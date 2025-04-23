Situated Between Naples And Rome Is An Underrated Coastal City For A Slice Of Italy Without The Crowds
Almost perfectly set between Rome and Naples, Gaeta is a delightful little coastal city in central Italy that looks almost like a sunset captured in stone, with gorgeous little orange and yellow buildings climbing up the hillside. Dig in and you'll find Gaeta is more than just a pretty view: it's a city full of culture, history, and a vast stretch of golden beach sweeping at its heels. It's a perfect option for an Italian beach break with fewer crowds than the Amalfi Coast (a destination you should actually skip when booking a European beach vacation).
You'll find Gaeta in Lazio, which has a few under-the-radar towns in Italy for a beautiful, crowd-free vacation. Just a two-hour drive from Rome, it also makes a great road trip from the Italian capital. The nearest airport to Gaeta is Naples International Airport, approximately 60 miles away, while Rome Ciampino, mostly used by budget European airlines, is around 70 miles away. If you're flying from outside Europe, you'll most likely land in Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, 92 miles away. This is one of the better options, with a relatively quick route into Gaeta via public transport. Take the train from the airport to Rome Termini, where you'll transfer to one that'll take you to the Formia-Gaeta Station. The entire journey is a little over two hours, but you could also break up the trip with a stop in Rome, as there are a lot of things you can do with only one day in the Eternal City.
Exploring Gaeta's many churches
Gaeta is often referred to as the "City of 100 Churches" owing to its huge collection of religious buildings. A standout is the Cathedral of Saints Erasmo and Marciano and of Santa Maria Assunta, with a wonderful bell tower constructed between 1148 and 1279, reaching 187 feet in height. The rest of the cathedral is a mishmash of eras, as much of what we see today is the result of numerous restoration efforts, including the relatively modern facade, added in 1903.
Another standout is the gothic St. Francis Church, atop a hill just above Gaeta's old town, founded in 1222 by Saint Francis of Assisi (the Patron Saint of Italy). But a highlight of St. Francis Church is found just outside on an ornate staircase: the Statue of Religion by Luigi Persico. From the church, this work of art (a representation of a woman holding a cross) makes an iconic panorama, with the cross cutting into the glittering Gulf of Gaeta, adding a perfect touch of drama to the sweeping bay's landscape.
Many of Gaeta's historic sights are located inside its old town. There, you'll find an atmospheric collection of alleyways that lead to yet more churches, as well as convivial cafés and busy trattorias serving plates of fresh seafood and specialties, like Gaeta's much-loved variety of Kalamata olives. Journey higher to take a tour of the Angevin-Aragonese Castle, a vast structure dating as far back as the 6th and 7th centuries that has been used as a military complex and a prison.
The stunning natural sights in Gaeta
An obvious draw of Gaeta is the stunning stretch of the Tyrrhenian Sea that glitters in delectable shades of blue at its shores. There are 6 miles of coastline here, with Serapo Beach forming a large and popular area. Another is the Spiaggia di Fontania (Fontania Beach), a tiny curve of golden sand and rock hidden by a tall treeline and ornamented by the ruins of a 1st-century Roman villa.
Another way to experience the water is the magical Turk's Cave, reached by a stone staircase. At the bottom, you'll find an inlet where the water laps at an ancient stony beach, completely cut off from the rest of Gaeta's coastline. The cave is in Monte Orlando Regional Park, along with an incredible ancient circular mausoleum. Monte Orlando is fantastic for hikers too, with wildlife like falcons and cormorants and various viewpoints offering dreamy vistas of Gaeta framed by the sea.