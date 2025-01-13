A Clever And Easy Alcohol Hack Will Save You Some Money On Your Next Cruise

Taking a cruise is a wonderful way to get away from it all. You're out on the open ocean, not driving anywhere, with no responsibilities other than relaxation. Of course, this means you may want to get your drink on, and that drink is likely alcoholic. That said, cruise costs can add up financially, and you may be thinking twice about buying a cruise drink package as that can be pricey. In addition, Cruiseline.com reports that the average person spends around $34 per day on alcoholic drinks — and that's without tip — which is a lot of money on a seven-day cruise.

However, there is a great hack that you can use on many cruise lines, which is bringing your own champagne or wine on board with you. You don't even have to pack a corkscrew, as you can simply request one from your cruise cabin attendant when you get on board, along with glasses for your tipple and an ice bucket for your stateroom.

However, there is a caveat about how much alcohol you are allowed to bring with you, and you really can't get around this by stealth. Many cruises have banned passengers from bringing plastic water bottles on board as people were sneaking alcohol onto the ship in them. What we're talking about here is abiding by the rules and bringing unopened bottles of wine and champagne — within limit. That said, it depends on the cruise line and their particular rules. It's important to plan ahead and know the restrictions of your specific cruise before you go.