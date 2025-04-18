TSA's Facial Recognition Is Taking Over Airports And Here's How To Opt Out If You Want To

Even with all its flaws, there's no denying that the TSA works hard to make travel not just safer, but, believe it or not, more convenient. Sure, there are lawmakers who'd love to abolish it, but let's give credit where it's due: TSA has made some real upgrades over the years. And we're not just talking about programs like TSA PreCheck or those scanners that let you leave your liquids in your bag. One of their more surprising innovations is facial recognition technology — something that has been at play since 2020. But if the thought of the TSA having a snapshot of your face feels too "Black Mirror," the good news is that you can opt out.

Now, the TSA insists that the implementation of facial recognition technology isn't just some data grab — it's meant to speed up security lines, which, truth be told, could use all the help they could get. "We view this as better for security, much more efficient, because the image capture is fast and you'll save several seconds, if not a minute. Facial recognition, first and foremost, is much, much more accurate. And we've tested this extensively," noted TSA administrator David Pekoske in a statement to CBS News. He also claims that it bumps accuracy from 80% with human agents to 100% using the tech.

Essentially, how it works is that the system scans your face, checks it against your ID, and if it matches, you're cleared. If it doesn't, a human steps in. But in an ideal scenario, you're supposed to just breeze through the whole thing. And again, if the entire process makes you uncomfortable, it's your right to opt out. The kicker, however, is that you may only do so if you're an American citizen or a green card holder — at least for international flights.