hullabaloo of the ship, but it can get pricey. A mani-pedi may run you $120 before an automatic added gratuity. A massage could cost $150, and that's before the high-pressure sales for add-ons. Try skipping it and get bikini-ready before you set sail. When seclusion is a must, wait until port days to book a spa treatment for reduced rates.
Do not shop till you drop
As a captive audience member on a ship, it's often hard to escape the siren call of retail therapy, especially since in the past it's been duty-free. Still, there are heavily promoted onboard events, such as art auctions, possibly coupled with a complimentary glass of bubbly, that may entice you to check out the wares. If impulse control isn't your strong suit — especially with a vacation mindset — then it's best not to raise a paddle. In the past, lawsuits have been filed by disgruntled cruisers about inflated prices.
The same applies to jewelry sales when it may be difficult to say no to coveted brands such as Effy, Swarovski, and Cartier. If you buy into the heavy-handed sales urgency and think you'll find a hidden gem or exclusive necklaces not found elsewhere, think again. It's often hard to gauge the authenticity of these baubles as cruise vendors may subscribe to standards different from those of established jewelry stores. Altogether, it's best to skip all shopping on a cruise ship — bring everything you think you might need and only buy essentials in the case of an emergency.
Opt for free entertainment included with your cruise
There's magic in not spending a lot on ships, whether you're traveling as a family, newlyweds, or retirees. After all, there is much to do without spending an extra dime on board. There are romantic walks on the deck. Kicking up your heels on the club dance floor can take you back in time. Whether you're seeking a waterslide or a plush lounger, relaxing poolside is never overrated, especially since many ships offer more than one pool that caters to families as well as those seeking solitude.
Freebie indoor and outdoor activities abound as ships add on options to cater to their growing millennial and Gen Z cruise market with more themed parties and DJ music acts. On Carnival alone, shows include Family Feud Live, where all guests aged 12 and over can participate, musicals, comedy club, "drive-in" movies by the pool, live music, and karaoke. On Holland America, keep busy with origami, tai chi, trivia, guest lecturers, on-board wildlife guides, acrylic painting, pickleball, and bridge.
Each line offers its own free amenities and activities included with the ship ticket that would give any passenger plenty of reasons to stash their wallets — away from the typical cruise money-wasters — and opt for complementary fun instead. Ultimately, the beauty of cruising is that you get to pick your pace and enjoy a non-stop schedule (or not!). After all, it's your vacation, which is never a waste of money or time.