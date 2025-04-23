Situated Between Naples And Rome Is An Underrated Coastal City For A Slice Of Italy Without The Crowds

Almost perfectly set between Rome and Naples, Gaeta is a delightful little coastal city in central Italy that looks almost like a sunset captured in stone, with gorgeous little orange and yellow buildings climbing up the hillside. Dig in and you'll find Gaeta is more than just a pretty view: it's a city full of culture, history, and a vast stretch of golden beach sweeping at its heels. It's a perfect option for an Italian beach break with fewer crowds than the Amalfi Coast (a destination you should actually skip when booking a European beach vacation).

You'll find Gaeta in Lazio, which has a few under-the-radar towns in Italy for a beautiful, crowd-free vacation. Just a two-hour drive from Rome, it also makes a great road trip from the Italian capital. The nearest airport to Gaeta is Naples International Airport, approximately 60 miles away, while Rome Ciampino, mostly used by budget European airlines, is around 70 miles away. If you're flying from outside Europe, you'll most likely land in Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, 92 miles away. This is one of the better options, with a relatively quick route into Gaeta via public transport. Take the train from the airport to Rome Termini, where you'll transfer to one that'll take you to the Formia-Gaeta Station. The entire journey is a little over two hours, but you could also break up the trip with a stop in Rome, as there are a lot of things you can do with only one day in the Eternal City.