A Clever And Easy Alcohol Hack Will Save You Some Money On Your Next Cruise
Taking a cruise is a wonderful way to get away from it all. You're out on the open ocean, not driving anywhere, with no responsibilities other than relaxation. Of course, this means you may want to get your drink on, and that drink is likely alcoholic. That said, cruise costs can add up financially, and you may be thinking twice about buying a cruise drink package as that can be pricey. In addition, Cruiseline.com reports that the average person spends around $34 per day on alcoholic drinks — and that's without tip — which is a lot of money on a seven-day cruise.
However, there is a great hack that you can use on many cruise lines, which is bringing your own champagne or wine on board with you. You don't even have to pack a corkscrew, as you can simply request one from your cruise cabin attendant when you get on board, along with glasses for your tipple and an ice bucket for your stateroom.
However, there is a caveat about how much alcohol you are allowed to bring with you, and you really can't get around this by stealth. Many cruises have banned passengers from bringing plastic water bottles on board as people were sneaking alcohol onto the ship in them. What we're talking about here is abiding by the rules and bringing unopened bottles of wine and champagne — within limit. That said, it depends on the cruise line and their particular rules. It's important to plan ahead and know the restrictions of your specific cruise before you go.
Bringing your own alcohol on a cruise
At the time of this writing, Carnival Cruise Line says that people 21 and over can bring one 750 ml bottle of sealed or unopened champagne in their carry-on, but only on embarkation day. There is a corkage fee if you want to drink it in the main dining room or other public eateries and bars. You can bring non-alcoholic beverages in cans or cartons only. Royal Caribbean allows one 750 ml bottle of wine or champagne per person, and Princess Cruise Lines allows the same per guest. Again, there is a corkage fee, but that's only if you choose to drink it in public places.
Holland America is a little more permissive, allowing wine and champagne without a specific bottle limit (each bottle can only be 750 ml at most). However, the number of bottles can't be "excessive," which is determined by the vessel or security. There is a corkage fee per bottle as well. However, if there is a company-sponsored excursion to a local winery with them, you won't be charged the fee for the single bottle you're allowed to bring back. For the most part, you'll have to store anything purchased during port-of-call stops with the ship, but how much you can bring in this case also depends on the company.
However, there are other ways you may get some free or less expensive alcoholic beverages on your cruise. Happy hours on your ship are a great idea if you want to save on drinks. It's also worth looking into loyalty programs, which may get you some complementary or discounted drink vouchers. Another spot where you might be able to score some free drinks is in the ship's casino while gambling, but again, this depends on the line. Bottoms up!