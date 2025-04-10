Will TSA Really Be Abolished? Here's How The Bill Introduced By Lawmakers Would Affect Travelers

Anyone who's had to inch through a soul-crushingly long and slow security line at the airport or been pulled aside for additional screening for seemingly arbitrary reasons can attest to the fact that dealing with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) can be frustrating. While the agency exists to make travel safer, its critics insist that it's more of a hassle than help. In fact, some lawmakers believe it's high time to pull the plug on the entire operation and replace the TSA with private companies. However, experts warn that scrapping it entirely could put aviation at risk.

Many travelers probably don't realize that the TSA is a relatively new addition to the flying experience, having only been established in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. Since then, its main function has been to screen every passenger and virtually every bag and water bottle that passes through U.S. airports. But critics say the whole process can be handled by private companies — just like it was before. In March 2025, Senators Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville proposed the Abolish the TSA Act, aiming for the dissolution of the agency once and for all. "The TSA has not only intruded into the privacy and personal space of most Americans, it has also repeatedly failed tests to find weapons and explosives," Lee told Fox News. "Our bill privatizes security functions at American airports under the eye of an Office of Aviation Security Oversight, bringing this bureaucratic behemoth to a welcome end."

Sure, the idea of skipping being watched like a hawk by TSA officers sounds great. However, experts argue that abolishing the TSA can pose a major security risk. Even travelers have expressed concern, speculating that the security process may be more chaotic than it already is if the bill is passed.